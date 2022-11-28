ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foundation with ties to Sunland Park casino to donate $500K to help Southern NM

By Dave Burge
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The foundation created by the longtime owner of Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino is donating $500,000 to the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico.

The Stanley E. Fulton Family Foundation is making the donation, the casino announced. The check will be presented Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the casino.

The donation will benefit the Southern New Mexico community including residents of Dona Ana County. The funds will be used to support economic development, entrepreneurship, business retention and revitalization of the economy, a new release stated.

“This gift is a very significant one and it will make a definite impact on our efforts to support Southern New Mexicans,” said Terra V. Winter, president and chief executive officer of the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico.

“Dad would be pleased to know that the foundation he established is continuing to follow his lead in giving back to this great state,” said Liz Fulton Jones and Mike Fulton, daughter and son of the late Stan Fulton.

