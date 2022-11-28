Read full article on original website
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day OnlyDianna CarneyHingham, MA
homenewshere.com
Survey: Residents want to convert senior center into all-ages community facility
READING – Forty-eight percent of Reading residents said they’d prefer an all-ages community center over a senior center. That was one small part of a survey that was broken down and explained by Caitlin Coyle and Ceara Somerville from the Center for Social & Demographic Research on Aging, part of the Gerontology Institute at the University of Massachusetts Boston.
Haverhill Councilors Reject Plans for Housing Development Near Lake Street and Mohawk Trail
A developer hoping to build 14 single-family homes on 25.3 acres of land at Lake Street and Mohawk Trail in Haverhill, was unable to convince the City Council Tuesday night the project would be a good fit with the neighborhood. Aaron Orso, co-owner of Cedar Crest Development, attempted to use...
msonewsports.com
Thursday, Dec. 1 – Street Design Improvements in Lynn – Birth Center Closes – Community News & Links
Weather – National Weather Service – Strong west winds will continue today, peaking between 10am and 6pm. High Temps today only in the 40s. After a break on Friday, similarly strong winds then return on Saturday. Find your forecast here: http://weather.gov/boston. Happy first day of meteorological Winter, southern...
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?
A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
4 North End rentals around or below the typical price
The costs in this quaint Boston neighborhood have eased a little bit. Boston’s North End is a desirable neighborhood, according to Niche, which it ranked as the ninth “best neighborhood to live in Boston.” But rental prices here are high compared with other Boston neighborhoods, according to the latest numbers from Apartment Advisor. But, take heart. The average November rent for a one-bedroom unit ($3,475 a month) and a two-bed apartment ($3,600) in the North End reflect decreases of 3.5% and 12.1%, respectively. These prices are calculated based on listings on the website, and a deeper dive indicates that you could rent a two-bedroom apartment here in November for what it cost for a one-bedroom in October.
NECN
What Kind of Weather Should We Expect in December? Here's the Monthly Forecast
The first weekday of a new month always brings a look ahead to the monthly forecast in our morning show on NBC10 Boston, simulcast on NECN, from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. and with Dec. 1 the start of not only a new month, but also a new season, there’s plenty of attention on the upcoming forecast.
baystatebanner.com
Public weighing in on Blue Hill Ave. redesign
City officials say they are moving forward with plans for an ambitious redesign of one of the city’s, and the Commonwealth’s, most persistently dangerous roadways: the three-mile stretch of Blue Hill Avenue connecting Mattapan to Dorchester’s Grove Hall. The project, dubbed the Blue Hill Avenue Transportation Action...
Massive outage leaves nearly three-quarters of Quincy without electricity
Power was restored to most of the city by 10 p.m. Nearly three-quarters of the city of Quincy lost power Wednesday night due to a major storm that brought high winds and heavy rain. According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), 72% of the city was without power by...
WBOC
Hefty Price Tag for Proposed Sports Complex in Worcester County
Construction of a proposed sports complex in Worcester County would cost $153 million, according to a Maryland Stadium Authority study. The complex would have outdoor fields and a 125,000 square foot indoor facility.
WCVB
Storm impacts substation, knocking out power to thousands in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — Power has been restored in Quincy after stormy weather knocked it out for tens of thousands of residents in Massachusetts city. A National Grid representative said a substation that services 25,000 customers went down Wednesday night due to a storm that brought strong winds and heavy rain.
British royals in Boston: AAA warns of ‘royally difficult traffic’
As the British royals descend on Boston Wednesday and President Joe Biden returns to Massachusetts on Friday, AAA Northeast urged motorists to ride the MBTA or pursue alternative transportation options to avoid what they forecast as “royally difficult traffic.”. Will and Kate, the prince and princess of Wales, will...
Hundreds evacuated after massive water main break floods Lowell
Hundreds of residents had to be evacuated after a water main break sent thousands of gallons of water gushing through the streets of Lowell Monday afternoon. First responders navigated the flooded area near Moody and Cabot Streets, using a boat to rescue residents still trapped in their homes. The murky water could be seen up to the grills of a few parked cars and submerging the front steps of some houses.
macaronikid.com
WHERE TO SEE HOLIDAY LIGHTS IN GREATER NASHUA 2022
Bundle up, grab your coco to go and hop in the car! These local holiday light displays are worth the drive! Don't see your favorite display listed? Let us know! Email me at: karynm@macaronikid.com. WHERE TO SEE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN GREATER NASHUA 2022. Amherst. 10 Waterview Dr. 18 Captain Danforth...
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!
Photo by(Elina Fairytale) (SALEM, MA) The quaint New England town of Salem may be known for Halloween, but the locals here know how to go big for holidays and they don't stop at just one! From a Trolley ride with Scrooge himself, to photos with Krampus, Halloween in Salem is a unique holiday experience you'll want to add to your checklist this year.
Public health warning issued following discharge of sewage in Boston
BOSTON — A public health warning has been issued following a sewage overflow in Boston, officials announced Thursday. Massachusetts Water Resources Authority Outflow MWR203 in the Upper Inner Harbor, upstream of North Washington St. Bridge, experienced a treated discharge or overflow on Wednesday evening, according to the Boston Public Health Commission.
Flooded out Lowell residents still can’t go home
LOWELL -- Monday’s water main break in the Acre neighborhood was repaired in a matter of hours. But residents of a mid-rise Lowell Housing Authority building still can’t go home -- because of damage to basement utilities. Many residents of the 192-unit structure are elderly and/or disabled. “We’ve...
WCVB
Massachusetts seeing heavy rain, damaging winds during Royal visit on Wednesday
BOSTON — A strong storm system has arrived in New England, bringing a period of heavy rain and strong to potentially damaging winds to Massachusetts on Wednesday. StormTeam 5 is highlighting Wednesday as an Impact Weather Day. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the entire state...
universalhub.com
Walpole Mall goes the way of the Dedham Mall, only slower, but the arcade remains
Like its counterpart down Rte. 1 in Dedham, the Walpole Mall used to be a bustling indoor mall. But unlike the Dedham Mall, whose owners just shut what was left of the inside mall quickly and turned it into a collection of big-box stores, the Walpole Mall has been slowly suffocating for years.
thelocalne.ws
One injury in Topsfield crash
TOPSFIELD — One person has been taken to hospital following a roll-over collision. The crash happened around 8 p.m., Tuesday at the intersection of Hill and Cross streets, the fire department said. “One party was in the vehicle when it crashed, that patient was transported to the hospital by...
WCVB
Longtime Boston North End restaurant to close doors after Christmas
BOSTON — A longtime North End restaurant announced plans to close at the end of this year. Ristorante Fiore, the popular Hanover Street Italian restaurant with a spacious dining room and roof deck, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. "For the past 40+ years, it has truly...
