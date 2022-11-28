(Willmar MN-) Willmar economic development officials are hoping to hear soon if they will be recieving a grant to help with the latest business coming to the Willmar Industrial Park. Willmar and Kandiyohi County EDC Director Aaron Backman says they are vying with three other projects for a state Transportation Economic Development, or TED grant. Backman says the grant would pay for improving Highway 40 at County Road 5 to assist with trucks coming into and out of a transportation hub for a company called Nexyst 360...

WILLMAR, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO