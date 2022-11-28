Read full article on original website
Cleanup underway after EF-3 tornado devastates Alabama county
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Cleanup efforts are underway in parts of Alabama after tornadoes ripped through the state on Wednesday. Roads were cleared in Tibbie as neighbors rallied together to clear out the wreckage from an EF-3 tornado. That tornado came at night, so a lot of residents didn't see it coming, and some didn't even know the tornado was right on top of them until it was too late.
Morrisey touts success Medicaid Fraud Control Unit under his watch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey gave a progress report of the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit since his office took over from the DHHR 2019. Over the last 3 years, it has seen a massive success increase despite being limited by the pandemic. Staffing nearly doubled,...
Loaded firearms still a significant problem in U.S. Airports
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Transportation Security Administration is reminding travelers how to properly travel with a firearm after record-breaking numbers at security checkpoints. At the Pittsburgh International Airport, officials have seen 24 come through checkpoint thus far in 2022. "The proper way to pack your firearm is to start...
Work shortages putting strain on some businesses as holidays approach
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The COVID-19 pandemic brought upon a lot of shortages, one of those effecting local businesses - work shortages. "Before COVID, we were fine and they could pick and choose who they hired and now it's not that anymore,” St. Clairsville Chamber of Commerce Director Wendy Anderson said. “They just have to take basically who comes through the door."
