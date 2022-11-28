BATON ROUGE, La. - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, marking a historic moment in the relationship between Louisiana and France. This occasion marks the first time since 1976 that a French head of state is visiting Louisiana. During President Macron’s visit, Lieutenant Governor Nungesser will discuss with him ways to further the development of the significant cultural ties between France and Louisiana. These ties are emphasized by Louisiana’s acceptance in 2018 to the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) as an observer member. Lieutenant Governor Nungesser will also discuss increasing French education in our state through our extensive immersion programs in schools and CODOFIL.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO