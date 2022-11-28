ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 American Made SUVs Tied With the 2022 Kia Telluride for No. 1

J.D. Power compiles the facts and figures regarding what vehicle owners think about their purchases. The independent outlet measures a myriad of facets to discern quality and reliability, dealership experience, on-road performance, and resale value. This year, three upper midsize SUVs tied with the 2022 Kia Telluride for first place. The post 3 American Made SUVs Tied With the 2022 Kia Telluride for No. 1 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
