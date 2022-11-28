This $20 gadget is the best thing I've bought for my Switch on Cyber Monday

Play, flip, play, flip, play flip. This is the routine of the nighttime Switch owner, fighting against dead arms, numb hands, and sore necks to get those last few moments of gameplay in before sleep takes over. I used to be able to scrunch around a Nintendo DS for hours on end, without even feeling a pinch. Now I was creaking around Dragon Quest Builders, rushing through each town so that the pain could end.

Last year, I grew tired of this dance and started concocting my way out of the cycle. I could tape my Switch to the ceiling, but I've dropped my phone on my face one too many times to know just how much flying tech can hurt. I could stand it on a bedside table, but I already find platformers hard enough without turning my head 90 degrees. Then I spotted the Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deal to end my pain.

A simple tablet holder - the kind you'll find strapped to the side of your Gran's chair or sitting on the counter of your surprisingly fancy aunt's kitchen - was all it took. I hooked up the clamp to the side of the bed, strapped the Switch tablet into the expandable holder, wiggled the flexible arm around a little (and then waited until it stopped nauseously bouncing) and I was suddenly free.

No more flipping, crooked necks, or blue fingers - I could feast my eyes on all the colors and shapes I wanted to, bathing in the dopamine of those small LEDs, and all without a single pause-screen stretch. The model I picked up was the Lamicall version (but they're all largely the same, just watch for different sizes and grip shapes), and it's back on sale this year.

You'll find the Lamicall Gooseneck Tablet Holder available for $19.99 / £18.99 at Amazon right now - $13 / £7 off its respective starting prices. It's well worth the $20 and far, far cheaper than a chiropractor.

Lamicall Gooseneck Tablet Holder | $32.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $13 - Suffer no more! Nintendo Switch players of the night will rise up (without slowly rolling their shoulders out first) against creaking all-night Zelda joints and all it takes is this $20 gadget. It's the best $20/£20 I've spent on my Switch so far.

UK: £25.99 £18.99 at Amazon View Deal

