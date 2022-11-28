Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Matt Rhule says Carolina Panthers’ poor communication to blame for failure as head coach
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has already found a new job, however, he has some thoughts about what
Yardbarker
Aidan Hutchinson takes shot at Jaguars over draft decision
Aidan Hutchinson could have been the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft had the Jacksonville Jaguars seen fit to take him there. They did not, and Hutchinson seems to remember why. Hutchinson will face the Jaguars this week as a member of the Detroit Lions, eight months...
Lions vs. Jaguars draws a familiar announcing team for Week 13
Detroit football returns to a more familiar time slot for Week 13. Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field brings back a familiar broadcasting crew for Lions fans, albeit one we haven’t seen in a while. FOX Sports revealed their broadcasting assignments for Week...
'Nothing bothers them': How the Jaguars remain steady through turbulent, 'strange' season
When the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in dramatic fashion, the team's locker room was bursting with excitement, but not as though they'd won the Super Bowl, only excitement that ought to be heard after a thrilling victory. “Nothing too crazy,” said offensive tackle Cam Robinson. “Just...
Lions’ top free-agent DJ Chark hopes to right ship in first try against old team
ALLEN PARK -- It’s no secret that Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark thought he needed a change of scenery after four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Chark, the centerpiece of the Lions’ most recent free-agent class, has had another tough, injury-riddled campaign despite leaving Jacksonville during the offseason. He’s missed six games after injuring the ankle that cost him 13 games last season. Chark has caught only nine passes on 24 targets for 114 yards and two touchdowns through his first five games in Detroit.
Dungeon of Doom: What’s real, what’s not from Jameson Williams hype week in Detroit
ALLEN PARK -- Jameson Williams is practicing, and nearly eight months of hype has reached its tipping point, with the first-round receiver close to debuting for the Detroit Lions. The Dungeon of Doom podcast is back with an episode focusing on Williams in an attempt to decipher what’s real and...
Lions draw red-hot Trevor Lawrence: ‘If you’re not careful, he’ll pick you apart’
ALLEN PARK -- Trevor Lawrence has displayed flashes of brilliance, with the former first-overall quarterback pick playing at a high level while leading the Jacksonville Jaguars to two wins in three weeks. Through the last three games, Lawrence has completed 76.85% of his passes for 815 yards with six touchdowns...
Report: Deion Sanders Leveraging Interested Schools Against Each Other
Primetime is making sure he has as much influence as possible at his new coaching home.
MLive.com
Jaguars vs. Lions predictions, spread and odds for NFL Week 13: 12/4
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 12 saw two very different results for these teams. The Jaguars are riding high after their win over the Ravens via a...
How to Watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots - NFL Week 13 | Stream on Prime Video, Start Time, Preview, Prediction
Two teams that played on Thanksgiving last week get set for another midweek matchup in Week 13, as the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots get to do battle in Foxborough on Thursday Night Football. Watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video (free trial) Buffalo Bills (8-3) vs. New England...
Standoff between Antonio Brown, police after arrest warrant issued
Update: According to multiple reports, there’s currently a standoff between Brown and local authorities outside of his Tampa-based bome. Cops
News4Jax.com
News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball: Providence, NFEI open at the top
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Nov. 29. The girls Super 6 rankings are published Tuesday. Super 6 boys basketball rankings. Rank, School, Record, Classification. 1. Providence (3-0, Class 3A) Notable wins: Episcopal,...
Study: Detroit Lions fans tweet more about booze than anybody in NFL
ALLEN PARK -- Much has been said about Detroit Lions fans through the years. They’re a loyal group, gluttons for punishment, hungry for a winner and taste of postseason success for the first time and decades. But it also turns out that they tweet about booze more than any...
