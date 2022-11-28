ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Beard Papa's Cream Puffs to open Las Vegas location this month

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new cream puff place is gearing up to make its return to the Las Vegas valley. Japanese cream puff shop Beard Papa's recently announced the grand opening of their new location, set for Saturday, December 3rd at 10 a.m. The store will be located...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Asian Community Development Council in Las Vegas honored for advancing equality

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As part of Bank of America’s work to advance economic opportunities for people and communities of color, it created the Neighborhood Builders: Racial Equality Award – a recognition honoring five individual leaders from across the United States selected for their efforts to advance racial equality and remove economic barriers in communities of color.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Welcome to Las Vegas sign turns red for World Aids Day Thursday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — December 1 is World Aids Day, and a local non-profit honored those affected by HIV and AIDS by lighting up the 'Welcome to Las Vegas' sign red Thursday morning. Clark County officials joined aid for AIDS of Nevada in lighting the sign red to raise...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Things to do: NFR happenings across Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The National Finals Rodeo (NFR) is back, and Las Vegas is celebrating all across the valley. Check out the list below on where to get in on all the fun through the running of the event. During rodeo activities, Gilley’s is home to the Official...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Carrie Underwood announces return of Las Vegas residency in 2023

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Carrie Underwood is coming back to Las Vegas next year. The country music star announced Thursday the return of her “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency” on the first anniversary of the productions kickoff at Resorts World. Underwood will bring 18 new show dates...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Report: Most popular dog and cat names of 2022 in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The results are in, and some common pet names remained superior in 2022. Online marketplace Rover just released its tenth annual Top Pet Names Report, unveiling many pet name trends throughout the country and here in the valley. According to the report, Charlie was the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas breaks record for average daily room rate in October

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas shattered the record for the average daily room rate at its hotels last month amid several high-profile events, according to tourism officials. The rate in October was nearly $210, up more than 20% year-over-year and up more than 50% compared to the pre-pandemic October 2019, per new figures from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

2 injured in house fire near Eastern, Sahara

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two people were taken to a hospital after a house fire broke out in the east Las Vegas valley early Wednesday morning. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a fire on Hoyt Avenue, near Eastern and Sahara avenues, around 1:45 a.m., a city spokesperson said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 in custody after barricade near Warm Springs, Green Valley in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities have one person in custody after a barricade situation at a home in Henderson Wednesday morning. Multiple police officers, including at least two armored vehicles, could be seen outside a corner house near Warm Springs Road and Green Valley Parkway. Henderson Police say they...
HENDERSON, NV

