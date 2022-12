Worcester State alumnus Derek Canton ’15, founder and CEO of Paerpay, has been named one of Forbes’s 30 under 30 for 2023 in the Food and Drink category, a list of inspiring and innovative young leaders and entrepreneurs. This is the second time he has been recognized by the publication, as he was one of Forbes’s The Next 1000 in 2021.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO