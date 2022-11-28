ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola man sentenced to 15-year-prison term for attempted murder

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago
An Escambia Circuit Judge sentenced a 20-year-old Pensacola man to 15 years in prison after the man pleaded no contest on Nov. 22 to five felonies, one of which included attempted murder.

Judge Coleman Robinson sentenced Ernest Lamar Finklea to the 15 years in Florida's Department of Corrections for pleading to attempted second degree murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, grand theft auto, grand theft of a firearm and criminal mischief.

"On May 22, 2021, while at the victim's residence, (Finklea) punched and stabbed the victim several times and told the victim, 'I will kill you,'" a press release from the State Attorney's Office stated. "Prior to stealing the victim's car and fleeing the scene, (Finklea) also smashed the victim's cell phone and electronic watch and stole the victim's handgun, wallet and car keys."

According to the release, the victim discovered Finklea was logged into his social media account, which showed him driving the victim's car and holding the victim's handgun. The social media posts led to Finklea's arrest.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

