ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (11/30)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/30) At 9:27 a.m. a report of a runaway/missing person was made at 59 Karen Street. At 12:57 p.m. a report of cattle out was made at NE 150 Avenue & NE 50 Road in Claflin. Breathing Problems. At 9:17 p.m. breathing problems...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/1)

BOOKED: James Kraft on Barton County District Court case for Driving Under the Influence and Illegal Transportation of Liquor, bond set at $1,000 C/S. BOOKED: Ashlynn Hamby-Raya on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and No Driver's License, after bond revoked. No bond set.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Suspected burglar held at gunpoint until law enforcement arrives

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KAKE) - A man has been arrested after being caught allegedly attempting to burglarize a farmstead near Great Bend. The Barton County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the scene of a burglary in progress at 2:30 p.m. on Monday. When deputies arrived on scene they found the owner of the farmstead holding 64-year-old Harry Casper of Dundee at gunpoint after witnessing him removing items from his property.
GREAT BEND, KS
KSN News

Barton County property owner holds man at gunpoint

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — A property owner in Barton County held an alleged thief at gunpoint until law enforcement could arrive. The Barton County sheriff says it happened Monday afternoon, around 2:30, about three miles east of Great Bend. The sheriff says the suspect, a 64-year-old man, was allegedly taking items from a vacant […]
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina man arrested after chase in parts of three counties

BEVERLY - Hours after allegedly leading law enforcement personnel on a chase through parts of three counties, a Salina man was arrested Saturday afternoon on multiple charges that included possession of methamphetamine. A Saline County deputy observed a man driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala eastbound on Interstate 70 at 80...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Patterson to appear in court mid-December

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Andrew D. Patterson, 24, Hutchinson, is set to appear in court on Dec. 14. Patterson was charged with attempted terrorism in June, following threats he made against his workplace and a school. If convicted, he could get up to 50 years in prison without parole. A...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hearing set in Reno County rape case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A defense hearing has been set in a rape case for Anthony O. Krause, 30, Hutchinson. Krause is alleged to have had sex with a child under 14 on May 11, and to have committed aggravated indecent liberties with the same child on May 17. Krause...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County to replace bridge on Northeast 70 Road

Residents in northeast Barton County notified the county’s road and bridge department of a failing bridge deck located on Northeast 70 Road, crossing Cow Creek. Barton County Engineer Barry McManaman examined the bridge and determined the bridge needed to be replaced. At Wednesday’s Barton County Commission meeting, Commissioner Kirby...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Construction pickup parked along I-135 stolen

A construction pickup left on the side of the highway Wednesday was stolen over the holiday weekend. An employee of APAC in Hutchinson told police that he had left a white 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 along Interstate 135 near the W. Schilling Road exit Wednesday evening. When he returned on Monday, the pickup was gone, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend City Administrator to be hired in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis will be hired as the Hutchinson City Administrator, pending the approval of his contract by the Hutchinson City Council in their meeting on Tuesday. According to the contract as printed in the meeting agenda documents, Francis will start in Hutchinson...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (11/30)

NEW BUSINESS - ROAD AND BRIDGE: Ratify Repair of 2008 Ford F-350: -Darren Williams, County Works Director, provided details. Mr. Williams initiated the repair of a 2008 Ford F-350 at Bob’s Service Center. The total cost for repairs was $5,715.89. The Commission ratified that expenditure. COUNTY ENGINEER: Off-System Bridge...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Commission meeting agenda (11/30)

The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3QZf1AB. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Robinson bringing Christmas lights to life with Hoisington display

Clark Griswold blinded his neighbors with 25,000 Christmas lights in the 1989 National Lampoon movie. As it turns out, that was child's play compared to the 35,000-plus synchronized lights now on display at 252 W. 15th Street in Hoisington. John Robinson moved into the residence four years ago and has turned his hobby into something the community can enjoy.
HOISINGTON, KS
Great Bend Post

Fort Larned National Historic Site looking for volunteers

Are you someone who enjoys giving back to your community? Do you also enjoy learning history?. Fort Larned National Historic Site has opportunities to volunteer with all aspects of the park operation. Park Ranger Ben Long said volunteers can help with living history presentations, desk operation, leading tours or maintenance.
LARNED, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy