WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Cleanup efforts are underway in parts of Alabama after tornadoes ripped through the state on Wednesday. Roads were cleared in Tibbie as neighbors rallied together to clear out the wreckage from an EF-3 tornado. That tornado came at night, so a lot of residents didn't see it coming, and some didn't even know the tornado was right on top of them until it was too late.

TIBBIE, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO