Android Police

TechRadar

Walmart Black Friday deals just dropped: $35 Keurig, $159 AirPods, $188 4K smart TV

The Walmart Black Friday sale is live - and yes, you read that right. While Black Friday deals officially drop on November 25, the retailer is getting a head start with early offers that you can shop today. You can find incredible offers on TVs, kitchen appliances, vacuums, toys, laptops, and so much more, and we're rounding up all the top Walmart Black Friday deals just below.
Digital Trends

This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last

It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
livingetc.com

This enormous 86-inch LG TV is less than $1,000 right now - but it might not be for long

You might think that a big-screen TV like this 86-inch 4K LED TV from LG might fall well outside of your budget, but Best Buy has knocked the asking price right down to $999.99 - meaning you can supersize your home entertainment system for less than $1,000 if you act quickly. We don't know how long this deal will last.
livingetc.com

The deal on this 85 inch Samsung TV might be the best bargain we've seen today

We've spent the last several weeks looking out for the very best premium TV and home cinema deals, and while they appear to be everywhere ahead of this week's Black Friday sales event, the good ones can be hard to find. But not today! The Samsung 85-inch QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV has been heavily discounted at Best Buy, and you can save a full $2,000 on the set.
New York Post

Best Buy Cyber Monday 2022: Don’t miss deals on TVs, laptops, tech, more

When we think of waiting outside department stores in the freezing cold during Black Friday, we think of Best Buy — specifically, to score a smart TV or computer for hundreds of dollars off the purchase price. Thanks to the advent of Cyber Monday (hallelujah!), Best Buy has a...
CNET

Psst, Here's the Amazon Black Friday Deal You Should Jump on Right Now

Amid the usual Amazon Black Friday deals like the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire Tablet, there is a gem of a bundle hiding in plain sight. Not only will it save you 62%, but it pairs together two legitimately useful products that I genuinely believe improve every home. The bundle includes the newest Amazon Echo Dot at its first sale discount (and a steep one at that!) and tosses in a free Philips Hue smart bulb, which can be eye-wateringly expensive on its own.
Digital Trends

This 75-inch 4K TV is $230 off for Cyber Monday – now just $570

If you’ve always wanted a larger TV in your living room, here’s your chance at an upgrade without breaking the bank. Walmart’s Cyber Monday TV deals currently include the 75-inch LG UP7300PUC 4K TV for just $570, following a $230 discount to its sticker price of $800. You probably don’t have much time left to take advantage of this offer though, as similar deals are already sold out. You need to finalize your purchase as soon as possible, which should also get the 4K TV delivered to your doorstep before the holiday season.
Android Police

Samsung updates the Dropship Good Lock module for One UI 5

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung’s Good Lock suite brings several useful capabilities to existing hardware, like the Back Tap gesture and easier file transfers. If you have used these apps, they can make everyday tasks a breeze, and Samsung regularly updates them as well. Many Good Lock modules are now receiving updates to support Samsung’s One UI 5 based on Android 13. This time, the update for the Dropship app simplifies platform-agnostic file sharing, as well as bringing other handy feature improvements and bug fixes.
Android Police

Samsung’s self-repair program may soon let you fix your Galaxy smartwatch or earbuds

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung is among the few smartphone makers to provide a self-service repair program for some of its devices. Announced in late March 2022, the Korean giant started selling self-repair replacement parts, tools, and guides for the Galaxy S20, S21, and Galaxy Tab S7+ in the US in August in partnership with iFixit. A new patent trademark filing from Samsung suggests the self-repair program could expand to include more device types, with repair guides becoming easier to obtain.
Digital Trends

Cyber Monday: Get a Windows laptop with Microsoft 365 for $89

Great Cyber Monday deals with deep discounts are all around us, but if you’re looking for a particular gem among all the Cyber Monday laptop deals it can be hard to figure out which deals are worth your time. Luckily for you, we have recommendations. For instance, if you’re need of an ultra-portable Windows laptop, you should check out Walmart’s latest deal: a Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook for just $89! And it is indeed a deep discount, as this laptop normally sells for $229. Now that it’s $89, you’ll be left with a hefty savings of $140. Thing is though, this laptop has sold out before. So if you want it at this price, you’ll need to act fast and snap it up as soon as possible.
Android Police

How to change ringtone on an Android phone

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Using the same ringtone as your co-workers, employees, friends, or family members can be confusing. Or maybe you find that the default ringtone on your budget Android phone isn't for you. Android allows you to change the ringtone and assign a custom tune for a specific contact. When the default ringtone on your Android phone is too basic, is the same as everyone else's, or is just something that doesn't fit your personality, change it. You can either pick one of the built-in ringtones or select a custom tune from the file manager.
Android Police

Upgrading to an OLED TV is more tempting than ever with this Cyber Monday deal

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It's hard to match the vibrant colors and deep blacks of an OLED panel, which is why it's so refreshing to see the price drop so dramatically for Cyber Monday. Between the 55" 4K 120Hz panel, the striking OLED colors with near-perfect blacks, and Dolby Vision support, the only thing that looks better than this TV is the $1000 price tag.
Android Police

Samsung's best mid-range phones are on sale for Cyber Monday — which should you pick?

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When it comes to Cyber Monday deals, it's not always about the latest and greatest. While you'll occasionally see sales on new releases, you're better off looking at older gadgets. Retailers look to the holidays as a method for clearing out their warehouses, which can help you score great products at killer prices — and Samsung is no exception.
Android Police

Android Police

