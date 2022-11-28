As the world faced the COVID-19 pandemic together, more people realized how much they needed a little more comfort and company, which is why 2 in 5 people in the United States decided to welcome a feline pet into their home. More than 45 million Americans own a cat, according to the latest American Pet Products Association survey. Surprisingly, fewer than 1 in 10 people purchased their cat from a breeder or a pet store. Others found their furry companions through adoption, family and friends, or taking in strays. While cats are easier to care for than dogs (which need more walking and training), it would still cost about $801 in annual veterinary visits per household in addition to providing food and a comfortable place to live.

