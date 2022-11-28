ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Robbers steal nearly $180,000 of camera equipment from Union Square store

By Andrew Fortin-Caldera, S.F. Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ekBcy_0jQFYM9n00
S.F. Examiner

Police were searching for at least four robbers who stole nearly $180,000 worth of camera equipment from a Union Square store just days after city officials announced an initiative beckoning shoppers to the area for the holidays.

The robbery occurred about 1:15 p.m. Sunday at the store located in the area of Bush Street and Grant Avenue, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The SFPD could not confirm the name of the store, but surveillance video obtained by ABC7 showed four masked suspects exit a parked gray sedan and enter the Leica store in the area. One of the masked figures appeared to brandish a handgun, while the others smashed display cases and stole the camera equipment inside.

The robbers exited the store with the stolen equipment and reentered the gray sedan before fleeing the scene with an estimated $178,000 worth for high-end camera equipment. The robbery occurred in about three minutes, according to surveillance footage.

The robbery comes less than two weeks after the SFPD and Mayor London Breed announced the "2022 Safe Shopper initiative" in and around Union Square. The plan – which was enacted as a response to a string of high-profile retail thefts that occurred last holiday season – will see the city increase the presence of police and community ambassadors at Union Square for enhanced public safety and to maintain a safe shopping experience for visitors, workers and residents.

The 2022 Safe Shopper initiative will also involve city officials working with the SFPD to limit points of entry on Union Square with some street closures to vehicle traffic as added safety measures.

"We are taking lessons learned from last year to inform this year’s safety strategy in Union Square and the surrounding areas," Breed said in a press release announcing the 2022 Safe Shopper initiative. "As we continue to work on our economic recovery, our public safety staff and community partners are focused on making sure everyone has a welcoming and positive experience supporting our local businesses."

Saturday’s robbery also occurred less than a week after Supervisor Catherine Stefani announced there will be increased police presence in her district in the wake of "several high-profile public safety incidents," including the Nov. 9 attempted armed robbery of a wedding photographer at the Palace of Fine Arts. Video captured by a witness earlier on the same day of that attempted robbery showed another thief fleeing the park after stealing a bag from another photographer at gunpoint.

Despite the high-profile nature of Saturday's robbery and the crimes that have occurred at the Palace of Fine Arts, Breed's office and the SFPD reported the city "has not seen the same elevation in crime going into this holiday season" as was reported last year. The drop in crime has been largely attributed by city officials to increased police presence in and around areas such as Union Square.

"The San Francisco Police Department is committed to public safety," said SFPD Chief Bill Scott. "We want everyone in our city to have a safe and happy holiday season. Our department is committed to working collaboratively with our elected officials, city agencies, the business community, SF travel, and residents of our community to ensure the safety of everyone living in and visiting San Francisco. Whether you’re coming here to shop, to dine, or visit one of our many historical landmarks, we are committed to keeping everyone in San Francisco safe."

An investigation into the Saturday robbery is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Bay Area

Pair Charged for Robbing 2 Banks on Same Day in SF

A man and woman have been charged for allegedly robbing two banks on the same day earlier this month in San Francisco, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Anthony Fardella, 39, and Ashley Crowder, 40, have been charged with two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of attempted second-degree robbery for the thefts on Nov. 19, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Armed Robbery at San Francisco's Twin Peaks

San Francisco police are investigating an armed robbery at one of the city's most scenic spots. The breathtaking views of the city from Twin Peaks continue to draw people there, unfortunately it also continues to draw the criminals who prey on them. According to San Francisco police, two people sitting...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Thieves crash SUV into store in Oakland to try to steal ATM

OAKLAND, Calif. - There was a damaged ATM outside an Oakland convenience store after what neighbors described as a brazen burglary. The owner said it's the third time thieves have targeted the location and that each time, they have tried to steal the ATM inside the store. But this time,...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Victim chased, robbed before gunned down in Tenderloin, DA says

SAN FRANCISCO - The suspect charged in the killing of a 29-year-old man in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood over the weekend had allegedly chased and robbed the victim of his phone before fatally shooting him, prosecutors said. On Wednesday, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins charged Joe Walls, 28, with murder and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police identify Muni bus hijacking suspect

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco police identified the man Tuesday who officers arrested in the armed hijacking of a Muni bus over the weekend.Police officials said officers arrested 36-year-old Rickey Dancy Friday evening after a short pursuit and struggle.  The arrest came after officers received reports of a Muni bus's emergency activation at Cortland Avenue and Mission Street around 7:53 p.m. Friday. Responding officers arrived to find a bus driver, who had been assaulted, and passengers who had been left behind. According to the driver and passengers, Dancy, a passenger, attacked the driver while he was on his route...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police: Man found shot near bus, dies at hospital

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said a man was shot and killed Monday night, marking the city's 112th homicide. The gunfire erupted around 10:25 p.m. on the 3400 block of San Pablo Avenue, police said. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies following West Oakland shooting Monday night

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man died from apparent gunshot wounds he suffered Monday night in West Oakland, police said. The shooting occurred at about 10:25 p.m. in the 3400 block of San Pablo Avenue near Interstate Highway 580. Officers were alerted to the shooting by the city’s gunshot detection system, according to police. Officers […]
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Two arrested in connection with Sunnydale shooting that left man dead, woman injured

Two suspects were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man on a bus in the Sunnydale area. 23-year-old Ilasa Faalogoifo and 21-year-old Jasmine Taaga, both of San Francisco, were arrested on Nov. 18 in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred in August, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Officers assigned to the SFPD Ingleside Station were called about 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 3 to...
DALY CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Smash-and-grab 'Odyssey burglary crew' suspects arrested in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Police arrested three men in a series of burglaries targeting San Jose businesses with the suspects dubbed the "Odyssey burglary crew" for their use of Honda Odyssey minivans during the smash-and-grab break-ins.San Jose police said the crew was responsible for several commercial burglaries from March through October, breaking into closed businesses during late night or early morning hours and stealing merchandise, cash registers, and/or ATM machines. The burglars would enter the business by busting through doors or windows using blunt objects, crowbars, or by crashing through the entrance with a stolen Odyssey minivan, police said."Specifically, these subjects...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

One killed, two injured in most recent trend of violent crashes on El Camino Real

One person was killed and two others were injured in a suspected DUI crash in Santa Clara over the weekend, which is the third in a recent spate of injury and fatal collisions that have occurred along El Camino Real in the Bay Area this month. The crash occurred just after 12:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of San Tomas Expressway and El Camino Real when a Volvo traveling westbound at a high rate of speed on El Camino Real ran through a red light...
SANTA CLARA, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
732
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy