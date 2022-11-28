ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
ETOnline.com

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Are Engaged: 'He Agreed to Hang Out Forever'

The Dear Evan Hansen stars announced the news on their respective Instagram accounts on Friday, both sharing sweet photos of the proposal, the engagement ring and the celebration afterward. "He agreed to hang out forever," Platt, 29, wrote on his Instagram post of the intimate moment they got engaged. He...
SheKnows

Meet the Young & Restless Newcomer Who May Be Just What Chelsea Needs

Many have asked about the actress playing the role of Chelsea’s therapist on The Young and the Restless and we can report that daytime newcomer Anna Khaja is appearing in scenes with Melissa Claire Egan. The actress first appeared on Tuesday, November 8, when Chelsea attended her first therapy session at the facility.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Finalist Gabby Windey Open to Dating Fellow Contestant

The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey did not win the mirror ball trophy on Dancing With the Stars last week, but she may have met a new man. After getting fun and flirty with Vinny Guadagnino on social media, Windey admitted she would go on a date with the Jersey Shore star, who also competed on DWTS Season 31. Windey, 31, is single after she and Erich Schwer called off their engagement.
MARYLAND STATE
msn.com

The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob

The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
OK! Magazine

Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall Call It Quits After 7 Years Together: Report

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are done. According to Radar, after seven years together, the Blind Side star and the photographer have reportedly called it quits on their extremely private relationship. Article continues below advertisement. "It's widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn't see...
The Hollywood Gossip

Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans

When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
Popculture

'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Hasn't Walked in Months After On-Set Injury

Bachelor in Paradise star Casey Woods' life since leaving the show in October has not been without drama. In the Oct. 17 episode, the 37-year-old was shown fainting and collapsing. When audiences finally saw this moment play out months later, Woods revealed that he was still recovering. The former Bachelorette contestant has not walked in over four months.
Live Action News

‘Bachelorette’ star welcomes sixth baby, born with Down syndrome

Emily Maynard Johnson, who starred on both the “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” reality shows, has welcomed her sixth baby into the world — and he has Down syndrome. Maynard Johnson was well known before reality TV, thanks to her relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick. The two were engaged, but Hendrick died tragically in an airplane crash in 2004. Maynard Johnson only learned afterward that she was pregnant, and gave birth to a little girl she called Ricki — named after her fiancé.
Delish

'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show

Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.

