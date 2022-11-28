ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Meetings start this weekend and the current Nats situation!

The Winter Meetings are just three days away. There are certainly reasons for trepidation with the 2023 Washington Nationals team with regards to the ownership situation, spending levels, and the current roster. FanGraphs today has the Nats projected for a 69-93 record which is +14 wins from the 2022 season. Maybe a little too optimistic versus our 65-97 record that we have.
Cash is king and did Ted Leonsis just get $300 million more?

We have known for weeks that billionaire Jeff Skoll was joining Monumental Sports & Entertainment as the 20th partner with Ted Leonsis. What we did not know was that Leonsis would pick yesterday to send out the press release for Skoll joining the partnership, and the timing and release of details is quite interesting. At the same time, Washington Nationals principal owner as well as Monumental partner, Mark Lerner, was seen publicly for the first time this year at a Wizards game, something he rarely does courtside. After our article over the weekend caused waves it seems per a source, Leonsis and Lerner wanted to show some sort of solidarity the source told us. But Lerner was not seated next to the senior Leonis, rather his 33 year old son, Zachary Leonsis who is certainly a rising star in the industry.
Nationals Batters Swing and Miss Rates

Most every batter wants to only swing at pitches he can hit. Clearly some are much, much, much better at it than others. Thanks to a comment posted recently by WarningTrackPower I was able to add logic to determine if the pitch was in the strike zone. In prior years (pre 2018?) there was a field in the Game Day data call zone which could be used to determine if a pitch was in the zone according to the pitch track data. That field was removed and there was no documentation for how to use the other data fields to determine if the pitch was in the strike zone. Here is the video that finally unlocked the key (published in August of this year).
