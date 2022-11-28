Read full article on original website
Name of victim in Marathon County fatal pedestrian crash released
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 31-year-old woman who was struck and killed while walking on a rural highway Monday evening has been identified as Joy Moravec. Investigators said the Marshfield woman was walking on County Road J near Country Road Z when she was hit by a car. Moravec died of her injuries.
Warm winter accessories to be placed in downtown Wausau Friday evening for the taking
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - What initially started as a way to fuel a knitting hobby has now grown into a mission to distribute winter accessories to those who need them. For the last seven years, Sarah and Kip Kreager and a team of volunteers have placed homemade scarves, hats and mittens along the Wausau Holiday Parade route.
Artist is longtime supporter of Empty Bowls campaign
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Neighbors Place is holding its 15th annual empty bowls event to help with food insecurity in the Wausau area. Artist Ron Hay has been participating since the start of the event and once again is offering his artwork for the cause. Hay views himself as...
WSAW-TV meteorologist Chad Franzen to join ‘Route 51′ for guest segment
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Meteorologist Chad Franzen will join Wisconsin Public Radio’s ‘Route 51′ on Friday for a discussion about winter weather. The show is live at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. “Route 51″ is hosted Shereen Siewert. Franzen will explain the physical processes...
Two animals dead in Antigo trailer fire
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - At 2:16 p.m., the City of Antigo Fire Department responded to a trailer home engulfed in flames at 1601 10th Ave. in the City of Antigo. Heavy smoke and flames were visible upon the arrival of the first units. The lone occupant of the structure was...
Mid-State Truck Service kicks off annual holiday campaign
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the past 14 years, Mid-State Truck Service has been supporting the Toys for Tots program with their Truckers for Tots campaign. The mission has been to alleviate some of the financial stress of the holidays on families while making sure children have something to open on Christmas morning. The Truckers for Tots campaign has exceeded last year’s donation of more than $55,000 worth of new toys as this year they will be contributing over $60,000 worth to the local communities that they serve.
Wausau Holiday Parade to be held Friday, NewsChannel 7 collecting donations for Share Your Holidays
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual Wausau Holiday Parade will be held Friday, Dec. 2 through downtown Wausau. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. The route is from Marathon Park along Stewart Avenue heading east to First Street. The route turns on Jefferson Street ending at the 400 Block. NewsChannel...
WIAA to sanction lacrosse starting in 2024
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The WIAA has voted to approve a plan to sanction boys and girls lacrosse starting in the spring of 2024. Lacrosse has been a club sports at local schools for a number of years, with D.C. Everest and Wausau supporting teams dating back to 2005.
A return to winter weather keeps Highway Department on its toes
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the weather turns colder, the people at Marathon County Highway Maintenance know that they have a big task to tackle once again this winter. Marathon County Highway Maintenance supervisor Paul Schilling says the smaller snowfalls early in the season often cause the most problems. “Those are the ones I think really catch everyone off guard. They think they’re back in their winter driving mode. Really they’re not, because you can see up and down 51,” Schilling said.
Several holiday shows happening in December at the Grand Theater
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The holiday season is in full swing at the Grand Theater in Wausau. During the first weekend in December, The Central Wisconsin School of Ballet will present The Nutcracker. Area dancers and guest artists from American Ballet Theatre will take on roles of beloved Nutcracker characters and travel to the Land of Sweets with Clara and the Nutcracker Prince. Shows on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1:30 p.m. Click here to buy tickets online.
First Alert Weather: Temperature whiplash for the start of December
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -December is the start of Meteorological Winter, which will last until the end of February. It has been feeling like winter lately with chilly conditions kicking off the month on Thursday. November in Wausau & Rhinelander had above-average temperatures and precipitation. A few passing clouds and not...
Four area teams pick up wins in Nov. 29 prep highlights
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West, D.C. Everest and Marathon boys basketball picked up wins on Tuesday, while SPASH topped Mosinee on the ice. At Wausau West, the Warriors raced out to an early lead thanks to buckets from Brett Butalla and Carter Seibel. They beat Eau Claire North at home, 58-42.
