Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
Woman arrested, accused of breaking into apartment, locking chain locks on doors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a woman accused of breaking into two apartments. On Nov. 26, officers said they responded to a burglary in progress at an apartment near 91st and Riverside. The victim told police she was in the process of moving and came back to...
Owasso teenage girl arrested, charged with hitting a police officer with her car
OWASSO, Okla. — Authorities arrested 18-year-old Alexia Chairez and charged her with multiple crimes, including assault and battery with a car and eluding. Court documents reveal that Chairez, who was 17 at the time, hit an Owasso Police officer with a black SUV. The officer was able to slide off the hood of the SUV as she sped away from the scene.
Man Wanted In Connection To Drug Death Arrested
TULSA, Okla. - A man wanted for selling heroin that caused someone’s death has been captured, according to U.S. Marshals. Jason Hurt was arrested on Sunday by Tulsa Police and is on hold for the Marshals Service.
Tulsa police identify woman killed in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified a woman killed in east Tulsa Wednesday. Police said 32-year-old Monica Deleon is the woman who was found with cutting wounds and bruises in a home near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue just before 6 a.m. Wednesday. She was taken to a hospital, where she died shortly after.
5 Men Accused Of Robbing Man At Gunpoint Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police have arrested five men accused of robbing another man at gunpoint early in November. According to the police, the victim went to buy a gun from Darrin Horn near East 31st Street and South 129th East Avenue. Officers say when the victim handed over the money, Horn pointed...
Police looking for man wanted in Tulsa woman's killing
Officers received a disturbance call to a home near 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue around 5:50 a.m.
New Details: Affidavit reveals details in Okmulgee Quad murder
The unsealed affidavit reveals details in the investigation, including an alleged confession to the murders.
Tulsa man arrested, accused of stealing grandfather’s SUV
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man is in custody after police say he stole his 92-year-old grandfather’s SUV. Officers received a notification from the FLOCK Safety System about a stolen car Tuesday. Further investigation uncovered that Tayler Browning stole the Nissan SUV while his grandfather was sleeping. Officers...
News On 6
Stolen Car Suspects Get Away After Chase With Wagoner County Deputies
The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who stole a car, then led deputies on a chase that ended when they crashed into the woods. Investigators say the owner of the car was trying to warm it up and left it running with the keys inside when it was taken.
Police say one woman dead in east Tulsa homicide investigation
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman is dead in east Tulsa and a homicide investigation is ongoing. Police were called to a home near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue just before 6 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a disturbance. Police said they found a woman with cut wounds and bruising. She was taken to a hospital, where she died shortly after.
KOCO
17-year-old attacks gas station clerk in Stillwater while stealing alcohol
STILLWATER, Okla. — It was a scary day Sunday after a 17-year-old tried to steal alcohol from a Stillwater gas station. Instead of running away, the 17-year-old attacked the clerk while his friends surrounded the convenience store. The owner saw the teen grabbing alcohol and bolting out the back door without paying.
KTUL
Body of 21-year-old man found at Tulsa recycling plant
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said they responded to a body found at a recycling plant near 11th and Peoria Tuesday. The body of 21-year-old Juan Rolland Jr. was found among debris picked up by a recycling truck, officers said. Police do not believe this case is a...
News On 6
Family Of Victim In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash: "We Forgive You"
The family of a Broken Arrow man killed in a Tulsa crash said they will think of him every single day. Tulsa Police said Joshua Clark was on his motorcycle when the driver of a minivan turned in front of him, from a neighborhood. The most recent memories Patrick Fahlen...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police investigate after body found at recycling center
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a body was found at a north Tulsa recycling center on Tuesday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they called out around 11:00 a.m. to a recycling center near E. Pine St. and N. Peoria Ave. According...
Tulsa police say at least one person dead in east Tulsa homicide
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a homicide occurred in a neighborhood near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue in east Tulsa. At least one person is dead. Police were seen at a home there Wednesday morning. There are no further details at this time. This is...
KTUL
Woman dies after being found wounded in east Tulsa home, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman died from her injuries after police found her inside an east Tulsa home Wednesday morning. The Tulsa Police Department said officers responded to a home near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue just before 6 a.m., and discovered a wounded woman.
KTUL
Armed, barricaded suspect shot, killed after Cherokee Nation marshals serve felony warrant
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation officers said they were serving a felony warrant in rural Mayes County on Tuesday afternoon near Locust Grove. Cherokee Nation marshals say the male suspect was charged with two counts of child sexual abuse and one count of rape. According to officers, the...
Law enforcement shoots, kills accused rapist in Mayes County
Law enforcement shot and killed a man while serving a felony warrant in rural Mayes County on Tuesday afternoon.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Cherokee Nation Marshals: Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — A man is dead following a standoff that began when authorities tried to serve him a warrant in Mayes County. Cherokee Nation Marshals were serving a felony warrant in rural Mayes County, just south of Locust Grove on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Cherokee Nation Marshals.
Cold Case Files: Rebekah Barrett Of Collinsville
18-year-old Rebekah Barrett attended her prom in Collinsville on April 23rd,1995. It would also be the last thing she would get to do as, just hours later, she was found injured in the middle of Garnett near Union in Collinsville. She would later die at the hospital. The investigation into what happened to her has never been officially determined and closed.
Comments / 2