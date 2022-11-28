ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Vermont has the most most overpriced Internet in the Northeast, rural states struggle the most

According to a Surfshark study, rural states tend to overpay for their internet, while urban states tend to get fair internet prices. Vermont Business Magazine Surfshark’s new Internet Value Index (IVi)(link is external) shows that Vermont has the most overpriced internet in the Northeast. The index is calculated by dividing each state’s internet speed by internet affordability. The study reveals large disparities between rural and urban states in terms of internet value, highlighting the country’s digital divide.
25 Restaurants Maine Doesn’t Have But Definitely Should

Maine has a lot of great restaurants, but when you leave Maine you run into places that we should have!. Don't get me wrong. Maine and in particular Portland is very foodie. I love our local places. But every once in a while, it would be fun to go to a Hooters in Maine. I'm actually surprised we don't have one. I'm actually surprised we don't have a lot of these places.
Sec. Galvin orders hand recounts of 2 Mass. House races

The 1st Middlesex District and the 2nd Essex District will undergo recounts before Dec. 10. Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin ordered hand recounts of two state House of Representatives races Wednesday. Local election officials in the 2nd Essex District and the 1st Middlesex District will need to complete recounts...
State warns of Firmageddon

Drought, insects, and fungal diseases are killing Oregon and Washington fir trees in such high numbers this year that U.S. Forest Service researchers are referring to it as “Firmageddon,” according to the Oregonian/OregonLive. Forest Service workers have seen an unprecedented number of dead firs, twice as many in 2022 as in previous years. They’ve discovered dead firs on more than1.23 million acres in the two states, but the bulk were found on 1.1 million acres in Oregon, primarily in Fremont National Forest as well as in the Winema, Ochoco, and Malheur National Forests. Researchers say extreme heat in 2021 followed by drought weakened the forests, allowing insects and diseases to decimate the firs, killing as many as half the fir trees in some areas such as in Central Oregon north of the state’s border with California.
The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England

Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
21 dead geese found along Northeast Kingdom lake

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wildlife experts are investigating what happened to a flock of geese in the Northeast Kingdom after 21 were found dead at Crystal Lake State Park in Barton last week. Josh Degreenia and his friend, Larry Allard, were there with metal detectors, looking for coins or maybe...
Homeward Bound: Missing New Hampshire dog found in Massachusetts a month after it disappeared

A dog that has been missing for almost a month was finally reunited with its owner- in another state. After escaping his Marlow, New Hampshire home and traveling across state lines, Bear the black lab was spotted roaming the town of Orange earlier this week. The North Quabbin Regional Animal Control tried unsuccessfully to trap the dog for a few days before Bear finally took the bait Tuesday morning.
Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two From Maine

Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's list of 50 Cozy Towns to Visit This Winter. The list was put together from reviews, ratings from national travel sites, close attractions, available activities, and more. You can read more about the methodology in the post.
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4

Medford City Hall is pictured on March 12, 2021.Photo by(Grace Rotermund / The Tufts Daily) In an election night of historic firsts in Massachusetts, voters elected Democratic gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey as the state’s first female governor and one of the nation’s first openly lesbian governors. Several ballot measures also scored victories, including a tax on incomes above $1 million and a law allowing undocumented individuals to obtain state driver’s licenses.
