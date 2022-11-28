Read full article on original website
Cop Shop (11/30)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/30) At 9:27 a.m. a report of a runaway/missing person was made at 59 Karen Street. At 12:57 p.m. a report of cattle out was made at NE 150 Avenue & NE 50 Road in Claflin. Breathing Problems. At 9:17 p.m. breathing problems...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/1)
BOOKED: James Kraft on Barton County District Court case for Driving Under the Influence and Illegal Transportation of Liquor, bond set at $1,000 C/S. BOOKED: Ashlynn Hamby-Raya on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and No Driver's License, after bond revoked. No bond set.
Juvenile injured after another accident at Ellinwood Fire Department
For the second time in 26 months, the Ellinwood Fire Department was the site of an injury accident. At 3:22 a.m. Thursday morning, law enforcement officers from the Ellinwood Police Department and Barton County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident at Ellinwood Fire Department North, located at 209 W. 1st Street.
KAKE TV
Suspected burglar held at gunpoint until law enforcement arrives
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KAKE) - A man has been arrested after being caught allegedly attempting to burglarize a farmstead near Great Bend. The Barton County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the scene of a burglary in progress at 2:30 p.m. on Monday. When deputies arrived on scene they found the owner of the farmstead holding 64-year-old Harry Casper of Dundee at gunpoint after witnessing him removing items from his property.
Barton County property owner holds man at gunpoint
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — A property owner in Barton County held an alleged thief at gunpoint until law enforcement could arrive. The Barton County sheriff says it happened Monday afternoon, around 2:30, about three miles east of Great Bend. The sheriff says the suspect, a 64-year-old man, was allegedly taking items from a vacant […]
Salina man arrested after chase in parts of three counties
BEVERLY - Hours after allegedly leading law enforcement personnel on a chase through parts of three counties, a Salina man was arrested Saturday afternoon on multiple charges that included possession of methamphetamine. A Saline County deputy observed a man driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala eastbound on Interstate 70 at 80...
Patterson to appear in court mid-December
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Andrew D. Patterson, 24, Hutchinson, is set to appear in court on Dec. 14. Patterson was charged with attempted terrorism in June, following threats he made against his workplace and a school. If convicted, he could get up to 50 years in prison without parole. A...
Hearing set in Reno County rape case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A defense hearing has been set in a rape case for Anthony O. Krause, 30, Hutchinson. Krause is alleged to have had sex with a child under 14 on May 11, and to have committed aggravated indecent liberties with the same child on May 17. Krause...
🎤County Edition: Sheriff Brian Bellendir
Hear this week's County Edition show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir that aired Dec. 1, 2022. The County Edition program airs every Thursday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Barton County to replace bridge on Northeast 70 Road
Residents in northeast Barton County notified the county’s road and bridge department of a failing bridge deck located on Northeast 70 Road, crossing Cow Creek. Barton County Engineer Barry McManaman examined the bridge and determined the bridge needed to be replaced. At Wednesday’s Barton County Commission meeting, Commissioner Kirby...
Construction pickup parked along I-135 stolen
A construction pickup left on the side of the highway Wednesday was stolen over the holiday weekend. An employee of APAC in Hutchinson told police that he had left a white 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 along Interstate 135 near the W. Schilling Road exit Wednesday evening. When he returned on Monday, the pickup was gone, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Helping Barton Co. area teenagers identify suicidal tendencies
When about 70 teenagers recently participated in an exercise called “Crisis Orientation,” several scenarios were outlined at the beginning. · Your friend sees a hate comment on an uploaded video. · Your significant other says they will kill themselves if you leave them. · Your friend...
Great Bend City Administrator to be hired in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis will be hired as the Hutchinson City Administrator, pending the approval of his contract by the Hutchinson City Council in their meeting on Tuesday. According to the contract as printed in the meeting agenda documents, Francis will start in Hutchinson...
Great Bend’s efforts to notify owners of violations, abatements
The process of handling abatements has never been an easy task for the City of the Great Bend, or any municipality for that matter. Telling a property owner that they are in violation of city ordinances and are required to clean up their lot can be a touchy subject. If...
Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (11/30)
NEW BUSINESS - ROAD AND BRIDGE: Ratify Repair of 2008 Ford F-350: -Darren Williams, County Works Director, provided details. Mr. Williams initiated the repair of a 2008 Ford F-350 at Bob’s Service Center. The total cost for repairs was $5,715.89. The Commission ratified that expenditure. COUNTY ENGINEER: Off-System Bridge...
Barton County Commission meeting agenda (11/30)
The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3QZf1AB. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
Robinson bringing Christmas lights to life with Hoisington display
Clark Griswold blinded his neighbors with 25,000 Christmas lights in the 1989 National Lampoon movie. As it turns out, that was child's play compared to the 35,000-plus synchronized lights now on display at 252 W. 15th Street in Hoisington. John Robinson moved into the residence four years ago and has turned his hobby into something the community can enjoy.
Fort Larned National Historic Site looking for volunteers
Are you someone who enjoys giving back to your community? Do you also enjoy learning history?. Fort Larned National Historic Site has opportunities to volunteer with all aspects of the park operation. Park Ranger Ben Long said volunteers can help with living history presentations, desk operation, leading tours or maintenance.
Lincoln Elementary in Great Bend developing a sense of ‘family’
The physical and mental differences between students in kindergarten and those in 6th grade are night and day. In a way to create a family culture of inclusivity, Lincoln Elementary School in Great Bend began their Lion Pride Family program. Lincoln’s Student Family Advocate Jose Arias said the school wanted...
South Hutchinson man recognized as distinguished graduate
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Glenn Koster, Sr., a resident of South Hutchinson who holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Western Governors University (WGU), has been named to the fully online, nonprofit university’s 2022 class of Distinguished Graduates. The award is given to WGU alumni who have...
