WIS-TV
Lexington Deputies find missing 13-year-old girl
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies have found a missing 13-year-old Kylee Chandler. Kylee is back home and safe according to officials. Sample HTML block.
WIS-TV
Father’s home visited in search for missing five-year-old, new insights from neighbors
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday the home of the father of a missing five-year-old child was visited by investigators. New details in the case are emerging after a press conference Wednesday evening and an autopsy report said the mother of Aspen Jeter was shot. Thursday a tip from a...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs 18-year-old found dead in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office identified the name of a man who was found dead on Tuesday. Ricke Irick, 18, of Estate Court Orangeburg, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle. Orangeburg County Deputies and EMS responded to...
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg Coroner releases identity of 18 year-old found at Estate Court
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office says the 18 year-old deceased individual found at an Estate Court residence has been identified as Ricke Irick. Sheriff’s Office investigated the suspicious death of the teen on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Officials have yet to determine if it was foul...
abccolumbia.com
GMC Thursday Headlines: Orangeburg deputies search for missing child and father & Kershaw deputies investigate stabbing
Thursday headlines: Orangeburg county deputies search for a missing child and her father. Kershaw county deputies investigate a stabbing.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police: 24 year-old missing woman located
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter Police says they have located a woman who has been missing since Saturday. Officers say 24 year-old Dreyonna Nelson was last seen leaving her home on Loring Drive and getting into a car with an unidentified person. She is now back with her family.
iheart.com
Police Investigating Orangeburg Woman's Death; Daughter Still Missing
(Orangeburg, SC)- A woman's death in Orangeburg is being investigated as a homicide. Forty-six-year-old Crystal Jumper was found shot on Thanksgiving after her family had not heard from her since November 1st. Jumper's five-year-old daughter Aspen Jeter is still missing. Police are looking for the child's father Antar Antonio Jeter,...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD arrests man after car chase, fatal collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) announced one man has been arrested following a fatal collision and chase from a deputy. A Traffic Safety Unit deputy was conducting enforcement on Dec. 2 just before 8 a.m. in the 1000 block of Zimalcrest Drive when Shylek Pringle sped through the school zone, say authorities.
WIS-TV
Lee County deputies arrest man in connection with trafficking drugs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Sheriff’s office have arrested a man in connection with trafficking methamphetamine. Officials said 56-year-old Jay Nathan Benjamin, of Bishopville, has been arrested following the execution of a search warrant for illegal drugs. While completing the search warrant, authorities seized 503 grams of...
WIS-TV
Sumter community searching for missing woman
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking the community to help in searching for missing a woman. Officials said 24-year-old Dreyonna Jekia Nelson left her Loring Drive home into a car with an unknown person around 1 a.m. on Saturday, November 26. She has not been seen or heard from since.
live5news.com
Coroner identifies woman’s remains found in Eutawville
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the remains found in the Eutawville area earlier this month. The remains were those of Cyrstal Nicole Turner, 39, of Church Hill, Tennessee, Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle says. Turner’s remains were found on Nov. 12 on Cement...
live5news.com
Deputies investigate Orangeburg Co. man’s death as suspicious
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an 18-year-old man. Deputies and EMS responded to a home on Estate Court at approximately 7:39 a.m. to a report of an unconscious teen. EMS personnel said the 18-year-old, whose name has not yet...
WLOS.com
Orangeburg community hopeful as the search continues for missing 5-year-old Aspen Jeter
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County Deputies, are looking for five-year-old Aspen Jeter, who they say has become their top priority, after authorities founder her mother dead during a welfare check on Thanksgiving night. No one has seen the five-year-old for weeks, and Orangeburg County deputies said she wasn't...
abccolumbia.com
Cause of Orangeburg mother’s death released, search continues for 5 yr old daughter, father
Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)–Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell Wednesday announced the autopsy results from a woman found shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day. Ravenell says the 46 year old woman was found in a home on Louise Dr. According to an incident report the woman was in “an advanced state...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies man found in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Orangeburg County Coroner has identified the man found on Estate Court. Officials said Ricke Irick, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, December 1. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it....
Woman stabbed multiple times in Kershaw County, say deputies
LUGOFF, S.C. — A woman was stabbed multiple times in Lugoff and another has been arrested, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. The incident took place on Medfield Drive in West Haven, where deputies say one woman was allegedly stabbed multiple times by another woman. Deputies say the...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter County deputies searching for mother wanted for kidnapping
SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County deputies are still looking for a child they say was taken by his mother, who is not the legal guardian. Investigators say in September 29-year-old Jessica Peebles is accused of taking her son, 8-year-old Rowan Clemmons, against a court order and in violation of visitation rights.
abccolumbia.com
Authorities searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for information regarding a hit-and-run collision that happened Nov. 28 at around 7:35 p.m. Authorities say an unknown vehicle was traveling east on Browntown Road when it struck a pedestrian and left the scene. The vehicle may have front end damage.
wach.com
Dead Orangeburg County mother found Thanksgiving Day possibly murdered, officials said
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — New information has been released after an Orangeburg woman was found dead in her home on Thanksgiving and officials continue searching for her missing 5-year-old daughter. Officials are investigating the death of an Orangeburg woman as a possible murder after deputies say they found...
WIS-TV
Lexington Police searching for two men accused of shoplifting
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two men accused of shoplifting. According to investigators, on Oct. 25, both men walked out of a Publix without paying. Investigators say both men left the store with over $600 in merchandise...
