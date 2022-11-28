ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

New York Post

NYC retirees sue Adams administration for $55M… over $15 health-care copays

Retired New York City government workers — who enjoy among the most generous taxpayer-provided health benefits in the U.S. — are suing Mayor Eric Adams and the city for $55 million over $15 copays for doctors visits. The Manhattan Supreme Court class-action suit was filed on behalf of 183,0000 retirees. It claims the city and Emblem Health/GHI are violating a court order to not impose additional costs on retirees for the 20 percent supplemental coverage not covered by Medicare, the federal health program for senior citizens 65 and over. The copays — which are far less than the standard $40-$50 fee required...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

N.J. duo helped run $38M healthcare fraud scheme, officials say

Two owners of a New Jersey-based pharmaceutical marketing company admitted Tuesday that they pocketed millions of dollars through a prescription drug healthcare fraud scheme, authorities said. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud,...
WAYNE, NJ
Trenton, NJ
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey.

