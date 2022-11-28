Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Opinion: UNLV firing coach Arroyo doesn't make any sense right nowEugene AdamsParadise, NV
UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high noteEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Las Vegas toy drive Perlie Claus rolls out '12 Days of Giving'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "The 12 Days of Christmas" is a popular song this time of year. A Las Vegas toy drive has rolled out its own version of the classic with "The 12 Days of Giving." News 3's Krystal Allan stopped by for Day 2 of the Perlie...
news3lv.com
Bonanno's New York Pizza Kitchen to partner with local charities
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Starting today and running through the month of December, Bonanno's is throwing pizza parties for local charities, but they need your help!. Joining me now with more is Maria Bonanno.
news3lv.com
Beard Papa's Cream Puffs to open Las Vegas location this month
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new cream puff place is gearing up to make its return to the Las Vegas valley. Japanese cream puff shop Beard Papa's recently announced the grand opening of their new location, set for Saturday, December 3rd at 10 a.m. The store will be located...
news3lv.com
Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearance at Downtown Summerlin holiday parade
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will help lead the arrival of the holidays at Downtown Summerlin. The iconic team of eight horses will serve as Grand Marshal for the Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. They will pull the famous red, white and gold beer wagon...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas airport surpasses 5 million passengers in single month for first time
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas surpassed 5 million passengers this October, the first time it has reached that figure in a single month. The Clark County Department of Aviation says 5.17 million people flew in an out of the airport last month, up nearly 24% compared to October a year ago.
news3lv.com
Welcome to Las Vegas sign turns red for World Aids Day Thursday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — December 1 is World Aids Day, and a local non-profit honored those affected by HIV and AIDS by lighting up the 'Welcome to Las Vegas' sign red Thursday morning. Clark County officials joined aid for AIDS of Nevada in lighting the sign red to raise...
news3lv.com
Downtown Container Park hosts holiday event lineup
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Santa's sleigh is making its stop at Downtown Container Park!. The venue is getting ready to deck the halls this holiday season with a variety of Christmas events for the whole community. Kicking off the Christmas cheer is Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10...
news3lv.com
Sunrise Hospital holds drunk and distracted driving demonstration for local teens
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thousands of teenagers die in car crashes across the country each year due to distracted driving and driving under the influence. Sunrise Hospital is helping teens realize how bad the consequences can be. On Wednesday, dozens of Las Vegas High School students watched a demo...
news3lv.com
Times Square New Year’s Eve 2023 numerals stops in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegans can kick off the new year New York style with its iconic 2023 light-up sign. The Times Square New Year’s Eve “2023” Numerals makes its stop in Las Vegas during Kia America's national tour. A Kia Telluride SUV will be...
news3lv.com
Wellness Wednesday: Patients who have not improved with conventional care
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — What happens when your doctor says they can't treat your pain?. It's a Wellness Wednesday. Doctor Odell joins us with your next steps.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas breaks record for average daily room rate in October
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas shattered the record for the average daily room rate at its hotels last month amid several high-profile events, according to tourism officials. The rate in October was nearly $210, up more than 20% year-over-year and up more than 50% compared to the pre-pandemic October 2019, per new figures from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.
news3lv.com
Things to do: NFR happenings across Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The National Finals Rodeo (NFR) is back, and Las Vegas is celebrating all across the valley. Check out the list below on where to get in on all the fun through the running of the event. During rodeo activities, Gilley’s is home to the Official...
news3lv.com
Miranda Lambert extends Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood through 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Country music star Miranda Lambert will be hanging around Las Vegas for a little while longer. Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment announced that Lambert has extended her residency at Planet Hollywood on the Strip through 2023. Sixteen new shows of "Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo" are...
news3lv.com
Taxicab driver loses eye after a rock from a slingshot hits him on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas taxicab driver continues to recover at home after a rock from a slingshot hit him in the face while he was driving passengers on the Strip, resulting in the loss of an eye. Tilahun Teginge said he’s learning to adjust to his...
news3lv.com
$50K reward offered for suspects who robbed postal carrier in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The U.S. Postal Service is offering a $50,000 reward for the capture of suspects who recently robbed a letter carrier in Henderson. The Postal Inspection Service says the robbery happened around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 10 Rue De Parc in Henderson, near Pebble and Pecos roads.
news3lv.com
Huge crowds expected with NFR shows sold out in Las Vegas; record payout for contestants
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo kicks off in Las Vegas on Thursday at the Thomas and Mack Center, with huge crowds expected, which is a good sign for the local economy. The popular rodeo returns for its 37th year, with cowboys and cowgirls taking over...
news3lv.com
Crash on US-95 south and Rancho
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash is causing a traffic delay on US-95 southbound at Rancho Drive. Currently, two right lanes are blocked, with stop-and-go traffic back to Jones Boulevard. At this time, authorities have not released any information on the crash. Check back for updates.
news3lv.com
Report: Most popular dog and cat names of 2022 in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The results are in, and some common pet names remained superior in 2022. Online marketplace Rover just released its tenth annual Top Pet Names Report, unveiling many pet name trends throughout the country and here in the valley. According to the report, Charlie was the...
news3lv.com
Carrie Underwood announces return of Las Vegas residency in 2023
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Carrie Underwood is coming back to Las Vegas next year. The country music star announced Thursday the return of her “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency” on the first anniversary of the productions kickoff at Resorts World. Underwood will bring 18 new show dates...
news3lv.com
NPS releases possible plans to address future launch ramps & marinas at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The National Park Service (NPS) has released possible plans to address the future of launch ramps and marinas at Lake Mead. Some of those plans are worrying lake businesses. Due to low lake levels, there is now only one launch ramp open for motorized craft...
Comments / 0