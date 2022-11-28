Snowy day expected, but totals uncertain

EAU CLAIRE — The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Monday afternoon for northern and western parts of the Leader-Telegram coverage area, with winter storm watches further north.

Forecasters have watched the system approaching the region for the better part of a week, but specific forecasts for snow totals emerged late in the process due to uncertainty over the storm’s exact path. Eau Claire is on the southern edge of the anticipated track for the heaviest snow.

The NWS gives the Eau Claire area a 75% chance of seeing at least two inches of snow before the storm moves out tonight. But some uncertainty remains in the forecast. The heaviest bands could see as much as five inches of snow locally. But a tight gradient means a shift of even a few miles could make a dramatic difference.

Some uncertainty also remained in just how much moisture the system has to work with. Some locations just a couple counties to the north could see six inches of snow. And, again, it would take little deviation from the path for that to move significantly.

Most of the snow should fall between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. today. The lingering system forecast earlier in the week doesn’t look likely. But the morning and afternoon commutes could still be a mess. Drivers will need to allow extra time to get where they’re headed, and leave plenty of space for braking.