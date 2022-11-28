Read full article on original website
Pizzeria Closes, A New Pizza Restaurant Opens In Its PlaceGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Love to Read? The Mesa Book Festival is the Event to Attend!Suzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Millions in stimulus money available for Arizona homeowners and rentersJake WellsArizona State
Part 2: Suns GM James Jones talks Jae Crowder, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Damion Lee
Jae Crowder hasn’t played in an NBA game since May 15 when Dallas took Phoenix apart in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals at Footprint Center. The veteran forward and the Suns “mutually agreed” he wouldn’t attend training camp as they’ve been trying to trade him. There’s a perception in some circles...
Patrick Beverley’s Comment About Chris Paul Goes Viral Because Of His Affair With Kim Kardashian
Patrick Beverley's old description of Chris Paul goes viral amidst his alleged affair with Kim Kardashian.
Brittney Griner is being tortured in Russia and the outrage machine is predictably muted
At some point today, 2018 WNBA MVP and two-time champion Breanna Stewart will fire off a tweet. It will be nearly identical to the tweet she posted yesterday, and the day before, and every day for a few months. The only difference will be the incremental change of a number.
Milwaukee Bucks: 3 Things to watch in Khris Middleton’s return
In a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton is planning to make his season debut tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers in Milwaukee. The Bucks and Lakers face off at 6:30 central time on ESPN, marking former assistant coach Darvin Ham’s first return to Milwaukee since taking over as head coach of the Lakers.
Part 1: Phoenix Suns GM James Jones discusses new role, Chris Paul's status and team success
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams started addressing General Manager James Jones' promotion to president of basketball operations in a way only he can. “He’s earned it,” Williams said before Monday’s 122-117 win at Sacramento. “He’s turned the organization around however you want to put it. He can get rid of me anytime he wants to now. Probably the best way to look at it.”
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Phoenix, Arizona – (With Photos)
The breakfast scene is fantastic in Phoenix, as you will see, dear reader. So if you are needing to find that breakfast spot that can scratch your hankering, you’ve come to the right place. Read on for the best breakfast spots in Phoenix!. Vovomeena. Vovomeena is the perfect place...
The ‘Kornet Kontest’: Luke Kornet’s viral defensive move explained
Luke Kornet has made himself a part of the Boston Celtics rotation this season, delighting fans with the ‘Kornet Kontest’, his signature defensive move. Visit Twitter during any Celtics game this season and you’re likely to see mentions of the ‘Kornet Kontest’, an unorthodox method for challenging shots by center Luke Kornet. There aren’t a lot of signature defensive moves but Kornet’s is a delight and a welcome addition to the defensive lexicon.
Lamar Odom says the Phoenix Suns gorilla is racist. I disagree
Former NBA star Lamar Odom, who calls himself a “woke young Black man,” says the Phoenix Suns’ gorilla mascot is racist. Good for him for speaking his mind. I’m a year older than the 43-year-old Odom, and also Black, but I don’t see it. ...
