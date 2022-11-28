GREAT BEND, Kan. (KAKE) - A man has been arrested after being caught allegedly attempting to burglarize a farmstead near Great Bend. The Barton County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the scene of a burglary in progress at 2:30 p.m. on Monday. When deputies arrived on scene they found the owner of the farmstead holding 64-year-old Harry Casper of Dundee at gunpoint after witnessing him removing items from his property.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO