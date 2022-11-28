ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 4

Related
Newsweek

Cat Realizing It Can Breathe After 'Nose Job' Leaves Internet in Tears

A cat's reaction to having his nose fixed has melted hearts online, after a clip shared by its veterinarian went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok on November 8, under the username Dr.andreeahueci, shows the Scottish fold changing its facial expression after realizing it could breathe properly after the nose surgery.
Newsweek

Woman Accidently Breeding Golden German Shepherds Delights Internet

A video telling the story of a dog's accidental pregnancy has gone viral on TikTok with 7.7 million views. In the video, Salt Lake City-based TikTok user Paisen @paibaiiii documented her dog's tricky pregnancy, explaining that her brother's golden retriever accidentally got her German shepherd pregnant. The video shows a...
Newsweek

Giant Dog Demanding Owner Catches Her During 'Trust Fall' Delights Viewers

A dog displaying some unusual behavior in South Australia has gone viral on TikTok with over 2.7 million views. In the video, posted to the page @harrietandwilson, Harriet the Scottish deerhound can be seen sitting on her owner's lap on the bed with her back turned. As her owner moves their laptop out of the way, Harriet falls backwards in what looks like a "trust fall."
pethelpful.com

Deer Brings Her Family to Meet Golden Retriever and We Can't Take It

There are few things more magical than a friendship between two unlikely animals. These kinds of friendships produce real life Disney moments that we can't help but watch in awe. One woman witnessed this between her dog and a wild animal recently and shared it with the internet. TikTok user...
a-z-animals.com

Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake.

Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake. The lion is distinct from other wild carnivorous cats around the world in a number of ways. Its social behavior is one of the main distinctions. While some lions roam freely and choose to travel and forage alone or in pairs, the majority of lions live in social groups called prides. It is a characteristic that is extremely uncommon among the huge cat species found around the world, the majority of which hunt alone even as adults.
pethelpful.com

Tiny Chihuahua's 7:00am Tantrum Proves the Struggle Is Real

Whether or not you're a morning person, we think you'll identify with Kevin. The tiny Chihuahua had the sassiest morning tantrum over who-knows-what, and TikTok is simply obsessed. Honestly, though, who wouldn't be?. @Mylovekevinclark is the most opinionated little dude, so we understand why his mama had to film his...
Tyla

Megan Fox perfectly claps back at troll who told her to buy a razor in new pic

Megan Fox hit back with the perfect response to a troll who replied to an image of her and Machine Gun Kelly to say she needed to buy a razor. We might be well into November, but Fox and Kelly still appear to be in Halloween mode as they took Instagram this week to share an image of themselves dressed up as characters from Legend of Zelda.
WGME

The weird reason why this monster Maine buck was tagged as a doe

(BDN) -- Debbie Pellegrino and her husband, Nick, were about ready to call it an evening while hunting on their property last week when, with shooting light fading fast, Debbie noticed a deer come into view. “Shoot it,” her husband said as they waited in the blind. The deer...
MAINE STATE
pethelpful.com

Chihuahua's Tiny Pair of 'Crocs' Totally Made Our Day

One of the reasons people love buying baby clothes is because the small versions of normal clothes are just adorable. For those who prefer dogs to children, this dog is showing off the way you can still buy tiny shoes for the 'baby' in your life. TikTok user @hotrod552 recently...
pethelpful.com

Great Dane Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Over Wanting an Ice Cube

Every parent has dealt with toddler tantrums. When your kids are a certain age, you never know what is going to set them off on a full blown melt down. Apparently, some dogs have similarities to toddlers in this regard, as one pup is proving in this hilarious viral video.
Newsweek

Ring Camera Captures Dog Breaking Up Cat Fight: 'Mom Mode'

A home security camera has captured the hilarious moment a dog breaks up a cat fight. Over 1 million people have watched the video shared by Kelsey Lynn, under handle @kels_lynn22, to TikTok. The Ring camera recorded Kelsey's two cats, Flora and Max, playing and fighting in the kitchen, and...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
120K+
Post
1053M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy