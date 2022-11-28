Read full article on original website
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
USA's Antonee Robinson comforted a sobbing Iranian soccer player after the Americans knocked their team out at the World Cup
This is the first time in eight years that the USMNT made it through the World Cup's knockout round and will appear in the Round of 16.
World Cup fans are only just realising why Germany play in white despite it not being a colour on their flag
MANY football fans are only just learning why Germany play in white. The country's flag is red, black and yellow, but their famous strip has little resemblance to those national colours. And the origin behind that stretches back more than 100 years. You have to rewind all the way to...
Cristiano Ronaldo close to signing deal worth $207 million annually with soccer club in Saudi Arabia to become world sport's highest earner, according to reports
Currently, only two athletes in the world – NBA superstar LeBron James and soccer icon Lionel Messi – earn over $100 million per year.
'Angry' Lionel Messi fumes as he misses penalty against Poland to become just the second-ever player to spurn two World Cup penalties since 1966... and warns Argentina must not underestimate 'very difficult' last-16 tie against Australia
Lionel Messi is fuming at himself for missing a penalty during Argentina's 2-0 victory over Poland after he missed the opportunity to score a ninth World Cup goal on Wednesday. Messi saw his dead-ball strike saved by the strong hand of Poland shot-stopper Wojciech Szczesny, with many feeling that was...
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
Gerard Piqué gives Shakira full custody of their sons; The Colombian singer is officially moving to Miami
After rocky months, Shakira can start breathing easy as her ex, Gerard Piqué, is stepping back and giving the Colombian singer full custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha. The recently retired soccer player and the artist came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed Shakira to move back to the United States.
Europe's Dirty Secret: Spain's Hidden Enclave In Africa
It’s often referred to as Europe’s dirty secret. Melilla is a Spanish enclave located in North Africa. It’s infamous for strict border patrols, ruthless immigration officers, and an impenetrable fence to stop illegal migrants from entering.
Canelo Alvarez apologizes for threatening Lionel Messi over World Cup jersey vid: 'I got carried away'
Boxer Canelo Alvarez has publicly apologized for threatening Argentina's Lionel Messi on Twitter following Mexico's 2-0 loss to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup earlier this week. "In these last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I have for my country and I made some...
Who Is Soccer Star Karim Benzema’s Model Girlfriend Jordan Ozuna?
Find out who Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema is dating and where you may have seen the American model before.
'It's not safe and it's not right.' Qatar says all are welcome to the World Cup but some LGBTQ soccer fans are staying away
"I'm a man and I love men. I do -- please don't be shocked -- have sex with other men. This is normal. So please get used to it, or stay out of football."
Christian Pulisic gives the injury update everyone was waiting for: ‘Didn’t get hit in the balls’
Christian Pulisic sacrificed his body to lift the United States men’s national team into the knockout round of the World Cup. But his own knockout did not include the body part many spectators painfully envisioned when he gave the US a 1-0 lead against Iran on Tuesday. “No, I didn’t get hit in the balls,” Pulisic, who was diagnosed with a pelvic contusion, told reporters Thursday in Qatar, per Fox Sports. “I’m alright. It was very painful. That bone is there for a reason to protect you and I hit it well. I was sore.” Pulisic’s injury came as he crashed the net...
World Cup bracket so far: FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule, group standings, printable wall chart, match dates, gr
The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is here. Qatar and Ecuador kicked off the tournament and you can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. Thirty-two teams will combine to play 64 games over the 28 days of the tournament. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
Ghana not out for revenge against Uruguay after Luis Suarez World Cup heartache
Andre Ayew believes the Ghanaian people have not forgiven Luis Suarez for the deliberate handball that stopped the Black Stars from becoming the first African side to reach the last four of the World Cup.Ghana face Uruguay on Friday in a rematch of the 2010 quarter-final, which Oscar Tabarez’s side won on penalties but only after Suarez was sent off in the 121st minute.Ghana substitute Dominic Adiyiah’s header was going in before Suarez blocked it with his hand, was red-carded and celebrated enthusiastically when Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty. An unrepentant Suarez later said: “The Hand of God...
USMNT provides huge Christian Pulisic injury update
USMNT star Christian Pulisic went from an incredible highlight to a lowlight in the blink of an eye Tuesday. Pulisic scored the only U.S. goal in their 1-0 victory over Iran on Tuesday. The goal and subsequent victory pushed the USMNT through to the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage.
Luis Suarez refuses to apologise for infamous World Cup handball: ‘Ghana player missed a penalty, not me’
Luis Suarez has refused to apologise to the nation of Ghana for his infamous handball in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup which led to Ghana’s elimination from the tournament at the expense of Uruguay. The two teams will meet once again on Friday in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, and the reunion has stirred memories of the incident in South Africa.In the dying minutes of extra time, Suarez deliberately used his hands to stop a goal-bound shot from Stephen Appiah which would have sent Ghana through to the World Cup semi-finals. Suarez was sent off...
Germany out of World Cup despite comeback win over Costa Rica; Japan and Spain advance to round of 16
The surprises in Qatar just kept coming on Thursday with Spain finished second after losing to Japan. Group E of the World Cup reached a frantic conclusion on Thursday as four-time champions Germany were bounced from the group stage as Japan won the group with a shocking 2-1 victory over Spain. The Spanish advanced as the second-place team.
How To Watch the Men’s FIFA World Cup Live (2022)
With plenty to talk about around the World Cup this year fans are gearing up for the round of 16
World Cup 2022: Germany in danger of second successive World Cup group-stage exit
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. The unthinkable could happen again. Germany remain in real danger...
Tunisia beats France in wild and crazy upset, soccer world reacts
Tunisia knew they were a long shot at advancing to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, especially when they had to beat the defending World Cup champs. The good news for Tunisia was that they beat France. The bad news was that it still wasn’t enough to advance. It helped that France Read more... The post Tunisia beats France in wild and crazy upset, soccer world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
