Read full article on original website
Related
'Gentle' Rescue Pit Bull Treating 1st Stuffed Animal Like Baby Melts Hearts
"I have NEVER seen a plushie survive a pitbull," said one astonished TikTok user.
Cat Realizing It Can Breathe After 'Nose Job' Leaves Internet in Tears
A cat's reaction to having his nose fixed has melted hearts online, after a clip shared by its veterinarian went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok on November 8, under the username Dr.andreeahueci, shows the Scottish fold changing its facial expression after realizing it could breathe properly after the nose surgery.
Woman Accidently Breeding Golden German Shepherds Delights Internet
A video telling the story of a dog's accidental pregnancy has gone viral on TikTok with 7.7 million views. In the video, Salt Lake City-based TikTok user Paisen @paibaiiii documented her dog's tricky pregnancy, explaining that her brother's golden retriever accidentally got her German shepherd pregnant. The video shows a...
Giant Dog Demanding Owner Catches Her During 'Trust Fall' Delights Viewers
A dog displaying some unusual behavior in South Australia has gone viral on TikTok with over 2.7 million views. In the video, posted to the page @harrietandwilson, Harriet the Scottish deerhound can be seen sitting on her owner's lap on the bed with her back turned. As her owner moves their laptop out of the way, Harriet falls backwards in what looks like a "trust fall."
Laughter as Adult Dalmatian Silences Barking Puppy: 'So Over Her'
"She wants to play and he's having NONE OF IT HAHAHA," joked one TikTok user.
Jake Flint's Widow Shares Wedding Video Taken Hours Before Sudden Death
"I don't understand," grieving newlywed Brenda Flint wrote on Facebook of the Oklahoman country singer dying aged 37 in his sleep.
pethelpful.com
Deer Brings Her Family to Meet Golden Retriever and We Can't Take It
There are few things more magical than a friendship between two unlikely animals. These kinds of friendships produce real life Disney moments that we can't help but watch in awe. One woman witnessed this between her dog and a wild animal recently and shared it with the internet. TikTok user...
a-z-animals.com
Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake.
Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake. The lion is distinct from other wild carnivorous cats around the world in a number of ways. Its social behavior is one of the main distinctions. While some lions roam freely and choose to travel and forage alone or in pairs, the majority of lions live in social groups called prides. It is a characteristic that is extremely uncommon among the huge cat species found around the world, the majority of which hunt alone even as adults.
pethelpful.com
Tiny Chihuahua's 7:00am Tantrum Proves the Struggle Is Real
Whether or not you're a morning person, we think you'll identify with Kevin. The tiny Chihuahua had the sassiest morning tantrum over who-knows-what, and TikTok is simply obsessed. Honestly, though, who wouldn't be?. @Mylovekevinclark is the most opinionated little dude, so we understand why his mama had to film his...
Crocodile Snaps Pig In Half With A Quick Flick Of The Head
Crocodiles are some of the fiercest predators on planet Earth, wielding a powerful tail, strong swimming abilities, phenomenal stealth under water, and the most forceful bite known to man. Long story short… you don’t want to run into one. And if this video isn’t the proof, I don’t...
Megan Fox perfectly claps back at troll who told her to buy a razor in new pic
Megan Fox hit back with the perfect response to a troll who replied to an image of her and Machine Gun Kelly to say she needed to buy a razor. We might be well into November, but Fox and Kelly still appear to be in Halloween mode as they took Instagram this week to share an image of themselves dressed up as characters from Legend of Zelda.
Cat sneaking treats to dog will have you laughing out loud
Meet Piper and Finn, a cute Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and New Jersey street cat who are the ultimate partners in crime. The best of friends since they met two years ago, the inseparable duo love nothing more than scheming together and netizens around the world can't get enough of them.
WGME
The weird reason why this monster Maine buck was tagged as a doe
(BDN) -- Debbie Pellegrino and her husband, Nick, were about ready to call it an evening while hunting on their property last week when, with shooting light fading fast, Debbie noticed a deer come into view. “Shoot it,” her husband said as they waited in the blind. The deer...
pethelpful.com
Chihuahua's Tiny Pair of 'Crocs' Totally Made Our Day
One of the reasons people love buying baby clothes is because the small versions of normal clothes are just adorable. For those who prefer dogs to children, this dog is showing off the way you can still buy tiny shoes for the 'baby' in your life. TikTok user @hotrod552 recently...
Heart-Wrenching Photos Show Elephant Mom Carries Body of Dead Calf for Days
"These behaviors, like similar behaviors in primates, seem to upend the popular belief that only humans have an awareness of death," an expert told Newsweek.
Watch the video to see the tender moment chimp realizes she is reunited with her baby
A chimpanzee at Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas gave birth to a baby earlier this month. Mahale, the mama chimp, gave birth via C-section to a male baby, which was having trouble breathing on its own. Mama and baby were separated for a bit because the infant chimp was not...
pethelpful.com
Great Dane Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Over Wanting an Ice Cube
Every parent has dealt with toddler tantrums. When your kids are a certain age, you never know what is going to set them off on a full blown melt down. Apparently, some dogs have similarities to toddlers in this regard, as one pup is proving in this hilarious viral video.
Ring Camera Captures Dog Breaking Up Cat Fight: 'Mom Mode'
A home security camera has captured the hilarious moment a dog breaks up a cat fight. Over 1 million people have watched the video shared by Kelsey Lynn, under handle @kels_lynn22, to TikTok. The Ring camera recorded Kelsey's two cats, Flora and Max, playing and fighting in the kitchen, and...
'Absolutely Insane:' Shark With Jaw Hanging off Filmed by Hawaii Boat
The shark's jaw was "ripped completely out" in an injury likely sustained from a commercial fishing line.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
120K+
Post
1053M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 4