WLUC
Negaunee students hold final rehearsal before ‘Scrooge the Musical’ performances
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, Negaunee High School students are set to put on four performances of the ‘Scrooge the Musical.’. On Thursday night, the students gathered for one final rehearsal prior to showtime. Play participants began their practice with a performance of ‘Thank You Very Much (Reprise)’ which is the final song from the musical.
WLUC
Jeffrey’s restaurant highlights giving season with third ‘Giving Tree’ event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Last month, Jeffrey’s restaurant in Marquette started its third annual “Giving Tree” program. On Thursday, we checked back in on what the progress looked like. Right now, at Jeffrey’s restaurant, you can come in and take a tag off the tree and begin shopping for a lucky child. On the tag, there will be a few lines of information. The child’s gender and age will be listed along with their wants and needs. Owner Jeff Erickson said this year looks promising.
WLUC
Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp receives ‘CoVantage Cares’ Foundation grant
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron County summer camp is fundraising for renovations. Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp will have charity events across the U.P. until Dec. 13. Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp has been in Iron County for more than 90 years. The camp has been selected by the Crystal Falls CoVantage Credit Union as the “CoVantage Cares” Foundation grant recipient.
WLUC
Christmas in the Village returns to Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba Christmas tradition returned Friday to the U.P. State Fairgrounds and you can check it out again Saturday. The Antique Village takes you back in time with old-fashioned stores and atmosphere. But this time, it’s Christmas. “Hopefully we get a few snowflakes. We don’t...
WLUC
Lakeview Elementary contributes to TV6 Canathon
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. elementary school is making a difference in its community. United Steelworkers Local 4974 visited Lakeview Elementary School in Negaunee to collect the school’s Canathon contributions. Steelworkers snaked the halls encouraging students to help fill carts with cans. After vising the elementary school, they went to Negaunee Middle School to pick up cans before dropping everything off at St. Vincent De Paul.
WLUC
Ahmed Shriners to host Feztival of Trees
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Christmas celebration is coming to Marquette. Marquette’s first-ever Feztival of Trees will take over the Masonic Center beginning this weekend. Participants will stroll through a winter wonderland full of raffles, gift bags, Christmas trees and wreaths. U.P. businesses and organizations donated trees complete with decorations and gifts that will be raffled off to participants. Proceeds from the event will go to Ahmed Shrine to benefit Shrine hospitals.
WLUC
Michigan veteran homes’ ‘Make a Veteran Smile Campaign’ brings joy to veterans around the holidays
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Veteran Homes’ ‘Make a Veteran Smile Campaign’ encourages Michiganders to spread holiday cheer by sending a card or letter to veteran members. “The ongoing pandemic has limited attendance at our activities and led us to be more cautious about attending large community...
WLUC
Greater Ishpeming Commission on Aging showcases new building with after-hours event
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) -- The Greater Ishpeming Commission on Aging hosted its last business after-hours event of the year Wednesday. This event was held at the Ishpeming Multi-Purpose Senior Center. The new building is only a year old. The commission is celebrating 40 years of service to the community. Senior Center Executive Director Ashley Roberts talked about this event’s main goal.
WLUC
Women’s Center end of the year fundraising
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The end of the year is upon us, but it is not too late to donate to support a local cause. The Women’s Center of Marquette has just launched their final donation campaign of the year. The Women’s Center has a plethora of options for...
WLUC
New piers open at Founders Landing
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette has two new piers for residents and visitors to enjoy. The Founders Landing Pier Project utilized funds from the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority to erect the piers. The piers opened just after Thanksgiving, but there are a few small items left to be completed in the spring. Construction on the project started last summer and cost $5.7 million to complete.
WLUC
Marquette Co. Veterans Affairs to dedicate building to veteran Friday
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A special ceremony is happening Friday at the Marquette County Department of Veterans Affairs building. George Lablonde III, a Marquette County Veterans Affairs Committee member explained, his father, Colonel George Lablonde Jr. dedicated his life to the military and assisting veterans. That is why the Marquette County Department of Veterans Affairs is dedicating its building in Ishpeming to Lablonde Jr.
WLUC
Escanaba at Marquette Girls BB; Marquette at Escanaba Hockey; New MTU Football Head Coach
Michigan Tech hockey ties with Minnesota state, Bay College takes down Vermillion College. Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss against Texas A&M; previews SEC championship. LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s loss to Texas A&M and looked ahead to the SEC championship game. Updated: Nov. 28, 2022...
WLUC
The Nutcracker Ballet returning to the Kaufman Auditorium stage
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Nutcracker Ballet is returning to the Kaufman Auditorium stage this December. Performances are happening at 1:00 and 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. The show’s returning to the stage for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, but that’s not all that makes it exciting......
WLUC
MAPS board hears Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians comment against Redmen nickname
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Area Public Schools board members heard public comment about the Redmen nickname at Monday night’s meeting. Austin Lowes, Acting Chairman of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians, wrote a letter to the board, asking them to remove the school’s Redmen nickname. In 2019,...
WLUC
NMU Volleyball’s Smith named Honorable Mention All American
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sophomore Jacqueline Smith of the Northern Michigan University Women’s Volleyball team has earned an All-American Honorable Mention, as announced by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) on Wednesday, November 30. Smith appeared in all 32 matches for the Wildcats in the 2022 season, where she...
WLUC
TV6 Canathon collection continues in Dickinson County
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - In Dickinson County, canned goods donations are collected at drop-off points like Tadych’s Marketplace Foods in Iron Mountain. From there, donations will be distributed to food pantries like the one inside Grace United Methodist Church in Norway. Norway Vulcan Area Schools donated 3,250 cans to the Grace United Methodist Church pantry.
WLUC
Delta County sees increase in TV6 Canathon donations
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army of Escanaba has already seen the first shipments of TV6 Canathon donations, ensuring its pantry is stocked for the holiday season. Captain Doug Winters said it mostly comes from local churches and collections are higher this year. “Donations appear to be up...
ironcountyreporter.com
50+ volunteers battle blaze in Iron River
The Caspian-Gaastra Fire Department arrived at the scene of a house fire in Iron River. Two buildings were lost, with minor roof damage to a third. (photo by Jake Wangler) By Allison Joy IRON RIVER – The west side of Iron River was a horrific scene Saturday afternoon, Nov. 19. Just before 2 p.m. on the corner of 9th Avenue and West Adams Street, a large home was ablaze. The fire started…
WLUC
UPDATED NUMBERS: Michigan DNR, Wilderness Sports in Ishpeming give overview of 2022 firearm deer season
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The firearm deer season in Michigan ended Wednesday, and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Wilderness Sports in Ishpeming say the season looked a little different this year. DNR statistics, compiled from the beginning of deer hunting in September, show there have been slightly...
WLUC
Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette holds annual Fair Trade Market
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette held its annual Fair Trade Market on Tuesday. The sale featured a variety of unique and exotic items and goods that won’t be found in big box stores. Shoppers found handmade ornaments, clothing, jewelry, coffee, chocolate and more, all using...
