Read full article on original website
Related
NYC retirees sue Adams administration for $55M… over $15 health-care copays
Retired New York City government workers — who enjoy among the most generous taxpayer-provided health benefits in the U.S. — are suing Mayor Eric Adams and the city for $55 million over $15 copays for doctors visits. The Manhattan Supreme Court class-action suit was filed on behalf of 183,0000 retirees. It claims the city and Emblem Health/GHI are violating a court order to not impose additional costs on retirees for the 20 percent supplemental coverage not covered by Medicare, the federal health program for senior citizens 65 and over. The copays — which are far less than the standard $40-$50 fee required...
N.J. duo helped run $38M healthcare fraud scheme, officials say
Two owners of a New Jersey-based pharmaceutical marketing company admitted Tuesday that they pocketed millions of dollars through a prescription drug healthcare fraud scheme, authorities said. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud,...
NJ has the 2nd most stressful airport in the country (Opinion)
We’re No. 1 in a lot of bad things. Like number in high property taxes for example. So at least there’s a category of bad where New Jersey wasn’t quite the worst, but darn close to it. Hawaiianislands.com did a study on stressful airports. Newark Liberty International...
NJ Makes Changes For Unemployment Benefits ID Verification
3 additional ways for unemployed workers to verify their identity on unemployment applications.Photo byMorristown Minute. Unemployment Applications may have just gotten a little easier.
New York City to pay more than six figures for 'Rat Pack' leader with a 'killer instinct'
New York City is on the hunt for a new leader to help mitigate the city's rat problem and has a position listed that will pay up to $170,000 for the right candidate.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
70K+
Followers
20K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0