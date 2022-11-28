ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Germany out of World Cup despite 4-2 win over Costa Rica

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Back-to-back early exits at the World Cup have Germany coach Hansi Flick wanting to go back to basics. The four-time champions were again eliminated from the group stage, four years after their embarrassing display as defending champions in Russia. Something has to change, Flick...
In Ukraine, seeing World Cup, playing soccer pose challenges

IRPIN, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian video-game vendor Roman Kryvyi, fresh from a soccer game on a snow-blanketed field in suburban Kyiv, sat up close to a TV in a kebab shop as intermittent city power returned just in time for Tuesday’s World Cup game between Wales and England.
NGO asks Spain to halt possible return of Nigerian stowaways

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A human rights organization asked the Spanish government on Wednesday to halt the potential return to Nigeria of three men found traveling on an oil tanker’s rudder after an 11-day ocean voyage from Lagos, Nigeria to Las Palmas in the Canary Islands. The stowaways...

