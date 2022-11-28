ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

Coroner IDs 18-year-old found dead in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office identified the name of a man who was found dead on Tuesday. Ricke Irick, 18, of Estate Court Orangeburg, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle. Orangeburg County Deputies and EMS responded to...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Police: 24 year-old missing woman located

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter Police says they have located a woman who has been missing since Saturday. Officers say 24 year-old Dreyonna Nelson was last seen leaving her home on Loring Drive and getting into a car with an unidentified person. She is now back with her family.
SUMTER, SC
iheart.com

Police Investigating Orangeburg Woman's Death; Daughter Still Missing

(Orangeburg, SC)- A woman's death in Orangeburg is being investigated as a homicide. Forty-six-year-old Crystal Jumper was found shot on Thanksgiving after her family had not heard from her since November 1st. Jumper's five-year-old daughter Aspen Jeter is still missing. Police are looking for the child's father Antar Antonio Jeter,...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD arrests man after car chase, fatal collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) announced one man has been arrested following a fatal collision and chase from a deputy. A Traffic Safety Unit deputy was conducting enforcement on Dec. 2 just before 8 a.m. in the 1000 block of Zimalcrest Drive when Shylek Pringle sped through the school zone, say authorities.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Lee County deputies arrest man in connection with trafficking drugs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Sheriff’s office have arrested a man in connection with trafficking methamphetamine. Officials said 56-year-old Jay Nathan Benjamin, of Bishopville, has been arrested following the execution of a search warrant for illegal drugs. While completing the search warrant, authorities seized 503 grams of...
LEE COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter community searching for missing woman

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking the community to help in searching for missing a woman. Officials said 24-year-old Dreyonna Jekia Nelson left her Loring Drive home into a car with an unknown person around 1 a.m. on Saturday, November 26. She has not been seen or heard from since.
SUMTER, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies woman’s remains found in Eutawville

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the remains found in the Eutawville area earlier this month. The remains were those of Cyrstal Nicole Turner, 39, of Church Hill, Tennessee, Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle says. Turner’s remains were found on Nov. 12 on Cement...
EUTAWVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigate Orangeburg Co. man’s death as suspicious

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an 18-year-old man. Deputies and EMS responded to a home on Estate Court at approximately 7:39 a.m. to a report of an unconscious teen. EMS personnel said the 18-year-old, whose name has not yet...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies man found in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Orangeburg County Coroner has identified the man found on Estate Court. Officials said Ricke Irick, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, December 1. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it....
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter County deputies searching for mother wanted for kidnapping

SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County deputies are still looking for a child they say was taken by his mother, who is not the legal guardian. Investigators say in September 29-year-old Jessica Peebles is accused of taking her son, 8-year-old Rowan Clemmons, against a court order and in violation of visitation rights.
abccolumbia.com

Authorities searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for information regarding a hit-and-run collision that happened Nov. 28 at around 7:35 p.m. Authorities say an unknown vehicle was traveling east on Browntown Road when it struck a pedestrian and left the scene. The vehicle may have front end damage.
LEE COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Lexington Police searching for two men accused of shoplifting

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two men accused of shoplifting. According to investigators, on Oct. 25, both men walked out of a Publix without paying. Investigators say both men left the store with over $600 in merchandise...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy