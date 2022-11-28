Tractor-trailer hit by train in Isle of Wight County

WINDSOR, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer was hit by a train in Isle of Wight County after it became stuck on the tracks, according to Virginia State Police.

A tractor trailer was struck by a train after becoming stuck on the tracks in Windsor. (Photo: Virginia State Police)

The tractor-trailer was reportedly disabled at a railroad crossing near the intersection of Windsor Boulevard and Route 258.

When the train struck the truck it was “fully engulfed,” Virginia State Police wrote in a press release, adding that it was eventually pushed into the trackside ditch.

State Police did not report any injuries from the incident and are continuing to investigate its causes.

