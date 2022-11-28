ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

virginiasports.com

Virginia Tops Penn State 89-68 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (9-0, 1-0 ACC) picked up an 89-68 victory against Penn State (7-1, 0-0 B1G) on Wednesday (Nov. 30) in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. Virginia opened the game on an...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
SportsGrid

Virginia Emerges as a College Hoops Contender

Virginia provides one of the most unique viewing experiences in college basketball. Head coach Tony Bennett is unapologetically committed to his style of play, and while it may not be the most exciting, it can be a nightmare for opposing teams. The Cavaliers move at a snail’s pace, playing at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Hoos Rise to Challenge in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — At the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas, the University of Virginia men’s basketball team proved it could defeat talented opponents away from the friendly surroundings of John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers beat Baylor in their tournament opener in Vegas and then topped Illinois, whose fans dominated the crowd at T-Mobile Arena.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Seven Cavaliers Earn All-ACC Accolades

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Cornerback Anthony Johnson, a first team All-ACC selection, led a group of seven Virginia football student-athletes were recognized as All-ACC performers on Tuesday (Nov. 29). Cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, linebacker Nick Jackson and punter Daniel Sparks earned Second Team All-ACC while wide receiver Keytaon Thompson earned a Third Team All-ACC nod. Defensive linemen Chico Bennett Jr. and Aaron Faumui were honorable mentions.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

No. 3 Virginia Battles Michigan in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 3 Virginia (5-0) travels to Michigan (5-1) for an ACC/Big Ten Challenge contest on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Tipoff at Crisler Center is set for 9:30 p.m. on ESPN. For Openers. • UVA is 5-0 for the first time since starting 7-0 in 2019-20. • The...
ANN ARBOR, MI
virginiasports.com

Turner Garners All-ACC Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia outside hitter Grace Turner has been named a Second Team All-ACC recipient, the conference office announced Monday (Nov. 28). The All-ACC teams were determined by a vote of the league’s 15 head coaches. Turner is the Cavaliers’ first All-ACC selection since 2016 and first...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Cavaliers receive votes in AP poll after 8-0 start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The historic start to the season for Virginia women's basketball is starting to draw national attention. UVA received two points in the latest AP Top 25, tied for the seventh most among teams receiving votes. The Cavaliers have not appeared in the AP Top 25 since the 2011-12 season when the team was ranked No. 22 for one week.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
schillingshow.com

Guest editorial: Under the Dome (UVA and its failure to protect)

“Mr. Jones, also had come to the attention of our threat assessment team because he was involved in a hazing investigation of some sort. I don’t know the facts and circumstances of that investigation. I know that it was eventually closed due to witnesses that would not cooperate with the process.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
thelocalpalate.com

A Guide to Charlottesville’s Black-Owned Restaurants

There’s no question Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Virginia have a dynamic food scene—but do you know the full story? There’s the booming farm-to-table movement, an amazing selection of wines from the 40-plus wineries located along the Monticello Wine Trail, a diverse variety of cuisines, and now, a growing number of Black-owned restaurants.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wvtf.org

Charlottesville meets final candidates for top cop

In November of 2021, Charlottesville had 117 police officers and 20 vacancies. Three months later, the force was down to 95, so the next police chief will have to hire. The acting chief, Tito Durrette, said he would give preference to local applicants and begin working with kids before they graduate from high school.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

Rent relief for both Charlottesville and Albemarle County is now available through one hotline

Charlottesville and Albemarle County want you to call their joint hotline if you are having trouble paying your rent, mortgage or utility bills. City and county residents who are eligible can get up to $1,000 in a month, or $3,000 total in a year. But they have to call the Community Resource Hotline number at 833-524-2904, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Grace Christian School buys abandoned Elementary school

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2018, Beverley Elementary School in Staunton closed and the campus was abandoned until it was purchased by Grace Christian School. Grace Christian School bought the property intending to combine its pre-K - 12th grade program into one building. The new building features a full-size gym,...
STAUNTON, VA
wsvaonline.com

Crash sends woman to UVA

A head on collision on a rain covered Erikson Avenue this morning sent a Harrisonburg woman to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. Harrisonburg police say the accident occurred around 7 a.m. when an east bound vehicle crossed the center lane and struck the woman’s car head-on. The driver of the east bound, as well as a passenger in the other car were treated for minor injuries.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Power outages reported across the region

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many people are without power across the region, and it’s possible that the weather could create more problems. WHSV Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz said that gusts could stay between 25-45mph. Poweroutage.us has reported many outages as of 6:05 p.m. Albemarle County: 30. Augusta County: 945.
HARRISONBURG, VA

