CoinTelegraph
FTX proves MiCA should be passed fast, officials tell European Parliament committee
The European Parliament Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee held a hearing on the "FTX cryptocurrency exchange collapse and implications for the EU" on Nov. 30. Three European monetary officials testified, talking about FTX, blockchain technology and crypto regulation in a “preliminary assessment of the events.”. European Securities and Markets...
CoinTelegraph
Dems and Reps join forces to pressure SBF to testify before Congress
The leadership with the United States House Financial Services Committee have separately called on former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to appear in an investigative hearing scheduled for Dec. 13. In Dec. 2 posts on Twitter, House Financial Services Committee chair Maxine Waters, a Democrat, and ranking member Patrick McHenry, a...
CoinTelegraph
New York proposes to charge crypto companies for regulating them
The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) has submitted a proposed change in state laws that would allow it to charge licensed crypto companies for regulating them. While that may seem like an odd proposition, under Financial Services Law (FSL), it is common practice for the DFS to...
CoinTelegraph
NYDFS proposes regulation to assess costs of 'supervision and examination' for licensed crypto firms
The New York State Department of Financial Services, or NYDFS, has proposed a regulation that would allow the government department to assess supervisory costs from licensed crypto firms operating in the state. In a Dec. 1 announcement, NYDFS Superintendent Adrienne Harris opened the proposed budget measure for public comment. The...
CoinTelegraph
Fear of ‘angry people’ drove Bankman-Fried to open withdrawals for Bahamians
FTX’s former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has divulged what really went on in the days before it filed for bankruptcy when the exchange selectively reopened withdrawals — only for Bahamian users. In a telephone interview with crypto blogger Tiffany Fong, dated Nov. 16, Bankman-Fried claims to have made the...
CoinTelegraph
Sen. Warren: Biden administration worked to stop crypto being ‘dangerously intertwined’ with banks
Referring to the events surrounding the collapse of FTX as “a handful of magic beans,” Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren seemed to frame the “contagion” spreading through the crypto space as a partisan issue. Speaking at a Senate Banking Committee nomination hearing on Nov. 30, Warren addressed...
CoinTelegraph
Legal team for 3AC liquidators blast founders for shifting blame to FTX, media blitz amid bankruptcy
The founders of Three Arrows Capital, or 3AC, the Singapore-based crypto hedge fund with close ties to Terra Labs, have been spending more time engaging on social media and news outlets than dealing with its own liquidation, according to bankruptcy lawyers. In a Dec. 2 hearing in United States Bankruptcy...
CoinTelegraph
FTX was the ‘fastest’ corporate failure in US history — Trustee calls for probe
The United States Trustee handling FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings has referred to the now-defunct exchange as the “fastest big corporate failure in American history,” and is calling for an independent probe to look into its downfall. In a Dec. 1 motion, U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara noted that over...
CoinTelegraph
3AC bankruptcy process faces challenges amid unknown whereabouts of founders
Liquidators for Three Arrows Capital (3AC) will have to present further documents in order to be granted permission to subpoena the now-bankrupt crypto hedge fund’s founders through Twitter, according to a decision from Judge Martin Glenn during a virtual hearing for the Southern District of New York Bankruptcy Court on Dec. 2.
CoinTelegraph
CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam cites LedgerX as success story amid FTX collapse
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman Rostin Behnam has cited FTX Group’s LedgerX as an example of how regulating crypto firms could benefit United States consumers. The U.S.-based crypto derivatives and clearing platform was not part of its parent company’s recent bankruptcy filing. At a Dec. 1 hearing...
CoinTelegraph
Brazil passes law to legalize crypto as a payment method
While Brazil has not made Bitcoin (BTC) legal tender as El Salvador did last year, the South-American nation has passed a law that legalizes crypto payments throughout the country. The Chamber of Deputies of Brazil, a federal legislative body, has passed a regulatory framework that legalizes the use of cryptocurrencies...
CoinTelegraph
CFTC chief says Bitcoin is the only commodity in the wake of FTX collapse
The chief of the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Rostin Behnam, claimed Bitcoin is the only crypto asset that can be viewed as a commodity during an invite-only crypto event at Princeton University, reported Fortune. Behnam’s comments are quite a contrast to his early statements in October, where...
CoinTelegraph
‘I never opened the code for FTX:’ SBF has long, candid talk with vlogger
Former FTX head Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) selected cryptocurrency vlogger Tiffany Fong for a series of lengthy and candid telephone interviews. In the two interviews that had been released on YouTube at the time of writing, SBF speaks about many of the major questions connected with the collapse of FTX. The...
CoinTelegraph
US CFTC commissioner calls for new category to protect small investors from crypto
United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero spoke at the Futures Industry Association Asia Derivatives Conference in Singapore on Nov. 30. She talked about “how to harness the best that technology offers, while protecting against emerging threats,” with particular emphasis on cybersecurity and crypto.
CoinTelegraph
INX submits bid for Voyager Digital’s assets
Trading platform INX has submitted a bid for an undisclosed amount to purchase the assets of crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital. In a Nov. 30 announcement, INX said it had sent a non-binding letter of intent for Voyager’s assets following the platform’s filing for bankruptcy in July. According to INX CEO Shy Datika, the bid was aimed at providing “credibility, technology, and unique regulatory positioning” for Voyager users seeking stability in a volatile market.
CoinTelegraph
Huobi, Poloniex announced strategic partnership despite initial denials of a merger
Huobi and Poloniex announced a strategic partnership on Nov. 30. Reports of a planned merger of the two cryptocurrency exchanges emerged and were denied last week. The two exchanges will “progressively cooperate” on Huobi’s HT coin ecosystem development, connectivity, liquidity sharing and global compliance. Beginning in December, the Huobi Advisory Board will make a monthly evaluation of all Poloniex projects, with top performers potentially directly listed on Huobi, the exchange stated.
CoinTelegraph
Ankr confirms exploit, asks for immediate trading halt
BNB Chain-based decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Ankr has confirmed it has been hit by a multi-million dollar exploit on Dec. 1. The attack appeared to be first discovered by on-chain security analyst PeckShield at approximately 12:35 am UTC on Dec. 2. Within an hour of the attack, Ankr confirmed on...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto trading firm Auros Global misses DeFi payment due to FTX contagion
Crypto trading firm Auros Global appears to be suffering from FTX contagion after missing a principal repayment on a 2,400 Wrapped Ether (wETH) decentralized finance (DeFi) loan. Institutional credit underwriter M11 Credit, which manages liquidity pools on Maple Finance, told its followers in a Nov. 30 Twitter thread that the...
CoinTelegraph
We could use crypto regulation after FTX — But let's start with basic definitions
As a crypto CEO, I know how often our sector is misunderstood and criticized. Sometimes, the criticism is deserved because we have not always done our part to shine a light on the utility and use cases powering positive change. But other times, it’s based on the assumption that all players in this industry are the same, which is just not true.
