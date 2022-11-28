ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survey: Residents want to convert senior center into all-ages community facility

READING – Forty-eight percent of Reading residents said they’d prefer an all-ages community center over a senior center. That was one small part of a survey that was broken down and explained by Caitlin Coyle and Ceara Somerville from the Center for Social & Demographic Research on Aging, part of the Gerontology Institute at the University of Massachusetts Boston.
READING, MA
97.5 WOKQ

What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?

A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
Boston

4 North End rentals around or below the typical price

The costs in this quaint Boston neighborhood have eased a little bit. Boston’s North End is a desirable neighborhood, according to Niche, which it ranked as the ninth “best neighborhood to live in Boston.” But rental prices here are high compared with other Boston neighborhoods, according to the latest numbers from Apartment Advisor. But, take heart. The average November rent for a one-bedroom unit ($3,475 a month) and a two-bed apartment ($3,600) in the North End reflect decreases of 3.5% and 12.1%, respectively. These prices are calculated based on listings on the website, and a deeper dive indicates that you could rent a two-bedroom apartment here in November for what it cost for a one-bedroom in October.
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

Public weighing in on Blue Hill Ave. redesign

City officials say they are moving forward with plans for an ambitious redesign of one of the city’s, and the Commonwealth’s, most persistently dangerous roadways: the three-mile stretch of Blue Hill Avenue connecting Mattapan to Dorchester’s Grove Hall. The project, dubbed the Blue Hill Avenue Transportation Action...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Storm impacts substation, knocking out power to thousands in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — Power has been restored in Quincy after stormy weather knocked it out for tens of thousands of residents in Massachusetts city. A National Grid representative said a substation that services 25,000 customers went down Wednesday night due to a storm that brought strong winds and heavy rain.
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hundreds evacuated after massive water main break floods Lowell

Hundreds of residents had to be evacuated after a water main break sent thousands of gallons of water gushing through the streets of Lowell Monday afternoon. First responders navigated the flooded area near Moody and Cabot Streets, using a boat to rescue residents still trapped in their homes. The murky water could be seen up to the grills of a few parked cars and submerging the front steps of some houses.
LOWELL, MA
macaronikid.com

WHERE TO SEE HOLIDAY LIGHTS IN GREATER NASHUA 2022

Bundle up, grab your coco to go and hop in the car! These local holiday light displays are worth the drive! Don't see your favorite display listed? Let us know! Email me at: karynm@macaronikid.com. WHERE TO SEE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN GREATER NASHUA 2022. Amherst. 10 Waterview Dr. 18 Captain Danforth...
NASHUA, NH
Dianna Carney

6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!

Photo by(Elina Fairytale) (SALEM, MA) The quaint New England town of Salem may be known for Halloween, but the locals here know how to go big for holidays and they don't stop at just one! From a Trolley ride with Scrooge himself, to photos with Krampus, Halloween in Salem is a unique holiday experience you'll want to add to your checklist this year.
SALEM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Flooded out Lowell residents still can’t go home

LOWELL -- Monday’s water main break in the Acre neighborhood was repaired in a matter of hours. But residents of a mid-rise Lowell Housing Authority building still can’t go home -- because of damage to basement utilities. Many residents of the 192-unit structure are elderly and/or disabled. “We’ve...
LOWELL, MA
thelocalne.ws

One injury in Topsfield crash

TOPSFIELD — One person has been taken to hospital following a roll-over collision. The crash happened around 8 p.m., Tuesday at the intersection of Hill and Cross streets, the fire department said. “One party was in the vehicle when it crashed, that patient was transported to the hospital by...
TOPSFIELD, MA
WCVB

Longtime Boston North End restaurant to close doors after Christmas

BOSTON — A longtime North End restaurant announced plans to close at the end of this year. Ristorante Fiore, the popular Hanover Street Italian restaurant with a spacious dining room and roof deck, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. "For the past 40+ years, it has truly...
