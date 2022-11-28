headline should read..."Places liberals moved to in Montana" 🤣funny our whole state is red yet it's those little blue dots that seem to have the power to vote against Montanas values as is the case for 131...🙄
Missoula is no surprise most college children are very immature until they get in their 30s they just stop growing up when they reach college in many cases they regress to elementary levels, However when they see reality in full color they implode many realize they wasted 4 years being indoctrinated and overwhelmed with Democrats propaganda, they are trained to believe that history is the enemy their handlers don't want them to see with their own eyes that Adolf Hitler and Biden use the same tactics against their own people as they slowly destroyed their own country's.
I remember when Kalispell was a totally Red county! With all that is moving in trying to get away from the holes they left they are trying to vote in the same garbage. Go back to where you came from we don’t want your trash in our State!
