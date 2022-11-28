ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

CoinTelegraph

FTX proves MiCA should be passed fast, officials tell European Parliament committee

The European Parliament Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee held a hearing on the "FTX cryptocurrency exchange collapse and implications for the EU" on Nov. 30. Three European monetary officials testified, talking about FTX, blockchain technology and crypto regulation in a “preliminary assessment of the events.”. European Securities and Markets...
Dems and Reps join forces to pressure SBF to testify before Congress

The leadership with the United States House Financial Services Committee have separately called on former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to appear in an investigative hearing scheduled for Dec. 13. In Dec. 2 posts on Twitter, House Financial Services Committee chair Maxine Waters, a Democrat, and ranking member Patrick McHenry, a...
New York proposes to charge crypto companies for regulating them

The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) has submitted a proposed change in state laws that would allow it to charge licensed crypto companies for regulating them. While that may seem like an odd proposition, under Financial Services Law (FSL), it is common practice for the DFS to...
Fear of ‘angry people’ drove Bankman-Fried to open withdrawals for Bahamians

FTX’s former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has divulged what really went on in the days before it filed for bankruptcy when the exchange selectively reopened withdrawals — only for Bahamian users. In a telephone interview with crypto blogger Tiffany Fong, dated Nov. 16, Bankman-Fried claims to have made the...
3AC bankruptcy process faces challenges amid unknown whereabouts of founders

Liquidators for Three Arrows Capital (3AC) will have to present further documents in order to be granted permission to subpoena the now-bankrupt crypto hedge fund’s founders through Twitter, according to a decision from Judge Martin Glenn during a virtual hearing for the Southern District of New York Bankruptcy Court on Dec. 2.
CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam cites LedgerX as success story amid FTX collapse

Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman Rostin Behnam has cited FTX Group’s LedgerX as an example of how regulating crypto firms could benefit United States consumers. The U.S.-based crypto derivatives and clearing platform was not part of its parent company’s recent bankruptcy filing. At a Dec. 1 hearing...
Brazil passes law to legalize crypto as a payment method

While Brazil has not made Bitcoin (BTC) legal tender as El Salvador did last year, the South-American nation has passed a law that legalizes crypto payments throughout the country. The Chamber of Deputies of Brazil, a federal legislative body, has passed a regulatory framework that legalizes the use of cryptocurrencies...
CFTC chief says Bitcoin is the only commodity in the wake of FTX collapse

The chief of the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Rostin Behnam, claimed Bitcoin is the only crypto asset that can be viewed as a commodity during an invite-only crypto event at Princeton University, reported Fortune. Behnam’s comments are quite a contrast to his early statements in October, where...
‘I never opened the code for FTX:’ SBF has long, candid talk with vlogger

Former FTX head Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) selected cryptocurrency vlogger Tiffany Fong for a series of lengthy and candid telephone interviews. In the two interviews that had been released on YouTube at the time of writing, SBF speaks about many of the major questions connected with the collapse of FTX. The...
US CFTC commissioner calls for new category to protect small investors from crypto

United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero spoke at the Futures Industry Association Asia Derivatives Conference in Singapore on Nov. 30. She talked about “how to harness the best that technology offers, while protecting against emerging threats,” with particular emphasis on cybersecurity and crypto.
INX submits bid for Voyager Digital’s assets

Trading platform INX has submitted a bid for an undisclosed amount to purchase the assets of crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital. In a Nov. 30 announcement, INX said it had sent a non-binding letter of intent for Voyager’s assets following the platform’s filing for bankruptcy in July. According to INX CEO Shy Datika, the bid was aimed at providing “credibility, technology, and unique regulatory positioning” for Voyager users seeking stability in a volatile market.
Huobi, Poloniex announced strategic partnership despite initial denials of a merger

Huobi and Poloniex announced a strategic partnership on Nov. 30. Reports of a planned merger of the two cryptocurrency exchanges emerged and were denied last week. The two exchanges will “progressively cooperate” on Huobi’s HT coin ecosystem development, connectivity, liquidity sharing and global compliance. Beginning in December, the Huobi Advisory Board will make a monthly evaluation of all Poloniex projects, with top performers potentially directly listed on Huobi, the exchange stated.
Ankr confirms exploit, asks for immediate trading halt

BNB Chain-based decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Ankr has confirmed it has been hit by a multi-million dollar exploit on Dec. 1. The attack appeared to be first discovered by on-chain security analyst PeckShield at approximately 12:35 am UTC on Dec. 2. Within an hour of the attack, Ankr confirmed on...
Crypto trading firm Auros Global misses DeFi payment due to FTX contagion

Crypto trading firm Auros Global appears to be suffering from FTX contagion after missing a principal repayment on a 2,400 Wrapped Ether (wETH) decentralized finance (DeFi) loan. Institutional credit underwriter M11 Credit, which manages liquidity pools on Maple Finance, told its followers in a Nov. 30 Twitter thread that the...
We could use crypto regulation after FTX — But let's start with basic definitions

As a crypto CEO, I know how often our sector is misunderstood and criticized. Sometimes, the criticism is deserved because we have not always done our part to shine a light on the utility and use cases powering positive change. But other times, it’s based on the assumption that all players in this industry are the same, which is just not true.

