WTOV 9

Cleanup underway after EF-3 tornado devastates Alabama county

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Cleanup efforts are underway in parts of Alabama after tornadoes ripped through the state on Wednesday. Roads were cleared in Tibbie as neighbors rallied together to clear out the wreckage from an EF-3 tornado. That tornado came at night, so a lot of residents didn't see it coming, and some didn't even know the tornado was right on top of them until it was too late.
TIBBIE, AL
Loaded firearms still a significant problem in U.S. Airports

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Transportation Security Administration is reminding travelers how to properly travel with a firearm after record-breaking numbers at security checkpoints. At the Pittsburgh International Airport, officials have seen 24 come through checkpoint thus far in 2022. "The proper way to pack your firearm is to start...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Work shortages putting strain on some businesses as holidays approach

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The COVID-19 pandemic brought upon a lot of shortages, one of those effecting local businesses - work shortages. "Before COVID, we were fine and they could pick and choose who they hired and now it's not that anymore,” St. Clairsville Chamber of Commerce Director Wendy Anderson said. “They just have to take basically who comes through the door."
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH

