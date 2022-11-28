ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers



dbltap.com

PlayStation Store Cyber Monday 2022 Deals Listed

Cyber Monday is almost here, and many retailers are announcing their special sales early. Wondering what the PlayStation Store is planning for the day? We've got you covered. The PlayStation Store's Black Friday sales initially began on Nov. 18, giving customers a head start on their holiday shopping. In addition to deals on games and accessories, the PlayStation Plus subscription service is also purchasable for up to 25% depending on your selected plan.
TechSpot

Jeff Bezos plans to give away the majority of his fortune

In brief: Jeff Bezos intends to give away the majority of his wealth during his lifetime, the Amazon founder told CNN in a recent interview. As of writing, Bezos is listed as the world's second wealthiest person with a fortune of $151 billion according to the Forbes 400. Serial entrepreneur Elon Musk sits in the top position with a net worth of $251 billion.
TechSpot

Billionaire Jeff Bezos advises people to be careful with their money this holiday season

In context: We're just over one week away from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which means retailers are getting ready to start (or have already started) their discount sales. Amazon sees billions of dollars worth of purchases over this period, so it's somewhat surprising to hear the company's founder and Chief Executive, Jeff Bezos, advising people to be frugal.
Fortune

Elon Musk tells Twitter staff about his ‘recession PTSD’ from keeping PayPal and Tesla alive, demands ‘maniacal sense of urgency’

Elon Musk at a Tesla event in 2009, when the carmaker's future looked far less certain. Elon Musk has been making major changes at Twitter in the past few weeks following his $44 billion takeover of the company. But he hasn’t done much in the way of addressing employees directly. That changed Thursday when he gathered employees for a Q&A session.
Newsweek

Amazon Could Lay Off Thousands Just Days After Bezos Vowed to Share Fortune

Jeff Bezos announced his intention to donate most of his fortune during his lifetime to worthy causes—including fighting climate change— at almost at the same time as news of his company preparing to lay off some 10,000 staff broke. Bezos—Amazon's founder, executive chairman, former president and CEO—is the...
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Reportedly Be Free Soon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will reportedly be going free very soon. Call of Duty is always one of the biggest games of the year it releases and tops the sales charts. It's also a major game when it comes to holiday gifts because it releases at the end of the year and is on wish lists all over the world. It's a total juggernaut and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is no exception whatsoever. The latest entry in the shooter franchise racked up a billion dollars within a matter of days and it had the biggest opening weekend of any entertainment product of 2022.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for December 2022 Revealed

Sony has officially announced the new lineup of free games on PS5 and PS4 that will be doled out to PlayStation Plus subscribers in December 2022. Within the past day, the forthcoming slate of PS Plus titles for December happened to leak, which meant we already had a good idea of what to expect for the month. Now, Sony has officially confirmed that this leaked list of games for PS Plus Essential was accurate.
dotesports.com

US Army planned on targeting Twitch viewers for recruitment through Call of Duty

The U.S. Army uses billions of dollars to bolster its already massive military, also spending on advertising and sponsorship in gaming in the effort to bring more soldiers into the fold. Sponsoring events like ESL’s CS:GO tournaments doesn’t seem to be the last step for the U.S. military in the gaming sphere, however, as streamers were the next choice for the front line of the army’s advertising.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Elon Musk trolled over his understanding of ‘free speech’ as he slams Apple for pulling some advertising from Twitter

Elon Musk has been trolled after he slammed Apple for removing some of its ads on Twitter in an apparent attempt to get the tech giant to return to advertising. The Tesla CEO bought the social media platform earlier this year for $44bn. The billionaire was mocked by Twitter users for his perception of free speech and persuasion tactics. Apple and other large corporations have been advertising less and less on the platform since Mr Musk took the helm. As many as 50 of the top 100 advertisers have either publically said that they have stopped advertising on the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

