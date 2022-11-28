ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

Brazil passes law to legalize crypto as a payment method

While Brazil has not made Bitcoin (BTC) legal tender as El Salvador did last year, the South-American nation has passed a law that legalizes crypto payments throughout the country. The Chamber of Deputies of Brazil, a federal legislative body, has passed a regulatory framework that legalizes the use of cryptocurrencies...
CoinTelegraph

New York proposes to charge crypto companies for regulating them

The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) has submitted a proposed change in state laws that would allow it to charge licensed crypto companies for regulating them. While that may seem like an odd proposition, under Financial Services Law (FSL), it is common practice for the DFS to...
NEW YORK STATE
CoinTelegraph

Thai VC fund acquires troubled exchange Zipmex for $100M: Report

After weeks of negotiations on a potential buyout of Zipmex, venture capital fund V Ventures has reportedly reached a deal to acquire the embattled cryptocurrency exchange. V Ventures, a subsidiary of Thoresen Thai Agencies (TTA) public company, is looking to purchase a 90% stake in Zipmex crypto exchange, Bloomberg reported on Dec. 2.
CoinTelegraph

What is the best crypto use case? Community answers

While fears surround the crypto market because of how big projects and firms file bankruptcy one after the other, community members continue to remind the world of the best use cases for cryptocurrency. On Twitter, the Cointelegraph social team asked the community to share their perspectives on what the best...
CoinTelegraph

Crypto miners in Russia capitalize on the bear market by hoarding ASIC devices

Cryptocurrency miners in Russia appear to be unbothered by the ongoing crisis of crypto mining as the local demand for mining hardware has reportedly been on the surge in Q4 2022. Some crypto mining hardware distributors in Russia have faced a significant spike in demand for mining-designed application-specific integrated circuit...
CoinTelegraph

Ankr confirms exploit, asks for immediate trading halt

BNB Chain-based decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Ankr has confirmed it has been hit by a multi-million dollar exploit on Dec. 1. The attack appeared to be first discovered by on-chain security analyst PeckShield at approximately 12:35 am UTC on Dec. 2. Within an hour of the attack, Ankr confirmed on...
CoinTelegraph

CFTC chief says Bitcoin is the only commodity in the wake of FTX collapse

The chief of the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Rostin Behnam, claimed Bitcoin is the only crypto asset that can be viewed as a commodity during an invite-only crypto event at Princeton University, reported Fortune. Behnam’s comments are quite a contrast to his early statements in October, where...
CoinTelegraph

Clearing company tests out securities transaction settlements on blockchain networks

The Digital Dollar Project (DDP) and the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) released the results of their Security Settlement Pilot project Nov. 30. The project tested a simulated digital U.S. dollar in transactions with tokenized securities on a blockchain network under real-world conditions. The project was designed “to better...
CoinTelegraph

Demand for liquid Ethereum staking options continues to grow post-Merge

Blockchain data analytics carried out by Nansen highlights the ever-growing amount of Ether (ETH) being staked across various staking solutions in the months following Ethereum’s shift to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus. The highly anticipated Merge has been a boon for decentralized finance (DeFi) in general, and staking solutions have been...
CoinTelegraph

Trader allegedly saw over 5,000x gains after Ankr protocol hack

When the BNB Chain-based protocol Ankr was exploited and a hacker dumped Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB (aBNBc) tokens, a trader took advantage of the price discrepancies and turned $2,879 into $15.5 million. As previously reported by Cointelegraph, security firm Beosin suggested that the multimillion-dollar exploit may have come from...
CoinTelegraph

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried denies “improper use” of customer funds

An interview between the Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) and George Stephanopoulos aired on Good Morning America on Dec. 1. In the interview, SBF was insistent that FTX was not a “Ponzi scheme” but was “a real business.” The former CEO also denied any knowledge of FTX customer deposits being used to pay Alameda Research’s creditors, as reportedly claimed by Alameda’s CEO Caroline Ellison. According to him, he had no knowledge of “any improper use of customer funds.”
CoinTelegraph

What is tokenization and how are banks tapping into its design principles?

Tokenization is the process of converting something with tangible or intangible value into digital tokens. Tangible assets like real estate, stocks or art can be tokenized. In a similar vein, intangible assets like voting rights and loyalty points can be tokenized, too. We see Avios as an example of tokenized loyalty points by the traditional credit card industry.
CoinTelegraph

BTC price taps $17K as analysis warns of inbound Bitcoin ‘risk events’

Bitcoin (BTC) briefly returned to $17,000 into Nov. 30 as monthly close volatility loomed. Trader: $17,500 monthly close “most bullish outcome”. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD following traders’ predictions to sweep higher levels before consolidating. Highs of $17,072 appeared on Bitstamp, with the pair...
CoinTelegraph

Huobi, Poloniex announced strategic partnership despite initial denials of a merger

Huobi and Poloniex announced a strategic partnership on Nov. 30. Reports of a planned merger of the two cryptocurrency exchanges emerged and were denied last week. The two exchanges will “progressively cooperate” on Huobi’s HT coin ecosystem development, connectivity, liquidity sharing and global compliance. Beginning in December, the Huobi Advisory Board will make a monthly evaluation of all Poloniex projects, with top performers potentially directly listed on Huobi, the exchange stated.
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum derivatives look bearish, but traders believe the ETH bottom is in

Ether (ETH) rallied 5.5% in the early hours of Nov. 29, reclaiming the critical $1,200 support. However, when analyzing a broader time frame, the 24% negative performance in the past 30 days significantly impacts investors' sentiment. Moreover, investors’ mood worsened after BlockFi filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 28. Newsflow...
CoinTelegraph

Crypto trading firm Auros Global misses DeFi payment due to FTX contagion

Crypto trading firm Auros Global appears to be suffering from FTX contagion after missing a principal repayment on a 2,400 Wrapped Ether (wETH) decentralized finance (DeFi) loan. Institutional credit underwriter M11 Credit, which manages liquidity pools on Maple Finance, told its followers in a Nov. 30 Twitter thread that the...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin Depot says SPAC merger will continue as planned after solid revenue growth

According to a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 1, crypto ATM operator Bitcoin Depot said it "remains on track to complete its previously announced business combination with GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp." The merger with the special purpose acquisition vehicle, or SPAC, is scheduled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy