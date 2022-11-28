Read full article on original website
Reality Check: Forbes Just Proved Maine Is Full of Selfish Idiots
That's not a title I ever thought I'd type out. Hell, it's not a title I ever wanted to type out. But after what recently came out in a report from Forbes that straight up calls Maine out -- how do I not say that? Because Forbes proved it to be true.
Baker works to close ‘The Last Mile’
The Last Mile. it refers to the final communities in the state who didn't have access to broadband, until now.
Biden Proposes Removing New Hampshire as First in the Nation Primary in ’24
New Hampshire Democrats are blasting a proposal by President Joe Biden for the state to lose its "first in the nation" status for the 2024 presidential primary, and instead share a date with Nevada. NBC News and other media outlets say the White House has proposed that South Carolina hold...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont has the most most overpriced Internet in the Northeast, rural states struggle the most
According to a Surfshark study, rural states tend to overpay for their internet, while urban states tend to get fair internet prices. Vermont Business Magazine Surfshark’s new Internet Value Index (IVi)(link is external) shows that Vermont has the most overpriced internet in the Northeast. The index is calculated by dividing each state’s internet speed by internet affordability. The study reveals large disparities between rural and urban states in terms of internet value, highlighting the country’s digital divide.
25 Restaurants Maine Doesn’t Have But Definitely Should
Maine has a lot of great restaurants, but when you leave Maine you run into places that we should have!. Don't get me wrong. Maine and in particular Portland is very foodie. I love our local places. But every once in a while, it would be fun to go to a Hooters in Maine. I'm actually surprised we don't have one. I'm actually surprised we don't have a lot of these places.
MLive.com
Michigan state park ranked ‘most beautiful’ in U.S. – beating one in Hawaii
Michigan’s Porcupine Mountains Wilderness is the “most beautiful” state park in the United States – and the one that’s growing the most in popularity, according to a recent study. The study by Travel Lens analyzed Yelp reviews for words synonymous with beautiful (stunning, breathtaking) to...
Sec. Galvin orders hand recounts of 2 Mass. House races
The 1st Middlesex District and the 2nd Essex District will undergo recounts before Dec. 10. Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin ordered hand recounts of two state House of Representatives races Wednesday. Local election officials in the 2nd Essex District and the 1st Middlesex District will need to complete recounts...
FBI announces arrest of ‘Route 91 Bandit,’ accused of multiple bank robberies across New England
CHICOPEE, Mass. — Authorities announced Thursday afternoon they’ve arrested the “Route 91 Bandit,” who is allegedly responsible for several bank robberies around New England. Taylor Dziczek, 30, of Chicopee, Massachusetts was taken into custody at his home without incident, charged with robbing a bank in Connecticut...
naturalresourcereport.com
State warns of Firmageddon
Drought, insects, and fungal diseases are killing Oregon and Washington fir trees in such high numbers this year that U.S. Forest Service researchers are referring to it as “Firmageddon,” according to the Oregonian/OregonLive. Forest Service workers have seen an unprecedented number of dead firs, twice as many in 2022 as in previous years. They’ve discovered dead firs on more than1.23 million acres in the two states, but the bulk were found on 1.1 million acres in Oregon, primarily in Fremont National Forest as well as in the Winema, Ochoco, and Malheur National Forests. Researchers say extreme heat in 2021 followed by drought weakened the forests, allowing insects and diseases to decimate the firs, killing as many as half the fir trees in some areas such as in Central Oregon north of the state’s border with California.
The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England
Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
2022’s best places to work in Mass., according to Boston Globe Magazine
Companies that ranked highly merged flexibility in the workplace with many types of support for employees. Each year, Boston Globe Magazine evaluates hundreds of employers to decide which companies are providing the best work environment for their Massachusetts employees. In its 15th year, the magazine said employers that ranked highly...
This Is The Best Pie In Massachusetts
Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Massachusetts.
WCAX
21 dead geese found along Northeast Kingdom lake
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wildlife experts are investigating what happened to a flock of geese in the Northeast Kingdom after 21 were found dead at Crystal Lake State Park in Barton last week. Josh Degreenia and his friend, Larry Allard, were there with metal detectors, looking for coins or maybe...
WCVB
Massachusetts research group works to find alternatives to traditional seawalls
BOSTON — In February, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration releaseda new report that predicts the water level in Boston Harbor would rise somewhere between 1.15 feet and 1.54 feet by 2050. Stone Living Lab, a Massachusetts research group, is working to minimize the effects of those rising sea...
The Sale Of Alcohol Is Still Illegal In These 8 Massachusetts Towns
Sports betting is now legal in Massachusetts and is the latest "vice" to become so since the retail sale of cannabis did in 2016. I always say, it's the like the government sort of said, "OK, fine", since its demand was too high to overlook. Yes, sports betting is legal...
Homeward Bound: Missing New Hampshire dog found in Massachusetts a month after it disappeared
A dog that has been missing for almost a month was finally reunited with its owner- in another state. After escaping his Marlow, New Hampshire home and traveling across state lines, Bear the black lab was spotted roaming the town of Orange earlier this week. The North Quabbin Regional Animal Control tried unsuccessfully to trap the dog for a few days before Bear finally took the bait Tuesday morning.
Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two From Maine
Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's list of 50 Cozy Towns to Visit This Winter. The list was put together from reviews, ratings from national travel sites, close attractions, available activities, and more. You can read more about the methodology in the post.
MEMA: Thousands of people across Massachusetts without power after storm hit
BOSTON — A strong storm left nearly 50,000 customers without power in Massachusetts Wednesday night. Just after 9:40 p.m. more than 44,000 customers had lost power across the state, according to MEMA. In Quincy, more than 55% of power customers were in the dark around 9:30 p.m., according to...
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4
Medford City Hall is pictured on March 12, 2021.Photo by(Grace Rotermund / The Tufts Daily) In an election night of historic firsts in Massachusetts, voters elected Democratic gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey as the state’s first female governor and one of the nation’s first openly lesbian governors. Several ballot measures also scored victories, including a tax on incomes above $1 million and a law allowing undocumented individuals to obtain state driver’s licenses.
Here is the SnoCountry Ski Conditions Report for 2022-2023 Season
It's time to hit the slopes. A number of mountains have already opened, and we know you can't wait to get out there. What better place to celebrate the season than on skis or a snowboard?. Well, we are bringing you the Sno Country Ski Reports so you can head...
