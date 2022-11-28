ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best Cyber Monday deals under $50: Headphones, record players, collectables and more

By Scott Munro
 2 days ago

Cyber Monday is now well under way and so far we've been really impressed with the amount of great Cyber Monday music deals that have crossed our path.

But with everyone keeping a closer eye on their cash just now, we've also noticed some brilliant bargains coming in at less than $50 - such as this amazing deal on the Jlab Go Air Pop which are down from $24.88 to just $9.88 in a choice of five colours: Black, blue, grey, pink and purple. That's simply an incredible discount. And it doesn't end there as we've picked out our favourite Cyber Monday deals for under $50 below.

JLab Go Air Pop: Was $24.88 , now $9.88
This is the best deal on a pair of Bluetooth in-ear headphones we're likely to see this Cyber Monday. Less than $10 for a pair of neat headphones which offer 32 hours of playback from a single charge. Nice! View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: Were $149 , now $49
Here’s a brilliant Black Friday bargain on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. They’re down $100 at Walmart. Active Noise Cancelling and great audio for less than 70 dollars? Amazing! View Deal

JBL Clip 4: Was $79.95 , now $44.95
Amazon have reduced the price of the JBL Clip portable Bluetooth speaker by 44% to celebrate Cyber Monday. 10 hour of play time from a single charge is pretty good too! View Deal

Crosley Voyager: Was $99.95 , now $49.95
BestBuy have spun $50 off the price of this all-in-one record player from Crosley. You can, of course, plug in your speakers but there’s also a built in speaker for quick use. A great option for those new to vinyl. View Deal

Motorhead: Ace of Spades 3LP: $59.98 , now $39.83
This is the triple vinyl edition of Motorhead's classic Ace of Spades album which was reissued to commemorate the record's 40th anniversary. Along with studio tracks and live cuts, this 180g 3LP version also features a 20-page book, previously unpublished photos and original song lyrics. View Deal

Vibes High-Fidelity earplugs: Were $33.99 , now $23.16
These earplugs by Vibes are discreet and perfect for use whether you’re a music fan enjoying a show or musician rocking out at home. Buy a pair from Amazon this Cyber Monday. View Deal

Funko Pop! Albums: Iron Maiden Powerslave: Was $24.99 , now $15.80
This Funko Pop! Album entry celebrating Iron Maiden’s Powerslave is one of our favourites from the toy giant’s massive catalogue. Not only do you get mean-looking pharaoh Eddie, but the package also features the stunning Powerslave cover art. On sale at Amazon. View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K: Was $54.99 , now $34.99
Looking for 4K streaming straight out the box for use on your HDR TV? Then this is exactly what you need. It’s faster than previous models, supports Wi-Fi 6 and you can link all your favourite streaming services including Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video . View Deal

Fire 7” tablet 16GB: Was $59.99 , now $39.99
There a 33% saving on this 7-inch Fire tablet at Amazon for Cyber Monday. It’s the latest tablet in the range and has 16GB of storage - perfect for web browsing on watching streaming services . View Deal

RETMSR portable charger: Was $49.99 , now $32.29
There’s nothing worse than losing phone battery power when you’re in a busy field of music fans, so packing a portable power bank is pretty much essential. This model at Amazon has a 30000mAh Li-ion battery to give you enough power to see you through the final headline slot. View Deal

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

