Eater
Downtown Burger Spot Lover’s Only Is Now a Furniture Showroom
Pretty early into the pandemic, Capitol Park’s burger spot Lover’s Only closed up its indoor dining space and made the switch to focus on its breakfast business Iggy’s Eggies, which runs out of a walk-up window. Over the next couple of years, the corner of Grand River and Griswold became a destination for the spot’s jammy-yolk egg sandwiches, breakfast burritos, along with a few of the burger options — all offered through the safety of its social-distancing-friendly window.
Eater
An All-Day Breakfast Spot Opens in Summerlin with Boozy Brunch and Pancake Flights
When Snooze, an A.M. Eatery opens in Summerlin on December 7, it will do so with a patio-facing bar, a retro-inspired interior, and a pancake flight of pineapple upside down, blueberry danish, and pumpkin pecan flapjacks. The Denver-based brunch spot has 50 locations nationwide and its latest is in the 4,256-square-foot space at Rampart Commons, next door to North Italia and down the way from Eater 38 stalwart Honey Salt.
Eater
If You’re Too Old for a Club but Still Want to Party, This Restaurant Might Save Your Night
Right around 8 p.m. every night, after all of Villa Azur’s late-night seatings have filtered in and the parties who dined at 5 p.m. have left, the lights go dim, the ceiling turns purple, and all of the servers drop what they’re doing to launch into a choreographed dance with cloth napkins hoisted overhead. That is the picture that Danko Hospitality’s CEO Jacobo Jafif, who operates the Las Vegas and Mexico City locations, paints for the restaurant, which is open now and celebrates its grand opening on December 8.
Eater
Personal Pan Pies With a Midwestern Twist Rise Out of the Roost
A new Thursday night feature at the Roost’s Slice Joint (1401 Pennsylvania Ave SE) calls for personal pan pies with a Midwestern backstory. The thin crust and Grandma-style pizza stall’s once-a-week pivot comes from chef Rachael Marie, who spent a decade embedded in New York’s pizza scene, including four years at famed Roberta’s Pizza in Brooklyn.
Eater
Tambourine Room Is Miami Beach’s New Hidden, Tasting-Menu Only Restaurant
Nearly 65 years after the Tambourine Room first debuted in Miami Beach, the space is being reimagined and transformed into an 18-seat, tasting-menu-only restaurant. Housed inside the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, the fine dining restaurant serves a six-course tasting-menu filled with modern takes on classic French cuisine with Asian influences from Tristan Brandt, a European chef who boasts a pretty impressive resume. In 2013, when he was the head chef at Opus V in Germany when it was awarded two Michelin stars, making him the youngest chef in the country to lead a two-star kitchen. In October 2022, his restaurant Epoca by Tristan Brandt at the Waldhaus Flims hotel in Switzerland was awarded one-Michelin star.
Eater
This Cult-Favorite Coffee Pop-Up Just Got a Permanent Location
Few coffee openings in the Mission District have garnered as much attention as Deathless Coffee, which technically was never a real coffee shop in the first place. The weekend-only coffee pop-up was run out of a storage unit in a secret location, though numerous fans figured it out through cryptic Reddit posts and digital breadcrumbs from various Instagram stories. But now, owner Rai Littlejohn is bringing his oat milk-only service to the fabled coffee outlet’s first permanent spot on Market Street. What’s the address? Obviously, that’s a secret. “It’s the same template as current Deathless,” Littlejohn says. “We want to lay low.”
Eater
Lauded Herne Hill Restaurant Llewelyn’s Opens Deli and Candlelit Wine Bar Next Door
Outstanding Herne Hill restaurant Llewelyn’s is opening a self-described “little sister” next door. Lulu’s, a deli by day and a wine bar by night, will open later this month at 291 Railton Road, under the stewardship of Lasse Petersen, a former chef of the brilliant, now-closed Copenhagen restaurant Amass and head chef at Llewelyn’s since mid-2020.
Eater
A North End Italian Fixture Is Shutting Down on Christmas Day
Decades-old North End staple Ristorante Fiore is shutting down after service on Christmas Day. Owner Fiore Colella announced on Facebook that the restaurant will serve its last plates of pasta on December 25, and then he plans to retire from the industry. “After much thought, I am hanging up my...
Eater
Take a Look Inside Walrus Rodeo, the Latest Restaurant From the Boia De Team
The team behind one of Miami’s most popular and well-reviewed restaurants, Boia De, are debuting their latest creation: Walrus Rodeo, a restaurant serving up wood-fired fare located just doors away from Boia De in Little Haiti. For this new restaurant that officially opens on Thursday, December 8, the chefs...
Eater
Longtime Little Five Points Pizzeria Cameli’s Pizza Is Closing in December
Longtime Little Five Points pizzeria Cameli’s Pizza is closing next month after a decade on Moreland Avenue, and over two decades in business in Atlanta. Owner George Cameli announced the December 11 closure of his eponymous pizzeria on Facebook, citing continued struggles stemming from the pandemic. “For over 26...
Eater
Bridgeport’s Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream Will Close
Ed Marszewski is fond of calling Bridgeport the community of the future. Well, to stay viable in a turbulent restaurant world, he says a change was necessary as one of the city’s best pizzerias is closing. Don’t shed too many tears for Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream, the pizzeria...
Eater
Brooklyn’s New Dominican Barbecue Spot Is Serving Some of the City’s Best Smoked Meats
Ruben Santana started Bark Barbecue in his backyard in Ozone Park in the summer of 2020, dispensing brisket smoked over hardwood from his garage. Eventually, he parked his smoker across the street from Vito Locascio Field in the same neighborhood, and later did a series of pop-ups, mainly in Queens bars. He later scored slots at various Smorgasburgs and upgraded his smoker, but this was barbecue with a difference: While the meat was treated Texas style, the sides were distinctively Dominican, creating a unique New York City hybrid. As he told NBC News, “Who would have known that, in the barbecue culture, rice was what was missing.”
Eater
Where to Find London’s Best Beef Wellington
Beef wellington is quite simple at its heart: rosy, tender beef fillet; a deeply savoury and earthy mushroom duxelles; maybe a pancake, or similar, to shield the beef, and crisp, burnished puff pastry. Madeira sauce; horseradish; maybe some truffle. It’s a symbol of celebration, excess, luxury — loosely, stress on loose — tied to 1815, national pride, beating the French at their own culinary game, all things that British restaurants were desperate to do in the 1980s through early 2000s. It’s history. It’s aristocracy. It’s money.
Eater
An LA Sushi Vet Quietly Opens a Japanese-Peruvian Dining Compound in the Valley
The San Fernando Valley’s long, winding Ventura Boulevard is already home to some of the region’s best sushi, but that hasn’t stopped newcomer Leona’s Sushi House from trying its hand. Since early November, Leona’s has been leaning on a former Asanebo chef, a veteran Studio City restaurant owner, and a prominent actor to try to make a dent along LA’s busy sushi strip, and people are beginning to take notice.
Eater
Portland Pizza Pop-Up No Saint Didn’t Just Open a New Restaurant — It Opened Two
In two different quadrants of East Portland, married couple Gabriella Casabianca and Anthony Siccardi are sharing a slice of their East Coast Italian American heritage. Their pizza pop-up, No Saint, formerly took up residency in Dame; it gained a following among Portland’s pantheon of pizzerias for its Sicilian-style square cut pizzas, framed with a sesame-studded crust. But it wasn’t just about the pizzas — the pop-up also served smart seasonal sides, things like heirloom tomato salads salty with anchovy or chilled navy beans with hakurei turnips and snap peas. All of the above came with a tight lineup of strong natural wines, chosen by former Han Oak wine director Casabianca.
