Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: Trio of Huskers enter transfer portal on Thursday.
Ernest Hausmann in the Wisconsin game.Photo by(Dylan Widger/USA Today Sports) Nebraska football had a busy day on Thursday, as three players entered the transfer portal. Linebacker Ernest Hausmann, wide receiver DeColdest Crawford, and offensive lineman Brant Banks all entered the portal, per Nick Shultz, Griffin McVeigh, and Andrew Graham of On3.com.
Four-star ATH Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska
Lincoln (Neb.) East four-star senior Malachi Coleman de-committed from Nebraska and re-opened his recruitment on Thursday. "I would love to thank all the coaches and staff at Nebraska that recruited me and believed in me," he posted to Twitter. "It has been a long journey and my story will not end here. With the recent changes to the Nebraska coaching staff, I would like to take a step back and re-evaluate Nebraska and other schools. With that said, I will be re-opening my recruitment."
Nebraska goes on second-half tear as Huskers drill Boston College
Leave the hand up there in the sky after that nylon splash. It's better for effect. It's better for the picture. And man-oh-man was it a pretty picture whenever Keisei Tominaga shot the basketball on Wednesday night. Whenever he shot it, you expected it to go in. He didn't miss a shot in the first half – not one of the five he took from the field, not one of the five he shot from the free-throw line.
Nebraska Football: Caleb Tannor declares for NFL Draft
Caleb Tannor during a game.Photo by(Dylan Widger/USA Today Sports) There continues to be more movement on the Nebraska football front, as linebacker Caleb Tannor announced he would be declaring for the NFL Draft on Thursday. He made the announcement via social media.
Wisconsin hosting two tight ends on official visits this weekend
Tight ends Tucker Ashcraft and C.J. Jacobsen in the 2023 recruiting class will officially visit Madison this weekend.
Morning Brew: What was bigger — Texas' win over No. 7 Creighton or Xavier Worthy hugging Steve Sarkisian?
In today's Morning Brew: What was bigger - Texas' win over No. 7 Creighton or Xavier Worthy hugging Steve Sarkisian courtside at the game?
7th-seeded Huskers ready for NCAA Tournament
The Nebraska volleyball team was selected as the No. 7 overall seed for the 2022 Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship on Sunday night and will host the first and second rounds at the Bob Devaney Sports Center this Thursday and Friday. The Huskers, making their 41st straight NCAA Tournament...
Big Red Buzz: Joseph troubles may impact player retention
NEBRASKA CITY - Damon Benning, analyst on the Huskers Radio Network, told the Big Red Buzz audience at Nebraska City Thursday that news surrounding former interim coach Mickey Joseph is likely to complicate the coaching staff’s push to retain current players. Benning: “I think it would impact Nebraska the...
Luke Fickell opens up about Wisconsin, Jim Leonhard's future, ex-Cincinnati coach's expectations with Badgers
Luke Fickell was introduced as Wisconsin's new football coach this week and said he's anxious for the opportunity at a program he's always respected to win titles in the Big Ten. “This is obviously a whirlwind, I know that for everybody in here when you end a season and things...
Husker Mash: Context belongs with certain Rhule stat, his initial conversation with Trev, the quote to note
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. It's something you've maybe heard come up, or a conversation you've taken part in yourself: Matt Rhule's record against ranked teams while he was at Baylor. It's...
Play by play announcer Gus Johnson comments on Badgers future
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The college football season is a long road for many play by play broadcasters who cover the games. Following teams like the Wisconsin Badgers through their highs and their lows, Gus Johnson announces many games for the Big 10. In a recent interview with Newswatch12, he...
A Trivia Tidbit to Start the Matt Rhule Era
Where did that ubiquitous fist-pump image of Nebraska’s new football coach originate?
Pillen’s Inaugural Ball To Be Held In Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (November 30, 2022) – Today, Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen and his wife, Suzanne Pillen, announced details of the 2023 Inaugural Ball, which will take place on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. The theme of the 2023 Inauguration is “Nebraska: Day By Day, Better & Better,” drawing inspiration from the famous words of the Husker Prayer.
Tommy’s Express Car Wash Continues Expansion in the Greater Omaha Market
December 02, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA - National Franchise Tommy’s Express Car Wash continues its growth by committing to twelve new locations in the Omaha market. The Holland, MI-based company, is the fast-growing and largest national car wash franchise, featured on Franchise Times Magazine’s Top 500 List.
The Best Place To Live In Nebraska
Sitting at the center of the country, Nebraska is often overshadowed by coastal states, but one Nebraska city consistently ranks among the best places to live.
UNL researchers to take a closer look at Nebraska's wild turkey population
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - New research from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will zero in on wild turkeys in the state. School officials tell us this will be a five-year study. We're told the research is needed because Nebraska doesn't have much information about its movements or resource selections. According to...
Linda R. Beermann
Linda R. Beermann of Lincoln, a pathbreaking television weather reporter and newscaster and community volunteer, died at home of natural causes on Nov. 25, 2022, after enjoying a Thanksgiving holiday with friends, family, a new kitten and FaceTiming with grandchildren. She was 76 years old. Linda was born in Nebraska...
Football player charged with two counts of robbery
Tobechukwu Okafor, 19, is accused of two attempted robberies in October. He was arrested in Omaha on Nov. 19 and is listed as an inmate at the Buffalo County Jail. A warrant for his arrest was made by the Buffalo County Court on Nov. 16. The court is charging Okafor for two counts of robbery.
Lincolnites gather at local bar to support US in World Cup match
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Fans assembled at a Lincoln bar on Tuesday to cheer on the United States soccer team in its match against Iran. Cheers exploded across Rosie’s in downtown Lincoln when Christian Pulisic scored the goal that helped the U.S. advance out of group play in the World Cup.
