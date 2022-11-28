An interview between the Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) and George Stephanopoulos aired on Good Morning America on Dec. 1. In the interview, SBF was insistent that FTX was not a “Ponzi scheme” but was “a real business.” The former CEO also denied any knowledge of FTX customer deposits being used to pay Alameda Research’s creditors, as reportedly claimed by Alameda’s CEO Caroline Ellison. According to him, he had no knowledge of “any improper use of customer funds.”

22 HOURS AGO