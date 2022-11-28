Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Las Vegas toy drive Perlie Claus rolls out '12 Days of Giving'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "The 12 Days of Christmas" is a popular song this time of year. A Las Vegas toy drive has rolled out its own version of the classic with "The 12 Days of Giving." News 3's Krystal Allan stopped by for Day 2 of the Perlie...
news3lv.com
Gilcrease Orchard welcomes guests for Santa visits, wagon rides two weekends in December
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Gilcrease Orchard is making sure the community can still enjoy the beauty of its garden by hosting several Christmas-themed events this holiday season. The orchard recently announced that they would once again be opening up their location to host visits with Santa and wagon rides for $5. Children two and under are free.
news3lv.com
Beard Papa's Cream Puffs to open Las Vegas location this month
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new cream puff place is gearing up to make its return to the Las Vegas valley. Japanese cream puff shop Beard Papa's recently announced the grand opening of their new location, set for Saturday, December 3rd at 10 a.m. The store will be located...
news3lv.com
Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearance at Downtown Summerlin holiday parade
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will help lead the arrival of the holidays at Downtown Summerlin. The iconic team of eight horses will serve as Grand Marshal for the Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. They will pull the famous red, white and gold beer wagon...
news3lv.com
Asian Community Development Council in Las Vegas honored for advancing equality
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As part of Bank of America’s work to advance economic opportunities for people and communities of color, it created the Neighborhood Builders: Racial Equality Award – a recognition honoring five individual leaders from across the United States selected for their efforts to advance racial equality and remove economic barriers in communities of color.
news3lv.com
Welcome to Las Vegas sign turns red for World Aids Day Thursday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — December 1 is World Aids Day, and a local non-profit honored those affected by HIV and AIDS by lighting up the 'Welcome to Las Vegas' sign red Thursday morning. Clark County officials joined aid for AIDS of Nevada in lighting the sign red to raise...
news3lv.com
Miranda Lambert extends Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood through 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Country music star Miranda Lambert will be hanging around Las Vegas for a little while longer. Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment announced that Lambert has extended her residency at Planet Hollywood on the Strip through 2023. Sixteen new shows of "Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo" are...
news3lv.com
Things to do: NFR happenings across Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The National Finals Rodeo (NFR) is back, and Las Vegas is celebrating all across the valley. Check out the list below on where to get in on all the fun through the running of the event. During rodeo activities, Gilley’s is home to the Official...
news3lv.com
Carrie Underwood announces return of Las Vegas residency in 2023
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Carrie Underwood is coming back to Las Vegas next year. The country music star announced Thursday the return of her “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency” on the first anniversary of the productions kickoff at Resorts World. Underwood will bring 18 new show dates...
news3lv.com
The Animal Foundation waiving adoption fees for cats and dogs this December
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The time to adopt a new furry family member is now. The Animal Foundation has just announced its “Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope” adoption event in partnership with BISSELL Pet Foundation. The event will take place Thursday, December 1, through Sunday, December...
news3lv.com
Huge crowds expected with NFR shows sold out in Las Vegas; record payout for contestants
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo kicks off in Las Vegas on Thursday at the Thomas and Mack Center, with huge crowds expected, which is a good sign for the local economy. The popular rodeo returns for its 37th year, with cowboys and cowgirls taking over...
news3lv.com
Report: Most popular dog and cat names of 2022 in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The results are in, and some common pet names remained superior in 2022. Online marketplace Rover just released its tenth annual Top Pet Names Report, unveiling many pet name trends throughout the country and here in the valley. According to the report, Charlie was the...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas airport surpasses 5 million passengers in single month for first time
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas surpassed 5 million passengers this October, the first time it has reached that figure in a single month. The Clark County Department of Aviation says 5.17 million people flew in an out of the airport last month, up nearly 24% compared to October a year ago.
news3lv.com
Taxicab driver loses eye after a rock from a slingshot hits him on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas taxicab driver continues to recover at home after a rock from a slingshot hit him in the face while he was driving passengers on the Strip, resulting in the loss of an eye. Tilahun Teginge said he’s learning to adjust to his...
news3lv.com
John Katsilometes talks possible return of Celine Dion, Barry Manilow health scare
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — John Katsilometes is the Review-Journal's man-about-town columnist. He joined us to talk about Celine Dion possibly returning to Las Vegas in the spring and Barry Manilow suffering a heart incident on Thursday.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas breaks record for average daily room rate in October
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas shattered the record for the average daily room rate at its hotels last month amid several high-profile events, according to tourism officials. The rate in October was nearly $210, up more than 20% year-over-year and up more than 50% compared to the pre-pandemic October 2019, per new figures from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.
news3lv.com
2 injured in house fire near Eastern, Sahara
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two people were taken to a hospital after a house fire broke out in the east Las Vegas valley early Wednesday morning. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a fire on Hoyt Avenue, near Eastern and Sahara avenues, around 1:45 a.m., a city spokesperson said.
news3lv.com
Sunrise Hospital holds drunk and distracted driving demonstration for local teens
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thousands of teenagers die in car crashes across the country each year due to distracted driving and driving under the influence. Sunrise Hospital is helping teens realize how bad the consequences can be. On Wednesday, dozens of Las Vegas High School students watched a demo...
news3lv.com
1 in custody after barricade near Warm Springs, Green Valley in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities have one person in custody after a barricade situation at a home in Henderson Wednesday morning. Multiple police officers, including at least two armored vehicles, could be seen outside a corner house near Warm Springs Road and Green Valley Parkway. Henderson Police say they...
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Ex-US Marine threatened to 'shoot-up' Fashion Show Mall
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A man is behind bars after making violent threats to a local mall and one other victim. Jeremy Schumacher was arrested on Monday, November 28, at his residence in downtown Las Vegas. According to an arrest report, dispatchers received a 911 call from a person...
