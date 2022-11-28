ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Yardbarker

Aidan Hutchinson takes shot at Jaguars over draft decision

Aidan Hutchinson could have been the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft had the Jacksonville Jaguars seen fit to take him there. They did not, and Hutchinson seems to remember why. Hutchinson will face the Jaguars this week as a member of the Detroit Lions, eight months...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Grand Rapids Press

Lions’ top free-agent DJ Chark hopes to right ship in first try against old team

ALLEN PARK -- It’s no secret that Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark thought he needed a change of scenery after four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Chark, the centerpiece of the Lions’ most recent free-agent class, has had another tough, injury-riddled campaign despite leaving Jacksonville during the offseason. He’s missed six games after injuring the ankle that cost him 13 games last season. Chark has caught only nine passes on 24 targets for 114 yards and two touchdowns through his first five games in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Jaguars vs. Lions predictions, spread and odds for NFL Week 13: 12/4

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 12 saw two very different results for these teams. The Jaguars are riding high after their win over the Ravens via a...
DETROIT, MI
News4Jax.com

News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball: Providence, NFEI open at the top

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Nov. 29. The girls Super 6 rankings are published Tuesday. Super 6 boys basketball rankings. Rank, School, Record, Classification. 1. Providence (3-0, Class 3A) Notable wins: Episcopal,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
