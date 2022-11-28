Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Pickleball venue coming to Baltimore County
TIMONIUM, Md. — A mother-daughter team enamored with pickleball -- an uber-popular sport that mixes tennis, Ping Pong and badminton -- is opening a 12,000-square-foot, year-round indoor venue in a Timonium business park. Bonny Gothier and her daughter, Alex Guerriere, and the rest of the Baltimore Pickleball Club LLC...
Commercial Observer
St. John Properties Inks Leases for New Restaurants in Baltimore County
Two fast-casual restaurants are joining the northern Baltimore County corridor. Tacos Way Hunt Valley has signed a 2,495-square-foot lease at Yorkridge Center North, a 115,000-square-foot mixed-use development in Cockeysville, Md. In a separate deal, Quickway Japanese Hibachi inked a 2,000-square-foot lease at Yorkridge Center South, a three-building, 101,200-square-foot mixed-use development...
Wbaltv.com
City Hall saves Mayor's Christmas Parade in Hampden from cancellation
For the first time in its 49-year history, the Mayor's Christmas Parade in Hampden almost didn't happen this year. The on-and-off again annual holiday tradition is on again -- and this time the show really will go on. The fits and starts of holding the annual event intensified 10 days ago when the mayor's office made a 5:30 a.m. phone call to parade organizers, saying they may have to reschedule because there are not enough police officers.
Wbaltv.com
Mama's on the Half Shell to open a second location
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Canton's Mama's on the Half Shell will open a second location in Foundry Row next year. The popular bar and restaurant that has been a fixture on O'Donnell Square for 19 years will expand to the Owings Mills retail complex by summer. It will be the fourth restaurant to open in the Mama's Restaurant Group, said Jackie McCusker, principal of the Mama's chain, on Wednesday.
WTOP
A cannabis superstore opens in Columbia, Maryland
Remedy Maryland, one of the first licensed medical cannabis dispensaries in Maryland, has opened a new 10,000-square-foot store in Columbia. The store at 8865 Stanford Blvd. replaces an existing Columbia store. It displays and sells much more than cannabis products, also selling apparel and cannabis accessories, as well as flower strains, concentrates, edibles and topicals.
wnav.com
Annapolis Winter Events Will Close Roads Downtown
The City of Annapolis invites residents and visitors to enjoy a festive season of events and activities across the City. Please note: there will be road closures for some downtown activities including West Street this Sunday (Dec. 4) for the Chocolate Binge Festival and Francis Street during the first two (of three) Thursdays (Dec. 1 and 8) for Midnight Madness. Details of events and closures below:
WTOP
Md. Gov.-elect Wes Moore talks with WTOP as future first family prepares for Annapolis move (and a puppy)
Come January, Marylanders will have a new governor. And his kids will be getting a new puppy. Beyond the shifting political landscape in Annapolis, the inauguration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore — Maryland’s first Black governor — also means big changes for the future first family of the state.
foxbaltimore.com
UNCLAIMED CASH | Maryland lottery looking for holder of $50,015 ticket sold in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Someone became $50,015 richer this week. The Maryland Lottery said they are looking for the player with the top-prize winning ticket from the Nov. 29 drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Inner Harbor Exxon at 1800 Russell Street, the Lottery said. The Lottery said...
a-z-animals.com
5 Adorable Puppies in Baltimore To Adopt For Christmas
Christmas is the perfect time to add a four-legged member to your family. If you want to unwrap a box containing an adorable new puppy this holiday season, there are puppies and dogs in need of forever homes in Baltimore, Maryland. Crabcakes and football aren’t the only things that Maryland does — they also take wonderful care of dogs and cats in foster homes while they wait to be adopted. You may just find your next family pet on this lovable list. Be advised, though, that adopting a puppy is a commitment for the life of the animal. Be sure to not make an impulse decision and that your family is ready to take on the duties of loving and caring for your precious new family member for the long haul. Now! Let’s get to puppers!
Ocean City Today
Ocean City urged to bring louder voice to Annapolis
Chamber members, business reps talk legislative priorities. As anti-crime measures and statewide education funding threaten to take over the entire 2022 Maryland legislative agenda, local business and tourism representatives were urged this week to get involved and to help bring some attention to the Eastern Shore. “What happens over there...
Wbaltv.com
Ravens Honor Rows: Old Line 4-H Club supports Harford County community
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A group from Harford County will be recognized for its outstanding community work at this weekend's Baltimore Ravens game. The Old Line 4-H Club will sit in an Honor Row on Sunday. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with the organization in October. The group hosts meetings...
wmar2news
December 2022 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
BALTIMORE — During the month of November Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 43 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is December 2022:. 12/2- 12:19am: An 18-year-old man was shot in the ankle in the 4900...
Business owners join together to create "Black Wall Street of Baltimore"
A group of entrepreneurs in Baltimore are creating a community they’re calling the Black Wall Street of Baltimore and they’re encouraging others in the area to support.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Bel Air South, MD
The charming Bel Air South is a census-designated place in Harford County, Maryland. It is home to 59,636 residents as of the 2022 census, making it the 15th most populated area in Harford County. This quiet area offers visitors lots of outdoor activities, beautiful historical areas, and scenic parks. There...
WBOC
100 Jobs Coming to Caroline County with Company Expansion
ANNAPOLIS, Md- The most experienced natural refrigerant company in the Americas is doubling its workforce in Caroline County, according to Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. Gov. Hogan announced Tuesday that M&M Carnot, at 412 Railroad Ave in Federalsburg, M&M is expanding its presence and leasing an existing 25,000 square-foot space next door, with room available for future expansions. M&M Carnot currently employs approximately 100 workers in the county and anticipates adding 100 new jobs over the next two years.
Bay Net
Upcoming Winter Holiday Events In Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The City of Annapolis invites residents and visitors to enjoy a festive season of events and activities across the City. Please note: there will be road closures for some downtown activities including West Street this Sunday (Dec. 4) for the Chocolate Binge Festival and Francis Street during the first two (of three) Thursdays (Dec. 1 and 8) for Midnight Madness. Details of events and closures below:
'Mother Clucker': Raising chickens a thriving trend since Baltimore County passed bill last February
BALTIMORE -- After Jodi Litchfield lost her job during the pandemic, she had to wing it with a new plan."With our own chickens, I started to get really excited about the details of chickens, the health side of chickens, and how to take care of them properly," Litchfield said. "I started to educate myself. And my husband said other people need this education."So they hatched an idea; "Mother Clucker's Mobile Chicken Wellness Spa.""Our No. 1 response when people ask us what we do is... What?," Litchfield said. "They can't believe it! And sometimes we can't either!"Their business services all of...
Drivers dispute E-ZPass process while toll penalty grace period pushed back to mid-December
BALTIMORE - Those who are delinquent on E-ZPass toll payments have another two weeks before they get blasted with fines.The Maryland Transportation Authority extended the E-ZPass grace period to 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 14.It's good news for people who still have unpaid video tolls from the state.However, not everyone is happy with this process. Even though the customer assistance program deadline has been pushed back, on Thursday, there was still a line out of the door for most of the day at the Fort McHenry Tunnel customer service center.Most were waiting to pay their tolls, but some disputed toll fees and...
Wrong-way driver from Cecil County kills 4 on Delaware interstate
A Cecil County driver who was going the wrong way on a Delaware interstate caused a crash that killed four people Wednesday night.
Police investigating second threat at Towson HS in two weeks
Baltimore County Police say staff members received threats in an email Wednesday night. They don't believe the threats are credible.
