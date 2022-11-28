ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Beard Papa's Cream Puffs to open Las Vegas location this month

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new cream puff place is gearing up to make its return to the Las Vegas valley. Japanese cream puff shop Beard Papa's recently announced the grand opening of their new location, set for Saturday, December 3rd at 10 a.m. The store will be located...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Welcome to Las Vegas sign turns red for World Aids Day Thursday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — December 1 is World Aids Day, and a local non-profit honored those affected by HIV and AIDS by lighting up the 'Welcome to Las Vegas' sign red Thursday morning. Clark County officials joined aid for AIDS of Nevada in lighting the sign red to raise...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Downtown Container Park hosts holiday event lineup

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Santa's sleigh is making its stop at Downtown Container Park!. The venue is getting ready to deck the halls this holiday season with a variety of Christmas events for the whole community. Kicking off the Christmas cheer is Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas breaks record for average daily room rate in October

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas shattered the record for the average daily room rate at its hotels last month amid several high-profile events, according to tourism officials. The rate in October was nearly $210, up more than 20% year-over-year and up more than 50% compared to the pre-pandemic October 2019, per new figures from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Things to do: NFR happenings across Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The National Finals Rodeo (NFR) is back, and Las Vegas is celebrating all across the valley. Check out the list below on where to get in on all the fun through the running of the event. During rodeo activities, Gilley’s is home to the Official...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

$50K reward offered for suspects who robbed postal carrier in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The U.S. Postal Service is offering a $50,000 reward for the capture of suspects who recently robbed a letter carrier in Henderson. The Postal Inspection Service says the robbery happened around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 10 Rue De Parc in Henderson, near Pebble and Pecos roads.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Crash on US-95 south and Rancho

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash is causing a traffic delay on US-95 southbound at Rancho Drive. Currently, two right lanes are blocked, with stop-and-go traffic back to Jones Boulevard. At this time, authorities have not released any information on the crash. Check back for updates.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Report: Most popular dog and cat names of 2022 in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The results are in, and some common pet names remained superior in 2022. Online marketplace Rover just released its tenth annual Top Pet Names Report, unveiling many pet name trends throughout the country and here in the valley. According to the report, Charlie was the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Carrie Underwood announces return of Las Vegas residency in 2023

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Carrie Underwood is coming back to Las Vegas next year. The country music star announced Thursday the return of her “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency” on the first anniversary of the productions kickoff at Resorts World. Underwood will bring 18 new show dates...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy