Who Was Spotify’s Most-Streamed Artist of 2022?
Who was Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2022? Drumroll, please... Spotify Wrapped has finally dropped! The platform released their annual recap of fans' listening habits for 2022 on Thursday (Nov. 30), the earliest they've ever dropped it. Listeners can find their personalized Wrapped on the mobile Spotify app by clicking the...
Everything New on Netflix This Christmas Season
If you would like to forego the typical Christmas traditions like big family meals and parties and instead plan to ignore the world, stay in bed, and watch Netflix, first of all: There is no shame in that. Man, it sounds really nice, to be honest. And if that’s the way you want to go, Netflix will oblige with a whole mess of new holiday-themed movies and television shows in the coming weeks.
Taylor Swift Fan Looking For Friends To Hang With In Upstate New York
Are you a Taylor Swift fan? Are you looking to make some new friends? One couple here in the Upstate New York area wants to talk to you. On the Utica Board of Reddit, a recent post caught out eye. One poster is looking for new friends:. Out of curiosity,...
ABOUT
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York.
