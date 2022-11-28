Read full article on original website
Couple has wedding after 5 decades: "All our children smiling at us"Amy ChristieSuffolk, VA
Chesapeake Walmart Not Scheduled to ReopenJoel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Zoning for Chesapeake ‘mega-site’ approved
Last month, City Council voted 7-1 to rezone 1,420 acres of farmland for industrial uses in order to create the Coastal Virginia Commerce Park.
Pasquotank launches energy assistance program
With the cold temperatures quickly approaching, Pasquotank County has launched a low-income assistance program to pay for heating expenses.
‘Making a Splash’: Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck hosts State of City Address
Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck is hosting a State of the City address Thursday morning.
CPS superintendent speaks out regarding after-school ‘satan club’ at local primary school
Chesapeake Public Schools have issued a statement as families and parents voice their concerns regarding an apparent afterschool "satan club" at a local primary school.
Suffolk’s Florence Bowser Elementary goes into lockdown due to disruptive person on school grounds
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Florence Bowser Elementary in Suffolk went into a code yellow lockdown on Thursday due to “an individual displaying disruptive behavior” on the school’s campus. Principal Dr. Shalise Taylor says the person was outside the school building, but on school grounds. No threats...
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Dec. 2-4
Enjoy the holiday season in Hampton Roads! This weekend continues with festive events around the area.
What is next for memorial to Walmart mass shooting victims?
No one group came together to form what has become known as the memorial to the tragedy. Just the same, no one group has come forward to claim responsibility for its future.
Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday ad
Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday ad
Goodwill in Elizabeth City heavily damaged in fire
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth City Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a fire that heavily damaged the Goodwill store on W. Ehringhaus Street on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched around 1:15 p.m. to the store, which was occupied at the time. Crews reported light smoke...
Norfolk moves to buy ‘only waterfront laundromat in all of America’ to make way for redevelopment
A unique and often joked about fixture on Norfolk's bayfront is headed to the history books, in that it is slated for demolition.
Special election early voting begins Friday in Virginia Beach
Nearly one month after the general election, voters in Virginia Beach can return to the polls Friday for a special election.
Missing endangered teen in Newport News found
According to police, 16-year-old Lillie Trotter was last seen around 4 p.m. in the area of the Ashton Green Apartments.
Gunshot victim walks into Portsmouth hospital
According to dispatch, police received a call of a walk-in gunshot victim around 1:53 p.m. at Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.
Walmart details plans to support families of victims, employees following mass shooting at Chesapeake store
A week following a deadly mass shooting at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, the company released details of how they plan to support victims families and survivors.
Elizabeth City among NC school systems that received Thursday active shooter threat
Elizabeth City is among several school districts across North Carolina that appear to have received the same anonymous threat Thursday.
Two residents displaced following house fire in Onancock
Two residents displaced following house fire in Onancock
Former Walmart employee warned management of shooter’s behavior
The employee, who asked to remain anonymous throughout the investigation, began working at the store in August 2019. She worked under the shooter for almost a year, before she quit last May.
Portsmouth deputy city manager no longer working for city
Glagola confirmed with 10 On Your Side Thursday that Sunshine Swinson is no longer an employee of the City of Portsmouth.
Bayside High in Virginia Beach placed on brief lockdown amid unsubstantiated report of threat against school
Bayside High School was put on brief internal lockdown Wednesday morning after officials received a threat against the school.
Man injured following shooting on E 20th St in Norfolk
Man injured following shooting on E 20th St in Norfolk
