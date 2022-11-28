ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

WAFB

Call and get your unclaimed property with the Louisiana Department of Treasury

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Did you know that there is $1,000,000,000 in unclaimed property at the Louisiana Department of Treasury?. Officials are trying to help you reconnect with lost or forgotten money in time for Christmas. One in six people have unclaimed property or cash owed back to you. The largest claim ever in La. is $2.3 million, which was a few years ago.
Phys.org

Scientists say land is being created at one of two sites on Louisiana's coast

Supporters of the large-scale Mississippi River sediment diversions currently being planned by the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority got a boost to their case recently when Louisiana State University (LSU) College of the Coast & Environment scientists published an analysis of two existing freshwater diversions on the state's coastline, one of which shows a significant amount of land having formed over the past 17 years.
Highway 98.9

Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?

According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
kalb.com

Historic meeting between Lt. Gov. Nungesser, French President Macron

BATON ROUGE, La. - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, marking a historic moment in the relationship between Louisiana and France. This occasion marks the first time since 1976 that a French head of state is visiting Louisiana. During President Macron’s visit, Lieutenant Governor Nungesser will discuss with him ways to further the development of the significant cultural ties between France and Louisiana. These ties are emphasized by Louisiana’s acceptance in 2018 to the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) as an observer member. Lieutenant Governor Nungesser will also discuss increasing French education in our state through our extensive immersion programs in schools and CODOFIL.
theadvocate.com

This publisher is seeking authors to write books based in south Louisiana

Jason P. Reed wants to spark a renaissance among modern fiction writers in south Louisiana. A native of Eunice and author of two novels set in Acadiana, Reed is now living in Belgium while employed as a civilian with the Department of Defense. But he’s noticed there is a curiosity among people in the U.S. and internationally about south Louisiana.
KNOE TV8

LA Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries tracks down CWD in NELA deer

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries now has all seven chronic wasting disease drop-off locations open across northeast Louisiana. Department officials say the sites are open to hunters 24 hours a day to test their deer for CWD. Hunters can test for the disease in Franklin, Madison and Tensas parishes:
theadvocate.com

Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?

Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS

