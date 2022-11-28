WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the past 14 years, Mid-State Truck Service has been supporting the Toys for Tots program with their Truckers for Tots campaign. The mission has been to alleviate some of the financial stress of the holidays on families while making sure children have something to open on Christmas morning. The Truckers for Tots campaign has exceeded last year’s donation of more than $55,000 worth of new toys as this year they will be contributing over $60,000 worth to the local communities that they serve.

