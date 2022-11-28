America in Must-Win Situation Versus Iran in More Ways Than One

A do-or-die moment for America’s soccer team arrives tomorrow in a match against a geostrategic foe: Is Team USA good enough to beat Iran and advance to the World Cup’s next stage?

As the Tuesday faceoff nears, animosity between the two countries is heating up. Struggling to put down a revolution at home, the Tehran regime is blaming America for fomenting dissent. Our boys, even as they attempt to keep eyes on the match, can hardly escape the grim realities in the country they must beat tomorrow.andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

Over the weekend, the U.S. Soccer Federation on its social media sites briefly removed the Islamic Republic’s emblem from the Iranian flag to, as it said in a statement, show “support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights.” In response, a news agency affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, Tasnim, called for Team USA to be thrown out of the tournament and a regime spokesman denounced what he said was America’s violation of international law.andamp;nbsp;

The American captain, Tyler Adams, was challenged today during a press conference by an Iranian reporter demanding to correct his pronunciation of that country’s name: It’s ee-ran, not eye-ran, as is commonly heard in the West. Then, the Tehran-controlled press man added , “Are you okay to represent a country that has so much discrimination against Black people?”andamp;nbsp;

Mr. Adams, who noted that he is of “African-American heritage,” said America strives to do better and apologized for the mispronunciation. “There is discrimination everywhere you go,” he said. Left unsaid was that the Iranian regime bars women from soccer stadiums, that it enforces strict dress codes on them, and that since September it has killed nearly 500 Iranians revolting against such discrimination.andamp;nbsp;

So the stage is set for Tuesday. The betting world gives Team USA the edge: In many Las Vegas venues, America is a -107 favorite — that is, you may risk $107 on America to beat Iran in order to win $100. Oddsmakers, of course, always seem to know best. Then again, if they knew the winner in advance, the game wouldn’t need to be played.andamp;nbsp;

Indeed, prior to the opening of the Qatar tournament, some called for the American team to refuse to even play a squad representing an oppressive regime that encourages “death to America” chants. The Islamic Republic’s leaders, meanwhile, have prayed to their Shiite divinity for a creaming of the so-called Great Satan on the soccer pitch.

What they failed to predict was that their own players would show support for their people, rather than the regime: Team Iran stood in silence as the national anthem was played before its first World Cup match. Yet, under pressure from above, prior to Friday’s match against Wales players ever so forcefully mouthed the Khomeini revolution’s anthem, “ Sorude Melliye Jomhuriye Eslâmiye Irân .”

Fatalists may note that after that mumbling of the anthem the Iranians did much better than after they refused to even open their mouths in the opener. Can they beat America tomorrow if they proudly belt out the Islamic Republic’s song?

After a humiliating 6-2 loss to Team England, the Iranian squad beat Wales 2-0. America, on the other hand, is yet to score a victory, having drawn its first two games, 1-1 against Wales and a surprising 0-0 against England. Due to the disappointing Wales game, Team USA’s only way to now advance to the round of 16 is to beat Iran.andamp;nbsp;

Although the Americans have so far epitomized soccer mediocracy with their two draws, they are better, at least on paper, than their Iranian foes. Yet, Iran only needs a tie to advance while America must win to avoid an early flight home. Also, remember: Team Iran has scored four goals while America so far has hit the net only once.

America’s top player, Christian Pulisic, is yet to score. He has shown some wizardry in the box and provided some beautiful assists, but his country needs a goal from him, or more. The same can be said of two other American stars, Yunus Musah and Weston McKennie. Goalkeeper Matt Turner has been superb so far, with spectacular saves. Coach Gregg Berhalter may want to start young Brendan Aaronson, rather than keep him on the bench.andamp;nbsp;

Then there is the only American scorer to date, Timothy Weah, who is soccer royalty to boot: The 22-year-old Brooklyn-born striker’s father, George, was a major star in his homeland, Liberia. Weah Senior was so admired that in 2018 he was elected as Liberia’s president. Time for Tim to again impress his father, who’ll be watching from the dignitary seats at Doha’s Al Thumama stadium.andamp;nbsp;

Iran’s Portuguese coach, Carlos Queiroz, is a wily old soccer hand. His star player, Sardar Azmoun, seems healthy now, and could emerge as Iran’s most dangerous weapon. The top Iranian goalie, Amir Abedzadeh, needed to be replaced during the England shellacking, but his inclusion on the roster Tuesday could be problematic: In other words, America’s foe is no slouch.andamp;nbsp;

While watching, keep an eye out for bare-haired Iranian women in the stadium seats and for Farsi-language banners that read, “Woman life freedom” — the chant of the revolution. And root for America to beat Iran, on the soccer field and beyond.andamp;nbsp;