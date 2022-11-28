ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Guys renovating Centerville storefront for new restaurant

A fast-casual chain known for its burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches and fries plans to open a new location just south of Cornerstone of Centerville. GPD Group out of Akron recently received a zoning permit for a Five Guys restaurant at 5808 Wilmington Pike, just south of Feedwire Road. The space, which is next door to Godfather’s Pizza, was previously occupied by a bank.
New family-owned coffee shop coming to Centerville

A family-owned coffee shop with a focus on sustainability, education and inclusivity is expected to open by March in Centerville. ContempoRoast, owned by Mindy Hoffbauer and her son, Andy, will be at 967 S. Main St. in the space that most recently housed a hair salon. “We’re hoping almost like...
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these delis (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're in Northeast Ohio, you should check out this local gem. They're known for their corned beef sandwiches, which many locals consider to be some of the best in the area. Their standard corned beef sandwich comes with Swiss and mustard on rye bread. Customers also love their Reubens, which are stuffed with corned beef, Swiss, kraut, garlic mayo, and Thousand Island dressing. Other recommendations include the pastrami wrap (which has garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickle slices) and turkey wrap, which in addition to plenty of turkey, has mayo, lettuce, tomato, Swiss, and house-made dressing.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). For decades, this old-school diner has been serving great food including fantastic homemade pies. When you visit the restaurant, you will usually be able to choose from a selection of 15 to 20 different pies, depending on the season. Customers love their banana cream pie as well as their black raspberry and pecan pies. Patrons highly recommend getting a slice of pie a-la-mode. Be sure to bring cash as the diner doesn't accept credit cards.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so pay them a visit next time you are around, if you have never been to any of the steakhouses mentioned below.
