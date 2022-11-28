ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
njitvector.com

FlixBus Launches in Newark

(Photo by Ethan O’Malley) This fall, Newark saw the addition of an intercity bus service — FlixBus — providing access to New Jersey Transit as well as Newark Liberty International Airport. FlixBus, according to its press release, is North America’s fastest-growing intercity mobility provider. “We try...
NEWARK, NJ
PLANetizen

‘Housing First’ Pilot Launched in New York City

A new pilot program in New York City “is moving 80 formerly street-homeless New Yorkers into vacant supportive housing units while bypassing a series of grueling and time-consuming bureaucratic hurdles,” according to an article by David Brand for City Limits. New York Mayor Eric Adams announced the new...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

New Jersey Franchised Auto Dealers Honored For Longtime Support of The Valerie Fund

MAPLEWOOD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- The Valerie Fund was excited to honor New Jersey’s franchised new car and truck dealerships, as well as the New Jersey Coalition of Automotive Retailers (NJ CAR) as part of its 31 st Annual Thanksgiving Ball Gala Friday, November 18, 2022 at The Grove in Cedar Grove, NJ. This event raised $1.1 million dollars in support of The Valerie Fund. The partnership between The Valerie Fund and New Jersey’s franchised dealers began in 2014 and the support the fundraising efforts made by the dealership community has been remarkable. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005294/en/ Left to right: Barry Kirschner, Steve Tilton, Judy Schumacher- Tilton, TVF patient Bernardo, TVF patient Abigael, James Appleton and Marjorie Egarian. (Photo: Business Wire)
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
PIX11

Can I smoke marijuana in my backyard?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Marijuana has been legal in New York State for medical use since 2014. In March 2021, the Marihuana Regulation & Taxation Act was signed into law, opening recreational use for adults 21 and older. Still, some have questions about where they can consume cannabis in its many forms. The short answer is […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thedigestonline.com

Newark Airport’s New Terminal A Worth Nearly $3 Billion Will Be Unveiled at the End of the Year

Newark Airport hopes to open its new and improved terminal A by December 8th. This project has been in the works since 2018 and is finally reaching a conclusion as construction wraps up. The remodeling of terminal A will cost a total sum of $2.7 billion. This value holds the record for the largest single investment in New Jersey by the Port Authority.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ man admits role in 13 armed robberies at stores

A 45-year-old Union County man has admitted to taking part in a string of armed robberies at convenience and liquor stores in New Jersey and New York, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. Jaime Fontanez, of Elizabeth, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court on Wednesday to charges stemming from the...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Four New Jersey Towns Make 2023 Best College Towns List

Four New Jersey college towns have been named among the best in America for 2023 according to Wallet Hub. Although the Garden State didn’t break the top 10, we came in at No. 11, No. 234, No. 248, and No. 391 out of 415 college and universities towns and cities nationwide.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Group wants Black woman to replace Cunningham

A coalition of Black leaders want a Black woman to replace State Sen. Sandra Cunningham (D-Jersey City), who is facing significant cognitive health issues and is expected to resign before the end of her current term. “Whoever is picked to replace Senator Cunningham—whether temporary or permanent—must be a Black woman,”...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
paramuspost.com

ACCURATE LAUNCHES LEASING FOR CITIZEN BAYONNE

BAYONNE, NJ – Accurate is expanding its Citizen brand of residential lifestyle communities with the launch of leasing at Citizen Bayonne, a new collection of 252 studio, one- and two-bedroom rental residences on Bayonne’s fast-growing waterfront peninsula. The new community is located at 155 Goldsborough Drive, near Bayonne’s...
BAYONNE, NJ
therealdeal.com

Bill would expose Council members’ rent-stabilized status

A new City Council bill would offer a window into the living arrangements of the chamber’s members, revealing which of them benefit from regulated rents. The legislation, proposed by Council member Robert Holden and referred to the Committee on Standards and Ethics last Tuesday, would require all members to disclose whether their primary residence is a rent-stabilized apartment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
roi-nj.com

Integrity House awarded $4M grant to assist with behavioral health services

Integrity House, one of New Jersey’s largest licensed not-for-profit providers of substance use disorder treatment and mental health services, has received a four-year, $4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The grant is intended to help Integrity...
NEWARK, NJ
paramuspost.com

CarePlus NJ Announces Next Generation of Leadership

Joe Masciandaro, pioneer in integrated behavioral health care, to retire. Brigitte Johnson, Esq. appointed President/CEO effective January 2, 2023. Paramus, N.J. (November 29, 2022) – Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus NJ”), a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children, announces Joe Masciandaro, Founder, President and CEO of CarePlus NJ since 1978, will retire from the organization. After a rigorous national search, the CarePlus NJ Board of Trustees has selected Brigitte Johnson, Esq. to serve as the new President/CEO, effective January 2, 2023.
PARAMUS, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne strengthens enforcement against trash and weeds

Bayonne is contemplating allowing more officials to be involved in the regulation of weeds, trash, and other unsightly debris on property. At its November meeting, the City Council introduced an ordinance that would amend the general ordinances of the city of Bayonne, Chapter 17, entitled Property Maintenance. In that chapter under the section Grass and Weeds, the subsection that would be updated is entitled Notice to Owners or Tenants.
BAYONNE, NJ
natureworldnews.com

Snowy and Colder Weather Expected This Week in New York City, Forecast Says

According to the latest forecast, residents in New York City could expect snowy and colder weather this week as the winter season is in the air. Recently, New York City experienced the worst and dangerous heavy lake-effect snow, causing travel restrictions and concerns. The previous forecast said the lake-effect snow could bring colder air to the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

