Read full article on original website
Related
kelo.com
Winter weather will bring snow and strong winds to the area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Light to moderate snow, from 1 to 4 inches, and a glaze of ice are expected Tuesday as winter weather passes through the region. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says, currently a heavier band of snowfall looks to develop along a line from Yankton to Windom, Minnesota. Northwest winds gusting up to 35mph could lead to visibility problems at times. A Winter Weather Advisory runs until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person dies in crash in western Minnesota
(Clarkfield, MN)--One person is reportedly dead following a crash in western Minnesota on Monday. The crash took place on US Hwy 59 at 280th Ave. near Clarkfield in Yellow Medicine County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Jean Miller, 69, of Clarkfield, was traveling northbound an US Highway 59, and a Pontiac Montana, driven by Sallianne Gottschall, 36, of Clarkfield, was traveling eastbound on 280th Ave. when the two vehicles collided.
willmarradio.com
New company looking to locate in Willmar Industrial Park...state grant needed for road improvements
(Willmar MN-) Willmar economic development officials are hoping to hear soon if they will be recieving a grant to help with the latest business coming to the Willmar Industrial Park. Willmar and Kandiyohi County EDC Director Aaron Backman says they are vying with three other projects for a state Transportation Economic Development, or TED grant. Backman says the grant would pay for improving Highway 40 at County Road 5 to assist with trucks coming into and out of a transportation hub for a company called Nexyst 360...
Deadly Collision at Rural Minnesota Intersection
Clarkfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - A collision at a rural intersection in southwestern Minnesota Monday morning took the life of a 69-year-old woman. The State Patrol says Jean Margaret Miller from the town of Clarkfield was driving a minivan north on a two-lane highway when it collided with an SUV that was traveling east on a gravel road. The deadly crash was reported around 7:20 AM just north of Clarkfield, which is located about 10 miles southwest of Montevideo.
One Person Killed, Two Others Injured in Southwest Minnesota Crash
Tracy, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash in southwest Minnesota Sunday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a vehicle was traveling west on Highway 14 when it left the roadway just east of Tracy and struck some trees just after 6:00 p.m.
kduz.com
One Arrested in Large Renville Co Drug Bust
(Renville, MN) One person was arrested after a large drug bust in Renville County last week. On Wednesday (Nov 23), agents from the Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force, along with deputies and officers from the Renville County Sheriff’s Office and the Renville Police Department executed a narcotics-related search warrant at a house in the 700 block of Main Street North. in Renville.
knsiradio.com
K9 Officer Makes Big Bust First Day on the Job
(KNSI) — The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says its rookie K9 officer Maverick made a big bust on his first day on the job. Trained to sniff out trouble, Maverick and his handler Deputy Luke Jacques, were part of executing a search warrant in the city of Renville on November 23rd as part of the drug task force. A large amount of marijuana was seized, and then K9 Maverick alerted to a different package. When examined, it contained more than a pound of cocaine.
Comments / 0