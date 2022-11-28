ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

This MSI gaming laptop comes with an RTX 3070 Ti and Alder Lake CPU for $1,199

By Jacob Ridley
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03AuFU_0jQFYmuZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08rFjP_0jQFYmuZ00

MSI Katana GF66 | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | Intel Core i7 12650H | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 1080p | 144Hz | $1,699 $1,199 at Best Buy (save $500)
All the really important stuff is beefed up with this gaming laptop. It packs the RTX 3070 Ti and Core i7 12650H, two up-to-date and impressive components that will match the 1080p 144Hz screen for performance. There are a few things that are a little more budget on this laptop than others, but at this price it's very easy to persuade myself they don't matter all that much. View Deal

There must be heaps of RTX 3070 Ti-powered gaming laptops in warehouses waiting for a forever home because we can't seem to move for Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals with 1440p screens. While this MSI Katana laptop isn't one of these sweet-spot 1440p gaming laptop deals we've been drumming on about, it is a pretty sweet deal for the $1,199 it asks for.

Not too long ago you'd be looking at a lot less GPU in a laptop around this price point, but you can feel it, right? The next-gen RTX 40-series laptop GPUs are rumoured to be on the way sometime in January, and if that's the case then it's probably our last Cyber Monday to snag a deal on one of these RTX 30-series machines.

So this MSI machine: it comes with a fairly standard chassis for this sort of spec—we'd love a sleeker machine but those could cost double as much, as evidenced by this Razer Blade 14 deal . At this budget it's more normal to see something chunkier like we have here, and it's by no means a shoddy chassis, either. One thing we like about it is the ability to unscrew the back and access a spare M.2 slot. That makes things easy should you wish to expand your storage beyond the included 1TB SSD. Though that's a better capacity drive than some laptops we've seen this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The flagship feature of this laptop is the RTX 3070 Ti GPU powering its gaming experience. That's a speedier chip from Nvidia and a later addition to its mobile GPU lineup than most. The key thing here is that the RTX 3070 Ti has the capacity to match the resolution and refresh rate of the attached screen. Thankfully, it absolutely has the performance to run the 1080p, 144Hz screen on this machine.

I'd prefer a 1440p screen here, but at least it's an IPS-grade panel to offer that all-important vibrancy. It's sadly not the quickest screen around, but it's hardly sluggish.

If you're looking to do a little extra work on this laptop, you'll be pleased to know the CPU is no slouch. In fact, it's an up-to-date Intel Alder Lake 12th Gen chip, the Core i7 12650H. With six Performance-cores, the gaming focused ones, and four Efficient-cores, for all the other stuff, this has a lot of power to throw at all sorts of problems. Be those rendering video, playing games, or just maintaining too many Google Chrome tabs in the background.

Speaking of which, this laptop includes 16GB of memory. That's pretty standard by today's standards, but at least this laptop doesn't have any obvious weak points.

So closing thoughts? A well-rounded if a little budget in places gaming laptop with the all-important specs all accounted for. At this price, we're definitely keen on this one, though you want to be sure you're down with the spec before hitting purchase. You are sort of stuck with it when it comes to gaming laptops—the best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals are more forgiving in that sense.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Best Windows laptop 2022: the top Windows 11 laptops money can buy

All the top choices for those wanting the best Windows laptop. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are already here, and we've already seen some big sales on the laptops in this list currently ongoing or expected to drop — especially the Surface Laptop 4, with its successor on the way.
IGN

The Best Dell Cyber Week Deals on Alienware Gaming PCs, Laptops, Monitors

Dell's Cyber Monday sale continues for Cyber Week, which starts now and continues through this weekend. There are still some great deals on Alienware and Dell XPS gaming PCs, Alienware and Dell G-series gaming laptops, gaming consoles, monitors, and electronics. Of particular note, for the first time ever the 2022-2023 Alienware Aurora R15 PC with the new 13th gen Intel Raptor Lake CPU and GeForce RTX 4090 CPU is on sale with a 10% off coupon code. That brings the price down to under $4K, still out of reach for most people, but a hefty $450 discount nonetheless. Check out the deals below.
laptopmag.com

Walmart Black Friday deal: 11th Gen Intel HP Laptop 15 for just $349

One Walmart Black Friday deal offers the HP Laptop 15 for the cheap. Although the countdown clock to Black Friday 2022 still ticks, it's not too early to snag a great bargain. Right now, you can get 11th Gen Intel-powered HP Laptop 15 for just $349 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get.
laptopmag.com

Dell XPS 15 with 12th Gen Intel i7 and Nvidia RTX 3050 is $500 off in Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday laptop deals are in full swing, and our favorite laptop — the infamous Dell XPS 15 — is shedding hundreds of dollars off its original price. Right now, you can get the Dell XPS 15 for $1,399 at Dell. (opens in new tab), with solid savings (between $45 and $700 (opens in new tab)) for other configs in the XPS 15 lineup.
PC Magazine

Alienware AW420K Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard Review

Alienware is dipping a mechanical digit into the world of minimalist gaming keyboards with the AW420K, a $149.99 keyboard with a tenkeyless form factor. Commonly called "TKL" models, tenkeyless boards jettison the numeric keypad to reduce a keyboard's desk footprint. Though it isn't as small as the truly truncated 60 percent and 65 percent keyboards increasingly coveted by enthusiasts, the Alienware's thin, compact design makes it feel more compact on your desk. The smaller size pairs well with Alienware's distinctive keyboard style, so the AW420K is a great fashion piece that works well for both gaming and typing. That said, it lacks any standout quality-of-life features, or options for switches other than Cherry MX Reds, so it's merely one of many good TKL choices for gamers, instead of a clear champion.
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

14K+
Followers
26K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy