ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

This $20 gadget is the best thing I've bought for my Switch on Cyber Monday

By Tabitha Baker
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BLiEE_0jQFYeql00

Play, flip, play, flip, play flip. This is the routine of the nighttime Switch owner, fighting against dead arms, numb hands, and sore necks to get those last few moments of gameplay in before sleep takes over. I used to be able to scrunch around a Nintendo DS for hours on end, without even feeling a pinch. Now I was creaking around Dragon Quest Builders, rushing through each town so that the pain could end.

Last year, I grew tired of this dance and started concocting my way out of the cycle. I could tape my Switch to the ceiling, but I've dropped my phone on my face one too many times to know just how much flying tech can hurt. I could stand it on a bedside table, but I already find platformers hard enough without turning my head 90 degrees. Then I spotted the Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deal to end my pain.

A simple tablet holder - the kind you'll find strapped to the side of your Gran's chair or sitting on the counter of your surprisingly fancy aunt's kitchen - was all it took. I hooked up the clamp to the side of the bed, strapped the Switch tablet into the expandable holder, wiggled the flexible arm around a little (and then waited until it stopped nauseously bouncing) and I was suddenly free.

No more flipping, crooked necks, or blue fingers - I could feast my eyes on all the colors and shapes I wanted to, bathing in the dopamine of those small LEDs, and all without a single pause-screen stretch. The model I picked up was the Lamicall version (but they're all largely the same, just watch for different sizes and grip shapes), and it's back on sale this year.

You'll find the Lamicall Gooseneck Tablet Holder available for $19.99 / £18.99 at Amazon right now - $13 / £7 off its respective starting prices. It's well worth the $20 and far, far cheaper than a chiropractor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WFhX7_0jQFYeql00

Lamicall Gooseneck Tablet Holder | $32.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Save $13 - Suffer no more! Nintendo Switch players of the night will rise up (without slowly rolling their shoulders out first) against creaking all-night Zelda joints and all it takes is this $20 gadget. It's the best $20/£20 I've spent on my Switch so far.

UK: £25.99 £18.99 at Amazon View Deal

More of today's best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals

We're also rounding up plenty more Cyber Monday gaming deals , but if you're focusing on other consoles this year, check out our guides to 2022's Cyber Monday PS5 deals and Cyber Monday Xbox deals as well.

Comments / 0

Related
People

The Hidden Cyber Monday Deals That Only Amazon Prime Members Can Access

And how to unlock them if you’re not a member Prime members, there are bonus Cyber Monday savings included in your membership if you know where to look.  Amazon's Cyber Monday sale features thousands of deals, but there are even more for Prime members. Only subscribers can gain access to Amazon's Just for Prime hub, which is packed with markdowns from every department. Non-members can unlock these extra discounts (and more than 30 other perks) by signing up for a free trial of Prime.   Prime Member-Only Cyber Monday Deals Best...
Digital Trends

You can buy an Apple Watch for $149 for Cyber Monday (seriously)

As we continue to monitor Cyber Monday deals, we’ve found a great one at Walmart on the Apple Watch SE, a smartwatch that has a lot of features without hurting you too much in the price department. In fact, while this deal is still on, you can pick one up for just $149. That’s $130 down from the typical price of $279. You won’t get another chance to buy the Apple Watch SE for this cheap because there are no more major shopping events happening this year. If you missed out on Black Friday, don’t pass on this offer, especially if you want to get the smartwatch before the holidays.
The Independent

Best The North Face Cyber Monday deals: Offers across fleeces, windbreakers, puffer jackets and more

Just like that, the biggest sale event of the year has almost come to an end. Cyber Monday is in full swing, and at the time of writing there’s only a couple more hours left to bag yourself a bargain. Some retailers have been dropping deals all month, and are now wrapping up the shopping bonanza with a bang. We’ve spotted stellar discounts from Amazon, John Lewis, Currys, Very and other big-name retailers on the final day of sales, with brands such as Dyson, Shark, Apple and Ninja also busy slashing prices.Our team of experts has been on hand to...
CNET

Don't Forget to Spin the Wheel to Win $20 in Amazon Credit for Cyber Monday

The early Cyber Monday deals you can find on Amazon are great. But if you're looking to save even more, the online giant currently has a Spin & Win game you can play on its Amazon app with six options you can land on: $5 off, two spots for $10 off, $20 off and two spots that say "better luck next time." If you win, the amount you land on will be credited to your account.
Digital Trends

Cyber Monday is your last chance to get an iPhone for $99

It’s a deal that keeps getting better and better as time passes. You can get an iPhone SE (2020 edition) that is locked to Straight Talk, one of America’s best prepaid phone plans, for only $99 at Walmart. That’s $50 off of the standard price of the locked phone at $149 and way lower than you’ll be able to get an unlocked iPhone SE for, but you need to hurry if you want to avail yourself of it because similar offers are already sold out. Thanks to being part of Cyber Monday phone deals, this is the lowest price yet on this particular phone, but today’s your last chance to take advantage of it. There’s no other major shopping event remaining this year, so you should buy the iPhone SE now to get it in time for the holidays.
TechRadar

Cyber Monday 2022 has started at Amazon - see all this weekend's best deals

There are already hundreds of Cyber Monday deals up for grabs. * Thousands of deals carried over from Black Friday. Cyber Monday starts tomorrow, November 28. But there are already thousands of deals to check out online this weekend. We're covering the Cyber Monday sales live, bringing you all the latest news and discounts, plus expert tips and tricks from across the TechRadar team for finding the best products at the lowest prices.
Refinery29

Clean Up With $200 Off A Dyson Cordless Vacuum Through Cyber Monday

Imagine not having to worry about tripping over an annoying cord while pushing a vacuum in your living room. Or, better yet, imagine using a vacuum cleaner that doesn’t weigh as much as your loveseat. When it comes to vacuums, the best are definitely cordless ones, and when it comes to cordless vacuums, well, it doesn’t get much better than Dyson — and the beloved brand is having some incredible Cyber Monday deals right now.
Digital Trends

Walmart has a $99 robot vacuum for Cyber Monday, and it’s selling fast

If you’re dreaming of a cleaner home in time for Christmas, then we’ve found one of the best Cyber Monday deals for you. You can grab the Anker eufy 25C robot vacuum for just $99 right now at Walmart, down from its usual price of $250 — that’s a huge savings of $151. Just think: You could put your feet up while this little guy does all the hard work cleaning your home’s floors. Sounds good, right? Lots of other shoppers are probably thinking that this is one of the best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals around too, so it’s sure to sell out fast. Don’t hesitate — add it to your cart and make it yours today.
Digital Trends

Cyber Monday: Get a Windows laptop with Microsoft 365 for $89

Great Cyber Monday deals with deep discounts are all around us, but if you’re looking for a particular gem among all the Cyber Monday laptop deals it can be hard to figure out which deals are worth your time. Luckily for you, we have recommendations. For instance, if you’re need of an ultra-portable Windows laptop, you should check out Walmart’s latest deal: a Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook for just $89! And it is indeed a deep discount, as this laptop normally sells for $229. Now that it’s $89, you’ll be left with a hefty savings of $140. Thing is though, this laptop has sold out before. So if you want it at this price, you’ll need to act fast and snap it up as soon as possible.
CNET

Best Cyber Monday Deals Under $25: Over 70 Sales from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, More

Tomorrow is Cyber Monday, which means sales from Amazon, Best Buy, Target and a ton of other retailers are still going strong. Deep discounts are everywhere, if you know where to look. To make your holiday shopping easier, we've rounded up the best deals and discounts for $25 or less -- across tech, your home, toys and fashion and beauty staples.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Dunk High “Varsity Purple” Release Date Confirmed

The Nike Dunk High “Varsity Purple” is back. If you are a big fan of timeless sneakers, then the Nike Dunk High is probably a shoe that you are going to enjoy. Over the years, this model has been immortalized in sneaker history. After a lull in interest, this shoe is making a huge comeback, and fans are loving it.
CNET

MacBook Air Cyber Monday Deal: Save $450 on Apple Laptop

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Apple's Cyber Monday deals are still going strong. Right now, there are a couple of particularly nice deals on two models of the 2020 MacBook Air M1. First, there's the lower-spec model for $849, a...
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

33K+
Followers
37K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy