ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle Of Wight County, VA

Tractor-trailer hit by train in Isle of Wight County

By Jakob Cordes
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cb1DH_0jQFZsr400

WINDSOR, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer was hit by a train in Isle of Wight County after it became stuck on the tracks, according to Virginia State Police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sk3G9_0jQFZsr400
A tractor trailer was struck by a train after becoming stuck on the tracks in Windsor. (Photo: Virginia State Police)

The tractor-trailer was reportedly disabled at a railroad crossing near the intersection of Windsor Boulevard and Route 258.

Two juvenile girls charged after fight at John Marshall High School

When the train struck the truck it was “fully engulfed,” Virginia State Police wrote in a press release, adding that it was eventually pushed into the trackside ditch.

State Police did not report any injuries from the incident and are continuing to investigate its causes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 4

Related
Henrico Citizen

2 men arrested in connection to Williamsburg Road murder

Henrico Police officials Nov. 30 arrested a Richmond man and a Henrico man in connection with a Nov. 15 murder in Eastern Henrico. The suspects, Cornelius Lamont Carrington, 44, of Richmond, and Jerome Dominick Carrington, 40, of Henrico, each face a second-degree murder charge and a charge of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, in connection with a shooting in the 5500 block of Williamsburg Road that left 38-year-old Henrico man James Sneed dead. Sneed was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the stairway of a building shortly after 4:30 a.m. that day and died at the scene.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

63K+
Followers
18K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy