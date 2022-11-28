ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Was Spotify’s Most-Streamed Artist of 2022?

Who was Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2022? Drumroll, please... Spotify Wrapped has finally dropped! The platform released their annual recap of fans' listening habits for 2022 on Thursday (Nov. 30), the earliest they've ever dropped it. Listeners can find their personalized Wrapped on the mobile Spotify app by clicking the...
