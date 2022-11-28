Robbers steal nearly $180,000 of camera equipment from Union Square store

S.F. Examiner

Police were searching for at least four robbers who stole nearly $180,000 worth of camera equipment from a Union Square store just days after city officials announced an initiative beckoning shoppers to the area for the holidays.

The robbery occurred about 1:15 p.m. Sunday at the store located in the area of Bush Street and Grant Avenue, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The SFPD could not confirm the name of the store, but surveillance video obtained by ABC7 showed four masked suspects exit a parked gray sedan and enter the Leica store in the area. One of the masked figures appeared to brandish a handgun, while the others smashed display cases and stole the camera equipment inside.

The robbers exited the store with the stolen equipment and reentered the gray sedan before fleeing the scene with an estimated $178,000 worth for high-end camera equipment. The robbery occurred in about three minutes, according to surveillance footage.

The robbery comes less than two weeks after the SFPD and Mayor London Breed announced the "2022 Safe Shopper initiative" in and around Union Square. The plan – which was enacted as a response to a string of high-profile retail thefts that occurred last holiday season – will see the city increase the presence of police and community ambassadors at Union Square for enhanced public safety and to maintain a safe shopping experience for visitors, workers and residents.

The 2022 Safe Shopper initiative will also involve city officials working with the SFPD to limit points of entry on Union Square with some street closures to vehicle traffic as added safety measures.

"We are taking lessons learned from last year to inform this year’s safety strategy in Union Square and the surrounding areas," Breed said in a press release announcing the 2022 Safe Shopper initiative. "As we continue to work on our economic recovery, our public safety staff and community partners are focused on making sure everyone has a welcoming and positive experience supporting our local businesses."

Saturday’s robbery also occurred less than a week after Supervisor Catherine Stefani announced there will be increased police presence in her district in the wake of "several high-profile public safety incidents," including the Nov. 9 attempted armed robbery of a wedding photographer at the Palace of Fine Arts. Video captured by a witness earlier on the same day of that attempted robbery showed another thief fleeing the park after stealing a bag from another photographer at gunpoint.

Despite the high-profile nature of Saturday's robbery and the crimes that have occurred at the Palace of Fine Arts, Breed's office and the SFPD reported the city "has not seen the same elevation in crime going into this holiday season" as was reported last year. The drop in crime has been largely attributed by city officials to increased police presence in and around areas such as Union Square.

"The San Francisco Police Department is committed to public safety," said SFPD Chief Bill Scott. "We want everyone in our city to have a safe and happy holiday season. Our department is committed to working collaboratively with our elected officials, city agencies, the business community, SF travel, and residents of our community to ensure the safety of everyone living in and visiting San Francisco. Whether you’re coming here to shop, to dine, or visit one of our many historical landmarks, we are committed to keeping everyone in San Francisco safe."

An investigation into the Saturday robbery is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444.