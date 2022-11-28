ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterland, OH

Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio

Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
CHARDON, OH
Wbaltv.com

This Christmas display was inspired by the great Clark Griswold himself

WADSWORTH, Ohio — Clark Griswold has taught one Ohio family everything it knows about exterior illumination. The Griswold house has come to life in northeast Ohio, completely covered from top to bottom with lights, similar to the home in "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." See the full display in the...
WADSWORTH, OH
WKYC

'Large structure fire' at mill in downtown Kent

KENT, Ohio — Firefighters are at the scene of a "large structure fire" working to contain flames at a mill on North Water Street in downtown Kent. Kent State University issued a "safety alert" advisory at 9:46 a.m. Friday recommending everybody to "please avoid the area" -- but also noted "there is no threat to the Kent Campus at this time."
KENT, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

9 Things to Do For the Holidays in Cleveland

From outdoor winter fun to cheer-filled bar crawls, there’s no shortage of holiday festivities. By Anthony Elder and Becky Boban. Tobogganing at The Chalet in Mill Stream Run Reservation. Slice like a knife through the thrilling twin chutes at The Chalet, piling as many as four of your closest...
CLEVELAND, OH
wvua23.com

Cleanup begins in Akron after tornado

A tornado blew through the town of Akron in Hale County Tuesday night. Hale County is no stranger to tornadoes. Several have touched down there in the past year. Oak Village community resident Porter Key lost everything he had in just a few harrowing moments, he said. But he’s focused on the future, not the past.
AKRON, OH
scriptype.com

Case-Barlow Farm to host winter wonderland throughout December

Case-Barlow Farm hosts a month-long celebration of the holidays, including a barn tour of more than 50 decorated holiday trees, the perfect setting for family photos. The multi-week event will also feature adult and children’s teas and Santa visits. All proceeds will benefit Case-Barlow Farm for restoration and preservation of this Hudson landmark. A complete schedule is below.
HUDSON, OH
cityoflorain.org

Something new in Lorain Harbor!

The Lorain Lighthouse has a new look! The City of Lorain is excited to showcase the newest update to Lorain’s Jewel of the Port: remotely operated exterior lights! The colorful lights were debuted on November 25th and are absolutely beautiful!! Although the roof lights have not yet been installed, The Lorain Lighthouse Foundation tells us the house lights are fully operational and many color combinations are possible. The new holiday red and green lights switch every few minutes. If you haven’t had a chance to check them out, now’s the time! Be sure to check the Lighthouse Facebook page frequently to see when color changes are made. Spoiler alert: You’ll see a color change on the first night of Hanukkah Sunday, December 18th, so don’t miss it (photo to follow)! This project was made possible through the City of Lorain’s NOPEC grant award. (Photo credit:Brett Bottles, Northeast Ohio Drone)
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Balaton Hungarian Restaurant to reopen in Bainbridge

Balaton Hungarian Restaurant is planning to reopen at 8564 E. Washington St. in Bainbridge Township. Owned by Krisztina and George Ponti, the goal is to open in December, according to Cleveland Scene. This will be Balaton’s fourth location since it opened on Buckeye Road in the 1960s. According to its website, the location is being cleaned and painted, and equipment is being installed.
CLEVELAND, OH

