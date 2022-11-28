Read full article on original website
Related
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
WOWK
Germany out of World Cup despite 4-2 win over Costa Rica
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Back-to-back early exits at the World Cup have Germany coach Hansi Flick wanting to go back to basics. The four-time champions were again eliminated from the group stage, four years after their embarrassing display as defending champions in Russia. Something has to change, Flick...
WOWK
In Ukraine, seeing World Cup, playing soccer pose challenges
IRPIN, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian video-game vendor Roman Kryvyi, fresh from a soccer game on a snow-blanketed field in suburban Kyiv, sat up close to a TV in a kebab shop as intermittent city power returned just in time for Tuesday’s World Cup game between Wales and England.
WOWK
NGO asks Spain to halt possible return of Nigerian stowaways
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A human rights organization asked the Spanish government on Wednesday to halt the potential return to Nigeria of three men found traveling on an oil tanker’s rudder after an 11-day ocean voyage from Lagos, Nigeria to Las Palmas in the Canary Islands. The stowaways...
Comments / 0