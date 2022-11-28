Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
Baby formula shortage lingers across the U.S.; local nonprofit discusses alternatives
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Once again, many parents with small children are asking for formula this Christmas. This, as a severe baby formula shortage continues to linger across the U.S. “We want to try to help people as much and as often as we can," says Tricia Houpt, the...
WJAC TV
Somerset County agriculture advocate receives State Rural Health Leader of the Year Award
Somerset County resident Denny Hutchison is the recipient of the Rural Health Leader of the Year award, presented by the Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health (PORH). Hutchison is the President of the Somerset County Farm Bureau and member of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau (PFB) Agricultural Promotion Committee. The award was...
WJAC TV
Benefit concert to be held for former Huntingdon area teacher, promote organ donation
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — On Friday, starting at 7 p.m., a special concert will be held to benefit former Huntingdon-area music teacher Mark Morningstar’s ongoing organ transplant recovery expenses, and to promote organ donor awareness. The concert will be held at the Saint James Evangelical Lutheran Church,...
WJAC TV
911: 2 children, 1 adult flown after serious crash in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Authorities say three people, including two children, were critically injured in a Somerset County crash Thursday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the crash happened on the 300 block of Glade City Road around 7:43 a.m. in Summit Township. Dispatchers say the two children were flown...
WJAC TV
APD: Altoona teen accused of setting fire to vacant apartment over Thanksgiving weekend
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Altoona Police Department say a local teen is facing arson-related charges, accused of setting fire to a vacant apartment over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Police say on Saturday, Nov. 26, officers were dispatched to a duplex along North 5th Ave. for a...
WJAC TV
Crisis in the Classroom: Ferndale school officials discuss ways to combat teacher shortage
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — On Monday, administrators in the Ferndale Area School District met virtually with the state's acting education secretary to address the ongoing teacher shortage and what can be done to solve the problem. “I mean, we are in a crisis, the jobs are there.”. It’s an...
WJAC TV
Where do your recyclables go? 6 News tracks the process from beginning to end
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Maybe you've been recycling for years, or maybe you've been thinking about going green. It's an effort to recycle everyday items into new products instead of burying them in a landfill. "The great thing about recycling is it's something that everybody can do on...
WJAC TV
Nonstop flights to and from Johnstown-Cambria County Airport to resume beginning Thursday
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority said Wednesday that their flight patterns with SkyWest Airlines will return to their status quo Thursday, after months of limbo with their carrier due to an industry-wide pilot shortage. In a statement, the airport board said that the United Express-branded...
WJAC TV
Police: Clearfield woman shocked neighbor with cattle prod during argument over party
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Police say a Clearfield woman is facing charges after attacking a neighbor with an electric cattle prod during an argument. Lawrence Township Police say Bobbi Sue Yatsko, 33, faces charges related to simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and using an incapacitation device. Officers...
WJAC TV
Longtime Punxsutawney glass business closing after nearly 100 years
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — In Jefferson County, a longtime Punxsutawney company is preparing to be sold at auction. Punxsutawney Tile and Glass closed in 2020 during the pandemic related business shutdowns, the owners say only five people worked there at the time. The current owners decided not to...
WJAC TV
911: One person transported after tree, wires fall onto car in Summerhill
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County say one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a tree and wires fell onto a car in the Summerhill area. 911 officials say the incident occurred along Route 53, near the Wilmore Arch. Officials say Route...
WJAC TV
Sheetz announces expansion, plans to open store in Detroit by 2025
Blair County-based convenience store chain Sheetz announced plans to expand out-of-state once again. Sheetz says it plans to open a store in Detroit, Michigan in 2025. “We are thrilled to continue our growth into Michigan and bring the ultimate one-stop-shop to people across the state,” said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. “Sheetz is dedicated to being a great employer and neighbor and we cannot wait to put those values into action as we expand into our first new state in two decades.”
WJAC TV
Police: Brookville woman accused of stealing over $10K from local band boosters club
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Brookville Borough Police Department say a local woman is facing charges, accused of stealing over $10,000 from the Brookville Band Boosters Club. Police say an investigation into 43-year-old Carolyn Bailey began in October, when the club's president reported several discrepancies with...
WJAC TV
Teen charged as an adult in kidnapping, killing of Indiana County man, court docs show
Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — According to online court records, the 14-year-old girl involved in the kidnapping plot of an Indiana County man, who was later found dead, is now being charged as an adult. Authorities identified the teen as Harmony Hayward, of Johnstown. Harmony Hayward criminal affidavit by...
WJAC TV
JPD searching for suspect who stole teddy bear, flowers from West End Dollar General
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Johnstown Police say they are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed the West End Dollar General Wednesday evening. Authorities say, at approximately 6 p.m., an unidentified black male, who was wearing a mask, stole flowers and a teddy bear from the store located along North Sheridan Street.
WJAC TV
DA: Man arrested in 'large' Blair Co. meth bust receives lengthy prison sentence
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County say one of the individuals who was charged last year in one of the county's "largest" drug busts was sentenced earlier this week. According to Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks, 43-year-old Jayme Walter was sentenced to serve 32.5 to...
WJAC TV
Westmoreland Co. contractor accused of defrauding customers of over $250K, authorities say
Authorities say a Westmoreland County contractor is behind bars, accused of defrauding customers, in multiple area counties, of over $250,000 in home improvement services. According to the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Department, 41-year-old Jason Pirl, of Scottdale, was taken into custody Tuesday morning following a weeks-long investigation. Investigators say Pirl is...
WJAC TV
More charges filed against Hyndman man accused of having unlawful contact with teen
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — According to online court records, additional charges have been filed against a Hyndman man accused of having unlawful contact with a 14-year-old girl. Troopers say 31-year-old Anthony Troutman was arrested in September after police received a report, from the victim's friend, that Troutman was...
WJAC TV
Richland Cinemas shows off new 3-D technology
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — In Cambria County Wednesday, Richland Cinemas tested out new 3-D technology. Owner Ed Troll says new digital projectors will be able to show films at a higher frame rate, which will catch up with the cameras being used to shoot the films. Frames will...
WJAC TV
After 3+ decades of success: Clearfield football coach announces retirement
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — For nearly four decades, Clearfield has been very successful on the gridiron and a large reason why is because of the man at the helm. After 37 seasons as the head coach of the Clearfield Bison, Tim Janocko is retiring. The Clearfield principal and...
