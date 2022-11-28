Suns Center Deandre Ayton Named Western Conference Player of the Week

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week after a dominant stretch of games.

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has been named the NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week after one of his best stretches of his career with the team after leading the Suns to a 3-0 record last week.

During that stretch, he averaged 23.7 points and 16.0 rebounds on 67.4% shooting.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo took home honors for the Eastern Conference.

Per Phoenix's press release:

"After opening up the week with 14 points and a then season-high 15 rebounds in a win over the Lakers on Nov. 22, Ayton scored a then season-high 28 points to go along with 12 rebounds in a 108-102 win over Detroit on Nov. 25. The 6-11 center then closed out the week with a dominating 29-point, 21-rebounds (both season highs) performance on the backend of a back-to-back on Nov. 26 against Utah.

"Ayton shot 11-of-19 from the field in the win, while his 21 rebounds matched his career high. The game marked his third career game with 20+ points and 20+ rebounds, and his performance was the first game with 29+ points and 21+ rebounds by a Suns player since Amar’e Stoudemire (33 points, 21 rebounds) on March 22, 2007 vs. Sacramento."

Ayton hopes to find his first All-Star nod this season. Winning this award is a step in the right direction.

Thank you for making Inside The Suns your destination for Phoenix Suns news. Please be sure to give us a like on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @InsideTheSuns FN for news, updates, analysis and more!

Top Phoenix Suns News

Suns Rank Highly in NBA Power Rankings

Phoenix Hopes to Maintain Momentum vs. Kings

Suns Promote James Jones to President of Basketball Operations

Deandre Ayton Finding Rhythm at Right Time