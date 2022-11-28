Read full article on original website
Christmas lights worth seeing this season
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
Skiing near Cleveland: Prices, amenities, new features at 14 resorts in Ohio, surrounding states
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Skier visits soared during the pandemic, as Americans gravitated outside for entertainment. Now, as the pandemic wanes and life gets back to normal, it’s unclear whether the sport can retain its new followers. Ski resorts sure are going to try. Close to Cleveland, ski parks this...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
Wbaltv.com
This Christmas display was inspired by the great Clark Griswold himself
WADSWORTH, Ohio — Clark Griswold has taught one Ohio family everything it knows about exterior illumination. The Griswold house has come to life in northeast Ohio, completely covered from top to bottom with lights, similar to the home in "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." See the full display in the...
Video: Bright meteor captured over Eastlake
Check it out! A bright meteor was seen soaring across the night sky in Eastlake on Thursday.
'Large structure fire' at mill in downtown Kent
KENT, Ohio — Firefighters are at the scene of a "large structure fire" working to contain flames at a mill on North Water Street in downtown Kent. Kent State University issued a "safety alert" advisory at 9:46 a.m. Friday recommending everybody to "please avoid the area" -- but also noted "there is no threat to the Kent Campus at this time."
Details on Bath & Body Works annual Candle Day
Candle lovers, your favorite day is back! The Bath & Body Works Annual Candle Day is back this week for its 11th year in a row.
clevelandmagazine.com
9 Things to Do For the Holidays in Cleveland
From outdoor winter fun to cheer-filled bar crawls, there’s no shortage of holiday festivities. By Anthony Elder and Becky Boban. Tobogganing at The Chalet in Mill Stream Run Reservation. Slice like a knife through the thrilling twin chutes at The Chalet, piling as many as four of your closest...
wvua23.com
Cleanup begins in Akron after tornado
A tornado blew through the town of Akron in Hale County Tuesday night. Hale County is no stranger to tornadoes. Several have touched down there in the past year. Oak Village community resident Porter Key lost everything he had in just a few harrowing moments, he said. But he’s focused on the future, not the past.
Parma Fire Department: Why you should close your bedroom door before you go to bed
The Parma Fire Department is putting out a warning: Close your bedroom doors before you fall asleep.
scriptype.com
Case-Barlow Farm to host winter wonderland throughout December
Case-Barlow Farm hosts a month-long celebration of the holidays, including a barn tour of more than 50 decorated holiday trees, the perfect setting for family photos. The multi-week event will also feature adult and children’s teas and Santa visits. All proceeds will benefit Case-Barlow Farm for restoration and preservation of this Hudson landmark. A complete schedule is below.
Most power restored in NE Ohio following winds
The month of November is going out with a bang as strong winds usher in December.
cityoflorain.org
Something new in Lorain Harbor!
The Lorain Lighthouse has a new look! The City of Lorain is excited to showcase the newest update to Lorain’s Jewel of the Port: remotely operated exterior lights! The colorful lights were debuted on November 25th and are absolutely beautiful!! Although the roof lights have not yet been installed, The Lorain Lighthouse Foundation tells us the house lights are fully operational and many color combinations are possible. The new holiday red and green lights switch every few minutes. If you haven’t had a chance to check them out, now’s the time! Be sure to check the Lighthouse Facebook page frequently to see when color changes are made. Spoiler alert: You’ll see a color change on the first night of Hanukkah Sunday, December 18th, so don’t miss it (photo to follow)! This project was made possible through the City of Lorain’s NOPEC grant award. (Photo credit:Brett Bottles, Northeast Ohio Drone)
$2.69 gas spotted in Cleveland; Here’s where
Gas priced at $2.69 was spotted at two Cleveland gas stations on Wednesday.
Parma police: Residents no longer have to shelter in place
The Parma Police Department is advising some residents in the city to shelter in place due to police activity Wednesday night.
Hidden in plain sight: History of Cleveland’s abandoned attractions
Grabowski is one of the creators of the online encyclopedia of Cleveland history. He says the history of Cleveland in many ways comes down to the everyday place and things that people remember and use.
Geraci’s Slice Shop, backed by Terry Francona, going into downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Geraci’s Slice Shop is set to move into the former Vincenza’s Pizza & Pasta in downtown Cleveland with Cleveland Guardians manager Tito Francona as one of the investors. Target opening date for the fast-casual eatery, at 603 Prospect Ave., is spring.
Cleveland Classics: Scotti’s Italian Eatery Has Been a Delicious Constant Through the Ups and Downs of East 185th St.
With road construction finally nearing an end and new restaurants opening, the street is poised for a rebirth
Cleveland Jewish News
Balaton Hungarian Restaurant to reopen in Bainbridge
Balaton Hungarian Restaurant is planning to reopen at 8564 E. Washington St. in Bainbridge Township. Owned by Krisztina and George Ponti, the goal is to open in December, according to Cleveland Scene. This will be Balaton’s fourth location since it opened on Buckeye Road in the 1960s. According to its website, the location is being cleaned and painted, and equipment is being installed.
