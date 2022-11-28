Read full article on original website
virginiasports.com
Virginia Tops Penn State 89-68 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (9-0, 1-0 ACC) picked up an 89-68 victory against Penn State (7-1, 0-0 B1G) on Wednesday (Nov. 30) in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. Virginia opened the game on an...
SportsGrid
Virginia Emerges as a College Hoops Contender
Virginia provides one of the most unique viewing experiences in college basketball. Head coach Tony Bennett is unapologetically committed to his style of play, and while it may not be the most exciting, it can be a nightmare for opposing teams. The Cavaliers move at a snail’s pace, playing at...
Augusta Free Press
The ceiling for this Virginia Basketball team is higher than I’d assumed
My thinking going into the 2022-2023 UVA Basketball season was that the team would take a body blow or two with the tough November/December schedule, but would hit its stride by the time the calendar flipped to 2023, like the 2013-2014 team did on its way to an ACC title and #1 NCAA Tournament seed.
virginiasports.com
Hoos Rise to Challenge in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — At the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas, the University of Virginia men’s basketball team proved it could defeat talented opponents away from the friendly surroundings of John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers beat Baylor in their tournament opener in Vegas and then topped Illinois, whose fans dominated the crowd at T-Mobile Arena.
virginiasports.com
Seven Cavaliers Earn All-ACC Accolades
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Cornerback Anthony Johnson, a first team All-ACC selection, led a group of seven Virginia football student-athletes were recognized as All-ACC performers on Tuesday (Nov. 29). Cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, linebacker Nick Jackson and punter Daniel Sparks earned Second Team All-ACC while wide receiver Keytaon Thompson earned a Third Team All-ACC nod. Defensive linemen Chico Bennett Jr. and Aaron Faumui were honorable mentions.
virginiasports.com
No. 3 Virginia Battles Michigan in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 3 Virginia (5-0) travels to Michigan (5-1) for an ACC/Big Ten Challenge contest on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Tipoff at Crisler Center is set for 9:30 p.m. on ESPN. For Openers. • UVA is 5-0 for the first time since starting 7-0 in 2019-20. • The...
virginiasports.com
Turner Garners All-ACC Honors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia outside hitter Grace Turner has been named a Second Team All-ACC recipient, the conference office announced Monday (Nov. 28). The All-ACC teams were determined by a vote of the league’s 15 head coaches. Turner is the Cavaliers’ first All-ACC selection since 2016 and first...
pagevalleynews.com
Another Panther headed to Division I softball as Rinker signs with Radford
SHENANDOAH, Nov. 17 — One week prior to Thanksgiving, senior Jocelyne Rinker added her signature to a growing list of Panthers who have continued their softball careers beyond Page County High School. “We put in a lot of work,” PCHS head coach Alan Knight modestly and simply sums up...
cbs19news
Cavaliers receive votes in AP poll after 8-0 start
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The historic start to the season for Virginia women's basketball is starting to draw national attention. UVA received two points in the latest AP Top 25, tied for the seventh most among teams receiving votes. The Cavaliers have not appeared in the AP Top 25 since the 2011-12 season when the team was ranked No. 22 for one week.
Virginia Basketball Moves Up to No. 3 in AP Top 25 Poll
UVA's No. 3 ranking is the program's highest since the end of the 2018-2019 season
schillingshow.com
Guest editorial: Under the Dome (UVA and its failure to protect)
“Mr. Jones, also had come to the attention of our threat assessment team because he was involved in a hazing investigation of some sort. I don’t know the facts and circumstances of that investigation. I know that it was eventually closed due to witnesses that would not cooperate with the process.”
thelocalpalate.com
A Guide to Charlottesville’s Black-Owned Restaurants
There’s no question Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Virginia have a dynamic food scene—but do you know the full story? There’s the booming farm-to-table movement, an amazing selection of wines from the 40-plus wineries located along the Monticello Wine Trail, a diverse variety of cuisines, and now, a growing number of Black-owned restaurants.
wvtf.org
Charlottesville meets final candidates for top cop
In November of 2021, Charlottesville had 117 police officers and 20 vacancies. Three months later, the force was down to 95, so the next police chief will have to hire. The acting chief, Tito Durrette, said he would give preference to local applicants and begin working with kids before they graduate from high school.
Shooting suspect wanted out of Tennessee arrested by SWAT team in Virginia
A man wanted out of Tennessee for his alleged involvement in a shooting earlier this month has been arrested by the Albemarle County Police Department.
Rent relief for both Charlottesville and Albemarle County is now available through one hotline
Charlottesville and Albemarle County want you to call their joint hotline if you are having trouble paying your rent, mortgage or utility bills. City and county residents who are eligible can get up to $1,000 in a month, or $3,000 total in a year. But they have to call the Community Resource Hotline number at 833-524-2904, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Kenny Chesney to kick off 2023 ‘I Go Back’ tour at JPJ
Kenny Chesney’s “I Go Back” 2023 tour will make a stop in Charlottesville at John Paul Jones Arena on March 23. The concert will also feature special guest Kelsea Ballerini. When Kenny Chesney wrapped his 2022 “Here And Now” tour, the East Tennessee songwriter/superstar knew he wanted...
WHSV
Grace Christian School buys abandoned Elementary school
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2018, Beverley Elementary School in Staunton closed and the campus was abandoned until it was purchased by Grace Christian School. Grace Christian School bought the property intending to combine its pre-K - 12th grade program into one building. The new building features a full-size gym,...
wsvaonline.com
Crash sends woman to UVA
A head on collision on a rain covered Erikson Avenue this morning sent a Harrisonburg woman to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. Harrisonburg police say the accident occurred around 7 a.m. when an east bound vehicle crossed the center lane and struck the woman’s car head-on. The driver of the east bound, as well as a passenger in the other car were treated for minor injuries.
WHSV
Power outages reported across the region
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many people are without power across the region, and it’s possible that the weather could create more problems. WHSV Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz said that gusts could stay between 25-45mph. Poweroutage.us has reported many outages as of 6:05 p.m. Albemarle County: 30. Augusta County: 945.
Augusta Free Press
Man wanted in Johnson City, Tenn., shooting arrested in Albemarle County
A man wanted in a Johnson City, Tenn., attempted murder was arrested in Albemarle County on Tuesday. According to Albemarle County Police, Micah Kristian Turner was detained during the execution of a search warrant in the 800 block of Mallside Forrest Court. Turner is wanted for his alleged involvement in...
