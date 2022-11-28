ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Where do your recyclables go? 6 News tracks the process from beginning to end

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Maybe you've been recycling for years, or maybe you've been thinking about going green. It's an effort to recycle everyday items into new products instead of burying them in a landfill. "The great thing about recycling is it's something that everybody can do on...
Sheetz announces expansion, plans to open store in Detroit by 2025

Blair County-based convenience store chain Sheetz announced plans to expand out-of-state once again. Sheetz says it plans to open a store in Detroit, Michigan in 2025. “We are thrilled to continue our growth into Michigan and bring the ultimate one-stop-shop to people across the state,” said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. “Sheetz is dedicated to being a great employer and neighbor and we cannot wait to put those values into action as we expand into our first new state in two decades.”
DETROIT, MI
Westmoreland Co. contractor accused of defrauding customers of over $250K, authorities say

Authorities say a Westmoreland County contractor is behind bars, accused of defrauding customers, in multiple area counties, of over $250,000 in home improvement services. According to the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Department, 41-year-old Jason Pirl, of Scottdale, was taken into custody Tuesday morning following a weeks-long investigation. Investigators say Pirl is...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Richland Cinemas shows off new 3-D technology

Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — In Cambria County Wednesday, Richland Cinemas tested out new 3-D technology. Owner Ed Troll says new digital projectors will be able to show films at a higher frame rate, which will catch up with the cameras being used to shoot the films. Frames will...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA

