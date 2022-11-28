ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

'Angry' Lionel Messi fumes as he misses penalty against Poland to become just the second-ever player to spurn two World Cup penalties since 1966... and warns Argentina must not underestimate 'very difficult' last-16 tie against Australia

Lionel Messi is fuming at himself for missing a penalty during Argentina's 2-0 victory over Poland after he missed the opportunity to score a ninth World Cup goal on Wednesday. Messi saw his dead-ball strike saved by the strong hand of Poland shot-stopper Wojciech Szczesny, with many feeling that was...
New York Post

Christian Pulisic gives the injury update everyone was waiting for: ‘Didn’t get hit in the balls’

Christian Pulisic sacrificed his body to lift the United States men’s national team into the knockout round of the World Cup. But his own knockout did not include the body part many spectators painfully envisioned when he gave the US a 1-0 lead against Iran on Tuesday. “No, I didn’t get hit in the balls,” Pulisic, who was diagnosed with a pelvic contusion, told reporters Thursday in Qatar, per Fox Sports. “I’m alright. It was very painful. That bone is there for a reason to protect you and I hit it well. I was sore.” Pulisic’s injury came as he crashed the net...
CBS Sports

World Cup bracket so far: FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule, group standings, printable wall chart, match dates, gr

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is here. Qatar and Ecuador kicked off the tournament and you can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. Thirty-two teams will combine to play 64 games over the 28 days of the tournament. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
The Independent

Ghana not out for revenge against Uruguay after Luis Suarez World Cup heartache

Andre Ayew believes the Ghanaian people have not forgiven Luis Suarez for the deliberate handball that stopped the Black Stars from becoming the first African side to reach the last four of the World Cup.Ghana face Uruguay on Friday in a rematch of the 2010 quarter-final, which Oscar Tabarez’s side won on penalties but only after Suarez was sent off in the 121st minute.Ghana substitute Dominic Adiyiah’s header was going in before Suarez blocked it with his hand, was red-carded and celebrated enthusiastically when Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty. An unrepentant Suarez later said: “The Hand of God...
thecomeback.com

USMNT provides huge Christian Pulisic injury update

USMNT star Christian Pulisic went from an incredible highlight to a lowlight in the blink of an eye Tuesday. Pulisic scored the only U.S. goal in their 1-0 victory over Iran on Tuesday. The goal and subsequent victory pushed the USMNT through to the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage.
The Independent

Luis Suarez refuses to apologise for infamous World Cup handball: ‘Ghana player missed a penalty, not me’

Luis Suarez has refused to apologise to the nation of Ghana for his infamous handball in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup which led to Ghana’s elimination from the tournament at the expense of Uruguay. The two teams will meet once again on Friday in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, and the reunion has stirred memories of the incident in South Africa.In the dying minutes of extra time, Suarez deliberately used his hands to stop a goal-bound shot from Stephen Appiah which would have sent Ghana through to the World Cup semi-finals. Suarez was sent off...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Germany in danger of second successive World Cup group-stage exit

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. The unthinkable could happen again. Germany remain in real danger...
The Comeback

Tunisia beats France in wild and crazy upset, soccer world reacts

Tunisia knew they were a long shot at advancing to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, especially when they had to beat the defending World Cup champs. The good news for Tunisia was that they beat France. The bad news was that it still wasn’t enough to advance. It helped that France Read more... The post Tunisia beats France in wild and crazy upset, soccer world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

