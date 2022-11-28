Read full article on original website
When does Overwatch 2 season 2 start?
Overwatch 2’s new seasonal model shows no signs of slowing down. Only two months after season one brought the franchise’s first battle pass and in-game shop, season two is giving players even more cosmetics, limited-time modes, seasonal events, and battle pass tiers to check out. The new season will feature new hero Ramattra, new map Shambali, a changed map rotation, and a variety of other changes that will go a long way in making the old feel new again.
Yay set to make his Cloud9 VALORANT debut at Red Bull Home Ground
Arguably the world’s best VALORANT player, Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker, will debut for his new team Cloud9 at the Red Bull Home Ground event beginning on Dec. 9. The dangerous-looking new C9 roster is the eighth and final squad to join the stacked pool of competing teams, comprised mostly of other partnered VCT squads playing in 2023 like Team Liquid, Team Vitality, 100 Thieves, KRÜ Esports, Team Heretics, and FUT Esports. The only non-VCT partnered team competing is FOKUS, who recently announced they will compete in the Northern EMEA Challengers league next year.
How gold funneling ruins League of Legends and why Riot needs to eliminate it
One of the most hated strategies in League of Legends has once again reared its ugly head—gold funneling. If you started playing the game sometime after 2018, you may be asking yourself what funneling is. Our sweet summer child, let us introduce you to one of the most toxic metas in League history.
What is the Essence Emporium in League of Legends?
There are many resources to collect and use for items in League of Legends via the shop and Hextech Crafting. Players can get them by playing, but the developers also periodically plan new ways and time-limited events for players to collect them. Blue Essence is one of the resources that...
The bird leaves the nest: Nisha and Team Secret part ways ahead of the 2023 Dota 2 season
Team Secret has spent the last two days confirming its Dota 2 squad for the 2023 DPC season. Despite rumors of a complete rebuild, Secret kept most of its TI11 players except for Nisha. Regarded as one of the best and most stable core players in the game, Nisha had...
What is Battle for Olympus in Overwatch 2?
While the Overwatch franchise is mostly known for its explosive Quick Play and Competitive matches, its development team has spent the last few years branching out into brand-new ways to play. From seasonal modes like Mei’s Snowball Offensive during Winter Wonderland and Junkenstein’s Revenge during Halloween Terror to permanent additions like Deathmatch, there are more ways than ever to enjoy the series’ famous combat.
Where is the PvP vendor in WoW Dragonflight?
You’ve finally hit level 70 in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, but what’s next for your journey to the Dragon Isles? For the PvPers out there, the next logical step is to jump into a battleground or queue up for the arena and gear up ahead of the first season.
How to get the Wraith Prestige skin in Apex Legends
Apex Legends has introduced an early holiday treat for its players: the Wintertide collection event will be coming soon to the game. The new winter holiday event will begin on Dec. 6 and will bring back some popular items from previous events, as well as new ones to try. The event will feature the return of the Winter Express LTM, which will also allow players to get the feeling of World’s Edge as it once was back in seasons three and four. There are even winter-themed recolors of old Legendary skins that look great and the traditional assortment of new skins for players to try out.
When do the Dota 2 rosters lock?
The Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) is the main hub for competitive Dota 2 throughout a given year as teams get to clash versus their equals on a local level. The best-performing teams from each region get to participate in Major Tournaments while banking DPC points to secure a seat at The International.
All LCS 2023 rosters, reported and confirmed
The professional League of Legends offseasons, occurring after the competitions have concluded for the year, are often full of speculation in regard to what players are heading to what teams—weeks before official confirmation. This offseason is no different, particularly within the LCS, where the landscape appears to be changing drastically for the 2023 season.
How much does League of Legends cost?
Riot Games’ attempt at a MOBA took the world by storm in the late 2000s. Similarly to Counter-Strike competitor VALORANT, the game took over the genre and it’s kept players coming back for more. League of Legends came out swinging and is here to stay. The title sports...
Fnatic parts ways with Europe’s most inspiring League of Legends head coach ahead of 2023
After two memorable years with the orange and black, head coach Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi will be stepping away from Fnatic and looking for a new League of Legends organization to call home in 2023, the organization announced today. The 26-year-old joined the perennial LEC champions at the end...
US Army planned on targeting Twitch viewers for recruitment through Call of Duty
The U.S. Army uses billions of dollars to bolster its already massive military, also spending on advertising and sponsorship in gaming in the effort to bring more soldiers into the fold. Sponsoring events like ESL’s CS:GO tournaments doesn’t seem to be the last step for the U.S. military in the gaming sphere, however, as streamers were the next choice for the front line of the army’s advertising.
What does FF mean in League of Legends?
Learning to play League of Legends is a long and challenging process. Understanding the terms commonly used in the community is another layer of difficulty you might need to get through. The term “FF” is one of the expressions rooted in League but is now also used in many other...
How do Chamber’s upcoming Patch 5.12 changes affect his place in the VALORANT meta?
On the morning of Dec. 1, Riot Games dropped the bombshell that virtually every VALORANT player was anticipating. Chamber will receive a huge amount of massive changes in the upcoming Patch 5.12, with updates to all his abilities. At first glance, it looks like nerfs across the board. The Tour...
How to complete The Shadow of His Wings in WoW Dragonflight
Questing through a new World of Warcraft expansion is one of the most pleasant experiences in the game. Players get to enjoy new areas while keeping up with the storyline as NPCs send them all over the map to complete various tasks. One of the quests in Dragonbane Keep, The...
Chamber nerfs are on the way to VALORANT after Riot admits he was breaking the game
Chamber, one of the most dominant agents in VALORANT, is about to get hit with a series of nerfs. In Patch 5.12, the developers want to find a balance between keeping Chamber’s “identity” and maintaining VALORANT’s “health.”. He was released in November 2021 and was...
Best held items for Armarouge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
If you’ve been lucky enough to find and catch Charcadet and evolve it into Armarouge in Pokémon Scarlet (it’s an exclusive), you’re probably already thinking of ways you can maximize its potential. Giving it an item to hold is one of the ways you can do that.
Win your chance to play with Macca’s and The Chiefs this summer
This article is written in partnership with Macca’s. Just in time for the summer season, Macca’s has teamed up with The Chiefs, Australia’s number one League of Legends and Halo team, to give customers an opportunity to play with their favorite team of streamers. Summer is the...
How to unlock 7-star Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
For anyone who thought the danger of entering a six-star Tera Raid battle unprepared was where things capped out, Game Freak is kicking things up yet another notch by introducing seven-star Tera Raids to the equation. But just like with six-star raids, many players will be left asking how to unlock seven-star Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
